Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Records 239 Deaths, Total Cases Surge Past 6,500; PM Modi to Hold Virtual Meeting With CMs on Extending Lockdown

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states today via videoconferencing to decide on whether the 21-day lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of Covid-19 should be extended beyond April 14. The PM is likely to announce the decision on Sunday evening. There have been indications that the central government is leaning towards extending the lockdown across the country after several states also pitched for it to contain the fast-spreading virus.
The lockdown, if extended, could however come with some sector specific relaxations as a prolonged shutdown will have massive economic repercussions. Interstate movement will continue to remain restricted, except for essential services, sources have said.
Read More
Apr 11, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
India's Coronavirus Count Crosses 7,000-mark | The health ministry confirmed7,447 total coronavirus cases and 239 deaths due to the illness in the country. The total number of infections include 642 recoveries and 6,565 active cases.
Apr 11, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Pope Presides Over Haunting Good Friday Procession Under Lockdown | Pope Francis entered a torch-lit, but hauntingly empty Saint Peter's Square for a Good Friday procession under a lockdown caused by a coronavirus that has claimed 100,000 lives worldwide. The Argentine-born pontiff walked up to his podium flanked by five prison inmates from the hard-hit northern Italian city of Padua and five Vatican doctors and nurses. (Image: AP)
Apr 11, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Pope presides over haunting Good Friday procession under lockdown | Pope Francis entered a torch-lit, but hauntingly empty Saint Peter's Square for a Good Friday procession under a lockdown caused by a coronavirus that has claimed 100,000 lives worldwide.
The Argentine-born pontiff walked up to his podium flanked by five prison inmates from the hard-hit northern Italian city of Padua and five Vatican doctors and nurses.
Apr 11, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Agra Confirms Three More Covid-19 Cases | Three more cases of coronavirus were rcorded in Agra today, raising the total number of cases in the city to 92 including 81 active cases, Collector and District Magistrate of Agra, Prabhu N Singh told ANI.
Apr 11, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
15-Year-Old Boy from Isolated Amazon Tribe Dies From Coronavirus | Brazilian health ministry reported that a teenager from the Yanomami indigenous tribe died due to the coronavirus, raising alarm about the spread of the virus into protected lands. The 15-year-old, from a village within the indigenous territory, had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit in Roraima state’s capital since April 3. The ministry in a statement late Friday said that Covid-19 was the cause of his death, and he is the first resident of an indigenous territory to succumb to the disease.
Apr 11, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Trump Orders US Government to Help Italy in Coronavirus Fight | US President Donald Trump ordered top administration officials to help Italy in fighting the coronavirus pandemic by giving medical supplies and other assistance including making US military personnel available for telemedicine services, helping set up field hospitals and transporting supplies. "The Italian Republic (Italy), one of our closest and oldest Allies, is being ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already claimed more than 18,000 lives, brought much of the Italian healthcare system to the brink of collapse, and threatens to push Italy's economy into a deep recession," Trump said in the memo.
Apr 11, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
Put Women and Girls at Centre of Covid-19 Recovery, Urges UN Chief | UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged governments to put women and girls at the centre of their efforts to recover from Covid-19, fearing that the limited gains in gender equality and women's rights made over decades are in danger of getting reversed due to the pandemic. "Measures to protect and stimulate the economy, from cash transfers to credits and loans, must be targeted at women, he stressed, adding that unpaid care work must be recognized and valued as a vital contribution to the economy," he said.
Apr 11, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
WHO Warns Japan to Scale Up Virus Response Amid Concerns | The World Health Organization on Friday said that Japan may need to ramp up its measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak after cases were reported in some parts of the country that had no infection links. "Japan has seen cases of COVID in three prefectures including Tokyo that are not linked to known chains of transmission," Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme told a press conference. "That is not good, but they are looking."
Apr 11, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Brazil's Bolsonaro Defies Social Distancing Measures Again | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brasilia on Friday, drawing crowds and greeting followers in his latest public attack on social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Citizens have criticised the Brazilian President due to his stance towards the pandemic he calls a "little cold." (Reuters)
Apr 11, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Infections Top 5 lakh, Highest in the World | The United States currently records the highest number of infections in the world with 5,02,513 cases according to the John Hopkins tracker. It is followed by Spain with 1,58,273, Italy with 1,47,577, Germany with 1,22,215, France with 90,676 and the United Kingdom with 73,758 virus cases.
According to an advisory, all the Chief Medical and Health Officers of the state have been instructed to ensure that the prescribed quantity of hydroxychloroquinine drug should be given to the police personnel serving in the affected areas as per the request made by the District Superintendent of Police.
Apr 11, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Delhi Adds 6 More Covid-19 Containment Zones | The Delhi government increased the number of coronavirus containment zones to 30 after 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar were added to curb the spread of the virus.
Delhi: Number of 'containment zones in the union territory was raised to 30 yesterday with addition of 6 new areas including Nabi Karim, E pocket GTB enclave, street no 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar & nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid, Zakir Nagar. Visuals from Nabi Karim. #Coronaviruspic.twitter.com/pWxkW2rBdW
How False Negatives are Complicating Covid-19 Testing | As the United States makes coronavirus tests more widely available across the country, scientists are concerned that many people with negative results might be infected. "In California, estimates say the rate of Covid-19 infection may exceed 50 per cent by mid-May 2020," Priya Sampathkumar, an infectious diseases specialist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, told AFP. With a population of 40 million people, "even if only one per cent of the population was tested, 20,000 false-negative results would be expected," she said.
Apr 11, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Apple & Google Team Up on Virus 'Contact Tracing' by Smartphone | Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday that they will work together to create contact tracing technology that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus by allowing users to opt into a system that catalogs other phones they have been near. (Reuters)
Apr 11, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Hasty Lifting of Virus Restrictions Could Spark 'Deadly Resurgence': WHO | Ahasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organisation warned. "WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," the UN health body's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference in Geneva.
Apr 11, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
What You Need To Know | The novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough and clears up in two to three weeks. But for some people especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover from the disease.
Apr 11, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
US Records Highest Death Toll in Single Day | The United States became the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day with health officials confirming 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally revealed. The US had over 18,000 dead, putting it on track to overtake Italy for the country with the highest death toll.
Apr 11, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
PM Modi to Take Call on Lockdown Extension Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be discussing the future course of action related to the coronavirus outbreak including possible lockdown extension with chief ministers across the country today. India's 21-day nationwide lockdown is set to end on April 14 and have led experts to claim that lifting the restrictions could trigger new wave of infections.
Apr 11, 2020 7:07 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000 in Brazil | The ministry's latest figures gave a toll of 19,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 1,056 deaths -- one fewer than it had indicated in an initial tally earlier in the day. With a worldwide death toll of more than 100,000, Brazil's figure is still relatively small compared to the number of deaths in countries such as Italy (more than 18,000), the United States (nearly 17,000) and Spain (nearly 16,000).
Apr 11, 2020 7:05 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses One Lakh-mark | The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 1,00,000 as the tally of cases passed 1.6 million.
A medical team conducts swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, on April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Odisha on Thursday had become the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30, just two days ahead of the meeting between Modi and chief ministers.
Other CMs, including Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao, have also made a strong case for the extension of the ongoing lockdown. "The Centre and all other state governments have lost revenue during the lockdown period. The only positive outcome of this is that we are able to protect our people," he said.
KCR also cited a study by the Boston Consulting Group, which said extension of the lockdown should be at least till the end of June. “Lockdown is the only weapon we have to control the spread of this disease and avoid a situation which countries like the US, Spain and Italy are facing," he said at a news conference.
The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, is likely to ask the Centre to lift the lockdown in phases, where supply of essential services such as gas cylinders are streamlined first, sectors that can’t rely on work from home are opened next, while local trains, schools and colleges should remain shut for longer.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted after the last meeting with the PM that the Centre also wants that the lockdown should not be immediately lifted from April 15, but it should happen in phases. “Precautions should be taken that there is no crowding," he said.
Modi had in an all-part meeting told floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament that the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, according to BJD's Pinaki Misra.
However, the government hasn't made any assertion so far whether it is going to extend the current lockdown or not.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will extend the lockdown if the need arises, while his counterpart in Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said the state cannot withdraw the lockdown immediately, and it has to be done in a phased manner.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in its monetary policy report that the outlook for India's economic recovery has been sharply altered by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown.