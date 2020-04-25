Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Global Deaths Near 2-Lakh Mark, Daily US Virus Toll Down to 1,258

Event Highlights US Records Lowest Virus Death Toll



The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths. Despite the sharp drop in the death toll, down from 3,176 on Thursday, health experts have said confirmation of a downward trend in the country's outbreak would require a sustained decline in cases and deaths.

The United States recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The fatalities bring the overall US death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths. Despite the sharp drop in the death toll, down from 3,176 on Thursday, health experts have said confirmation of a downward trend in the country's outbreak would require a sustained decline in cases and deaths. Apr 25, 2020 7:47 am (IST) China Reports No New Deaths from Coronavirus for 10th Day | Twelve new cases were reported on today, 11 of them brought from overseas and one local transmission in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang bordering on Russia, according to the National Health Commission. Just 838 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 while another 1,000 people are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms, reports the Associated Press. (Image: Reuters) Just 838 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 while another 1,000 people are undergoing isolation and monitoring for being either suspected cases or having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms, reports the Associated Press. (Image: Reuters) Apr 25, 2020 7:44 am (IST) Maharashtra Tests 1 Lakh Samples for Coronavirus | The State has so far tested 1,02,189 samples in both public and private labs, reports News18. Of them, over 94,000 samples have tested negative. Maharashtra has 6,817 positive cases at present out of which 4,447 are from Mumbai alone. The death rate in the State is 4.4 per cent, with a maximum mortality rate in 50-70 age group. The state government aims to make Covid testing and treatment free of cost in all the government hospitals, medical and dental colleges. Apr 25, 2020 7:40 am (IST) Trump Says Disinfectant Comments Were Sarcasm | US president's Donald Trump’s offhand comment on Thursday wondering if disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight COVID-10 got intense blowback from doctors and other health officials on Friday. It also prompted blunt warnings from the makers of popular commercial products. The White House said the president’s comments had been misrepresented by the media, and Trump said he had been speaking sarcastically. But a transcript of his remarks suggested otherwise. Apr 25, 2020 7:35 am (IST) Tripura Govt Removes State Officials Over Irregularities Post | The Ratan Lal Nath-led Tripura Govt removed State Health Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission from their posts for alleged irregularities in purchasing medical kits, protective gears and medicines for fighting COVID-19 in the state. An investigation has been ordered, reports ANI. Apr 25, 2020 7:33 am (IST) Nurse at AIIMS Raipur Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A nursing officer at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur has tested positive for coronavirus, reports ANI. He was posted at the COVID Ward and had been in quarantine since April 14, officials said. Apr 25, 2020 7:30 am (IST) US Accounts for Over One-Fourth of Global Covid-19 Deaths | The coronavirus pandemic that started from Wuhan City in China in November, 2019 has so far killed more than 195,000 people across the world and infected more than 27 lakh. The United States, which has been the worst hit by coronavirus alone accounts the highest number so far; wherein more than 9.2 lakh Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and the fatalities count on Friday stood at 51,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Apr 25, 2020 7:29 am (IST) Centre Allows Neighbourhood Shops to Reopen But Malls to Stay Closed | In a reprieve to the public at large, the government on Friday night allowed the opening of the neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas. However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3. Read More Here Apr 25, 2020 7:25 am (IST) South African Care Facility Supported by Amitabh Bachchan in Covid-19 Controversy | A century-old South African residential care facility for the aged which is strongly supported by screen legend Amitabh Bachchan is at the centre of a controversy over alleged contravention of regulations during the current nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) chief executive Naren Pattundeen and building contractor Roshan Lutchman, who were busy preparing a COVID-19 isolation ward at the Chatsworth home for the elderly, were arrested by police for not having the required permits. Apr 25, 2020 7:21 am (IST) Helping Hand | Women volunteers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region stiched masks for the poor section of the society at an NGO. "We've prepared around 15,000 masks till now. Each woman contributes around two hours of service every day, so we're able to make around 1,000 masks daily", a volunteer told ANI. Jammu and Kashmir: Women volunteers are stitchings masks for needy at an NGO centre in Kathua. "We've prepared around 15,000 masks till now. Each woman contributes around 2 hrs of service every day,so we're able to make around 1,000 masks daily",one of volunteers said. (24.04.20) pic.twitter.com/mGuo4IjJN0 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020 Apr 25, 2020 7:18 am (IST) 'US Will Make Sure Other Countries Know Coronavirus Originated in China': Pompeo | The United States is working with other countries to make sure they understand that coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Stressing that the burden is on Beijing to explain where the virus came from, Pompeo told The Ben Shapiro Show in an interview that China knew about the virus by December, 2019. Apr 25, 2020 7:16 am (IST) US FDA Warns Against Side Effects of Hydroxychloroquine | The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a safety communication regarding the known side effects of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine touted by President Donald Trump for treating coronavirus. The side effects include serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems. Apr 25, 2020 7:14 am (IST) US Records Lowest Coronavirus Death Toll | The daily US coronavirus death toll went down sharply in past 24 hours to 1,258, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University, bringing the overall US death toll to 51,017. Apr 25, 2020 7:12 am (IST) Nations Back UN Plan to Speed Wide Rollout of Coronavirus Response | World leaders rallied around the United Nations on Friday for an initiative to help the most vulnerable countries gain access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatment tools for the coronavirus as soon as they emerge. The show of unity for the U.N. and the World Health Organization to speed up development and deployment of tools against the pandemic comes as the Trump administration has criticized the WHO’s response to the outbreak, and vowed to cut generous U.S. funding for it. Apr 25, 2020 7:10 am (IST) Two US States Ease Lockdowns as Covid-19 Toll Passes 50,000 | Even as the confirmed US death toll from coronavirus rose past 50,000, salons, spas and barbershops have reopened in Georgia and Oklahoma with a green light from their Republican governors, who eased lockdown orders despite health experts' warnings. Though limited in scope, and subject to social-distancing restrictions, the reopening marked a symbolic milestone in the debate raging in the United States and the world -- as to how quickly political leaders should lift economically damaging lockdown orders. Apr 25, 2020 7:09 am (IST) US FDA Approves First At-home Covid-19 Test Kit | In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit, which is expected to bring coronavirus testing to the doorsteps of every household. The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company which has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs $119 in the United States. Apr 25, 2020 7:07 am (IST) White House Could Alter Virus Briefings to Limit Trump Role | For the first time, President Donald Trump cut off his daily coronavirus task force briefing on Friday without taking any questions from reporters. It may not be the last time. There have been discussions within the White House about changing the format of the briefings to curtail the president's role, according to four White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

In this April 14, 2020 photo, health workers help a patient suffering COVID-19 disease, as they arrived to the field municipal Hospital Gilberto Novaes, in Manaus, Brazil. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)



India registered its biggest spike in coronavirus infections on a single day with 1,752 fresh cases, taking the total to 23,452 even as the doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from the 7.5 reported earlier this week, said the health ministry. The death toll from the infection rose to 723, with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, said an official, adding that about 20.52% of the infected people have recovered so far.



A total of 37 deaths was reported since Thursday evening of which 14 were reported from Maharashtra, nine from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh,Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and one from Karnataka.



In a reprieve to public at large, the government in a late night order allowed opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas. However, the order signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, made it clear that shops in market places, multi-brand and single brand malls located in municipality areas shall continue to remain closed till May 3.



The shops will be allowed, but at a 50 per cent strength and after taking necessary precautions. However, the exemptions will not be given in hotspots and containment areas.