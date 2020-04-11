Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Records 239 Deaths, Total Cases Surge Past 6,500; PM Modi to Hold Virtual Meeting With CMs on Extending Lockdown

A medical team conducts swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, on April 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)



Odisha on Thursday had become the first state to extend the lockdown till April 30, just two days ahead of the meeting between Modi and chief ministers.



Other CMs, including Telangana’s K Chandrashekar Rao, have also made a strong case for the extension of the ongoing lockdown. "The Centre and all other state governments have lost revenue during the lockdown period. The only positive outcome of this is that we are able to protect our people," he said.



KCR also cited a study by the Boston Consulting Group, which said extension of the lockdown should be at least till the end of June. “Lockdown is the only weapon we have to control the spread of this disease and avoid a situation which countries like the US, Spain and Italy are facing," he said at a news conference.



The Maharashtra government, meanwhile, is likely to ask the Centre to lift the lockdown in phases, where supply of essential services such as gas cylinders are streamlined first, sectors that can’t rely on work from home are opened next, while local trains, schools and colleges should remain shut for longer.



Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had tweeted after the last meeting with the PM that the Centre also wants that the lockdown should not be immediately lifted from April 15, but it should happen in phases. “Precautions should be taken that there is no crowding," he said.



Modi had in an all-part meeting told floor leaders of opposition and other parties in Parliament that the nationwide lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14, according to BJD's Pinaki Misra.



However, the government hasn't made any assertion so far whether it is going to extend the current lockdown or not.



Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said his government will extend the lockdown if the need arises, while his counterpart in Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot said the state cannot withdraw the lockdown immediately, and it has to be done in a phased manner.



The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said in its monetary policy report that the outlook for India's economic recovery has been sharply altered by the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown.