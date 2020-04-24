Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Self-Reliance is the Biggest Lesson From This Crisis, Says PM Modi

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing village panchayats across the country via video conference on Panchayati Raj Day, says that the biggest lesson from the coronavirus crisis is self-reliance.
"Covid has created new problems for us. We never even imagined these problems, but this crisis has also given us new lessons to learn. The biggest lesson from this crisis is that we have to become self sufficient. This is the new direction that this crisis has given us. Our villages have to be self-sufficient and self-sustaining," he said.
Apr 24, 2020 11:48 am (IST)
PM Modi Interacts With Sarpanch of Bihar Village | In Jahanabad District, Dharaniya Village, Ajay Singh Yadav interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav says we have taught every villager to wash their hands on time, and have taken up disinfection, as well.
Apr 24, 2020 11:43 am (IST)
Nestle Reports Growth Amid Coronavirus Hoarding | Nestle reported a 4.3% rise in organic sales growth for the first quarter, the food giant said on Friday, as consumers filled cupboards with Purina pet food and Nescafe coffee to prepare for lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.
Apr 24, 2020 11:39 am (IST)
PM Modi Begins Interaction With Sarpanch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his interaction with sarpanch -- from District Baramullah in Jammu and Kashmir Mohummad Iqbal talks, giving a latest update of the situation in his block.
Apr 24, 2020 11:35 am (IST)
'We are Definitely Facing Problems': PM Modi | Yes we are facing problems and difficulties but efforts are ongoing to propel India in a positive direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
Apr 24, 2020 11:34 am (IST)
We Didn't Use Big Words: PM Modi | "Do gaj doori" is the motto adopted by village residents, better than the big words of social distancing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
Apr 24, 2020 11:32 am (IST)
Your Villages Have Provided Inspiration: PM Modi | Villages and their initiatives have been a source of inspiration for even the most intellectual people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
Apr 24, 2020 11:31 am (IST)
Life's True Lessons are in Problems: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that life's true lessons and capability are observed when faced with problems.
Apr 24, 2020 11:29 am (IST)
Saumitra Yojana Will Help Property Issues: PM | Through the Saumitra Yojana, drone mapping of each property in a village will be done and property papers will also be made available to the residents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says. This will help solve disputes and aid loan-taking, he says.
Apr 24, 2020 11:28 am (IST)
No Need for Varied Applications: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra says now there is no need for varied applications as the E-Gram Swaraj app will help people get the latest information on various issues at one platform, which will ensure transparency and will help record-keeping. Completion of projects will be faster, he says.
Apr 24, 2020 11:26 am (IST)
Village Infrastructure Strengthened: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- "There was a time when our panchayats did not have proper access to internet. Today lakhs of panchayats have access to broad brand internet services."
Apr 24, 2020 11:24 am (IST)
We Should Never Be Dependent on Others: PM Modi | "The more strong our panchayats are, stronger is democracy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi says.
Apr 24, 2020 11:22 am (IST)
Need Self-reliancy: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the coronavirus pandemic has given the world a new message -- "coronavirus's biggest message is making people learn the path of self-depedency. We cannot fight such epidemics without being self-reliant. Villages should at their level become self-reliant, so should zillas."
Apr 24, 2020 11:19 am (IST)
PM Modi Addresses Nations, Sarpanchs | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that various sarpanchs are connected by technology today and welcomed them, and wished those that had been awarded today on Panchayati Raj Divas.
Apr 24, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
PM Modi Wishes Panchayati Raj Day | Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the public a happy "Panchayati Raj Day".
Apr 24, 2020 11:16 am (IST)
Saumitra Yojana, App | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Saumitra scheme and app for villages amid coronavirus.
Apr 24, 2020 11:13 am (IST)
E-Gram Swaraj Portal & App | E-Gram portal and app is simplified work-based accounting application for Panchayati Raj. It will strengthen e-governance in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across the country.
Apr 24, 2020 11:11 am (IST)
E-Gram Swaraj Portal Launched | The E-Gram Swaraj portal and the mobile app is launched by Prime minister Narendra Modi today.
Apr 24, 2020 11:08 am (IST)
Gram Pradhans Praise PM Modi's Effort | Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today says that gram pradhans are praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts amid coronavirus.
Apr 24, 2020 11:05 am (IST)
Sarpanch Meeting With PM Modi on Coronavirus Begins | A meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on interaction with sarpanchs across the country has begun.
Apr 24, 2020 11:03 am (IST)
Odisha CM Called PM Modi | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and discussed the situation in state and forthcoming Puri Rath Yatra scheduled on June 23 this year.
Apr 24, 2020 10:58 am (IST)
9 RPF Personnel Infected With Coronavirus | Nine PRF personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in West Bengal. Fact finding team now set up to find out how they contracted infection.
Apr 24, 2020 10:52 am (IST)
Italian Ship Off Japan Coast | As many as 91 crew of an Italian cruise ship docked in Japan's southwestern port of Nagasaki are infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday, as questions persist over how and when they will return to their home countries. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 24, 2020 10:48 am (IST)
Oil Prices Rise Amid Coronavirus | Oil prices jumped again on Friday, gaining more ground as producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output and as US approved another package to cope with economic disruption caused by coronavirus .Brent crude was up $1.07, or 5%, at $22.40 after having climbed 5% on Thursday.
Apr 24, 2020 10:44 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update:Maharashtra Deaths | Of the 718 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 283 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 112, Madhya Pradesh at 83, Delhi at 50, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh at 27 each.
Apr 24, 2020 10:40 am (IST)
India Coronavirus Update | The Health Ministry said 77 foreign nationals are among the total 23,077 Covid-19 cases reported in the country.
Apr 24, 2020 10:36 am (IST)
Kerala Mosques Closed on Ramzan Amid Covid-19 | Vazhuthacaud Mosque and Palayam Juma mosque in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala were closed today, on the first day of the holy month of Ramzan due to coronavirus lockdown.
Apr 24, 2020 10:31 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update: Gujarat Hospital | Kiran Hospital in Surat, Gujarat was sealed after 12 medical staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19). All these patients have been admitted in another civil hospital.
Apr 24, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update: Odisha | Here is a graphic on the current coronavirus situation in Odisha.
Apr 24, 2020 10:18 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update: Bihar Cases | Six more Covid-19 cases have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, said Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Secretary, ANI reports.
Apr 24, 2020 10:17 am (IST)
Bihar Students Stranded Amid Lockdown | The Principal Secy Disaster Management has submitted status report to High Court of Patna on the plight of students from Bihar stranded in other states during coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports.
