Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 14 Doctors and Nurses Test Positive at Delhi Govt Hospital, US Nears 50,000 Fatalities

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: At least 14 doctors and nurses have tested positive for coronavirus at a Delhi government hospital in Jahangirpuri, which has emerged as one of the biggest cluster outbreaks in the capital. The total number of infections in Delhi stands at 2,376 while the death toll has increased to 50 as 128 more tested positive on Thursday.
The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, meanwhile, has crossed the 4,000-mark with the addition of 478 new patients on Thursday, while the death toll increased to 168, the city civic body said.
Apr 24, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Dubai Eases Coronavirus Restrictions as Ramzan Begins | Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced partial easing of restrictions on public movement in the emirate starting from Friday amid the Covid-19 outbreak. This coincides with the beginning of Ramzan, read more here. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 24, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
3,000+ Rose Buts Cut in Tokyo Park to Prevent Gathering | Some 3,000 rose bushes' buds were cut at a park in Tokyo's Chuo Ward, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 amid fears the area would become crowded with visitors coming into close contact with each other as they flock to see the flowers, the Mainichi reports.
Apr 24, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Kerala Coronavirus Updates | A four-month old baby, admitted at the Kozhikkod Medical college, with symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease, has died. However, reports are awaited to determine whether this was a Covid-19 death.
Apr 24, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
Harvesting in India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown | Functional agricultural markets almost double since beginning of lockdown. Harvesting of rabi pulses and potato is fully completed, while that of wheat, sugarcane and onion is on track and near completion across the country, Union Agriculture Ministry said, PIB reports.
Apr 24, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Coronavirus Vaccine: Johnson & Johnson Strikes Deal | Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it had struck a deal with Emergent BioSolutions Inc to use its manufacturing facilities to help in an effort to make more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine it is testing to stop coronavirus, Reuters reports.
Apr 24, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
US Coronavirus: 5,000+ Meat Workers Exposed | More than 5,000 US meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to the new coronavirus, and 13 have died, the country's largest meatpacking union said on Thursday.
Apr 24, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
'No Shortage of HCQ in India' | Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, Gujarat chapter told ANI -- "Our current production capacity of Hydroxychloroquine is 35-40 crore tablets a month. This is 10 times more than our requirement. There is no shortage of HCQ in India."
Apr 24, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
'Kits Not Meant for General Screening' | Livzon says its kits are not meant for screening general population. Wonfo says "the duration of window period has human variation" (which essentially means it may or may not pick up antibodies depending on how much a person's body has created).
Apr 24, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Chinese Companies on Faulty Coronavirus Test Kits | Livzon and Wonfo, two Chinese companies that supplied Covid-19 test kits to India, told News18 that the kits need to be stored and operated at certain required temperature 2 - 30degrees.
Apr 24, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
Chinese Companies on Faulty Coronavirus Test Kits | News18 has responses of two Chinese companies that supplied Rapid Testing kits to India, now being deemed faulty by many states. Livzon and Wonfo have said that both companies will cooperate in investigations, and claim that the product was validated and approved by ICMR after clearance by NIV Pune.
Apr 24, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Nature Reclaims Earth Amid Coronavirus | Fox cubs venture out from their den under a popular boardwalk alongside Lake Ontario during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Toronto, Canada. (Reuters/Carlos Osorio)
Apr 24, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
US Coronavirus News | President Donald Trump has favoured safe and phased reopening of the American economy, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 people and infected over eight lakh in a matter of few months.
Coronavirus Tips | The best way to prevent and slow down transmission is be well informed about Covid-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads. Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol based rub frequently and not touching your face.
Apr 24, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Mumbai Amid Lockdown | People today made purchases at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai, amid the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
Apr 24, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Update | A closely-watched Gilead Sciences Inc experimental antiviral drug failed to help patients with severe Covid-19 in a clinical trial conducted in China, but the drugmaker said the findings were inconclusive because the study was terminated early.
Apr 24, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Another Coronavirus Case in Odisha | One more positive Covid-19 case found in Odisha. Total of positive cases go up to 90 in state.
Apr 24, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Pompeo Says US May Never Restore WHO Funds | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the COVID-19 pandemic shows the need to overhaul the World Health Organization, warning that Washington may never restore WHO funding and could even work to set up an alternative to the U.N. body instead.
Apr 24, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Brazil Records 407 Coronavirus Deaths | Brazil records 407 deaths from the coronavirus in 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. Total reported death toll now stands at 3,313
Apr 24, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
'Summer-like Conditions Can Curb Coronavirus Transmission' | Sunlight, heat and humidity can create conditions that are less favourable for the spread of coronavirus, a public health official of the Trump Administration has said.
Apr 24, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Indian-American NGO Raises $1 Million for Coronavirus Relief | An Indian-American NGO has raised $1 million to fight hunger in India and US amid the coronavirus. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers in India that will last them seven to 10 days, said M R Rangaswami, founder and chairman of the board of NGO Indiaspora.
Apr 24, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Tripura Becomes Coronavirus Free | Tripura has become coronavirus free after the recovery of the 2nd case of Covid-19. Two cases were recorded in the state, the first case had recovered earlier and the second patient has also been discharged after testing negative in repeat tests, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, ANI reports.
Apr 24, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
US House Passes $500 Bn Coronavirus Bill | The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion.
Apr 24, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Franklin Templeton to Close 6 India Funds | Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced it would wind up six yield-oriented, managed credit funds in India, effective April 23, citing severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by coronavirus, Reuters reports.
Apr 24, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
US Records 3,000+ Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | United States records 3,176 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours; total fatalities near 50,000, according to John Hopkings University tracker.
Apr 24, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Kerala Institute Develops RNA Extraction Kit for Covid-19 | Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Kerala has developed an innovative technology to isolate RNA from swab samples and enhance the chances of identifying coronavirus-positive cases, days after it announced a cheaper and faster diagnostic test kit to confirm the disease.
Apr 24, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
2.7 Million in NY May Have Coronavirus Antibodies | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday a preliminary survey found that nearly 14% tested positive for antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that as many as 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with the disease.
Apr 24, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
World Coronavirus News | The global death toll due to the novel coronavirus disease, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO, is now at 190,549. The number of total global cases are above 2.7 million now, at 2,704,676, according to the John Hopkins University tracker/worldometer.
Apr 24, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Dietician Associated With LNJP Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A dietician associated with LNJP Hospital mess has tested positive for Covid-19. The entire kitchen of Lok Nayak Hospital has been temporarily shut down till the test reports of the persons sent to quarantine come. At present the food facility is being provided by two in-house canteen facilities along with the food sponsored by a company.
Apr 24, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
14 Medical Staff Test Positive for Coronavirus in Delhi Hospital | Fourteen medical staff, which includes doctors plus nurses, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at government hospital in Jahangirpuri in Delhi -- the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.
A municipal worker is sanitised after he cremated the body of a man who died of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Maharashtra registered 778 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day jump in numbers since the first coronavirus case in the state in the first week of March. Over the last four days alone, the state has registered 2,000 new cases, taking its total to 6,427.
Among those who tested positive was Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night, 10 days after he had put himself under home quarantine after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. Sources close to the NCP leader said he was moved to a private hospital after developing fever. A hospital spokesperson said his condition was stable.
After Mumbai, Pune, which remains the second worst-hit in the state, saw five deaths while one death each occurred in Nandurbar, Navi Mumbai and Dhule.
The central government has said that it has been able to "cut coronavirus transmission", minimise its spread and increase the doubling time of COVID-19 cases in the country during the 30-day period of the nationwide lockdown.
While asserting that the growth of coronavirus cases in the country has been more or less linear and not exponential, it also said testing has been ramped up consistently.
Addressing a daily press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the country, C K Mishra, the chairman of Empowered Group Two, said, "One crucial weapon we employed during the 30-day lockdown period is RT-PCR test to ascertain if one has contracted the disease or not."
As on March 23, nearly 15,000 tests were done across the country and by April 22 more than 5 lakh tests were conducted, which is about "33 times in 30 days", he said, adding, "But we are conscious of the fact that this is not enough and we have to continuously ramp up testing in the country and we will do that."