Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Adityanath Says Lockdown Needed to Curb Covid-19 Spread; Cases Rise in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,221 today with the death toll at 114. The spike in cases has prompted speculation that India may extend the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic.
While Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba had a week ago denied that there were any plans to extend the lockdown, several states have written to the Centre saying that the restrictions must continue.
Apr 7, 2020 12:55 pm (IST)
Karnataka Coronavirus Cases | Till now, 175 patients of the novel coronavirus disease have been confirmed in the state of Karnataka. This includes 4 deaths and 25 discharges.
Apr 7, 2020 12:50 pm (IST)
Lockdown is Necessary, Says UP CM Adityanath | "We have started a COVID care fund to improve the testing facilities and are working to secure more PPE, testing kits & ventilators," said UP CM Yogi Adityanath, adding that total Covid-19 cases in the state were at 308. "All 24 medical colleges are being upgraded. Collection centres will be brought up in all districts. Lockdown is necessary," he said.
Apr 7, 2020 12:47 pm (IST)
UP CM on Coronavirus | UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that over the last few days, coronavirus cases in UP had gone up and that many were associated with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. "We are tackling this issue in the best way possible," he said, adding that while initially the state did not have a testing lab, now it had ten.
Apr 7, 2020 12:32 pm (IST)
Africa Will Not be Coronavirus Testing Ground: WHO | BBC reports that WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has has condemned as "racist" the comments by two French doctors who suggested a vaccine for the coronavirus could be tested in Africa. "Africa can't and won't be a testing ground for any vaccine," he said, adding that the comments were a hangover from colonial mentality.
Two French doctors proposed the idea of testing a potential coronavirus vaccine in Africa. Their comments sparked outrage online, with many calling them racist pic.twitter.com/lfr0p1qxzi
Ajit Pawar Says Stay Inside Amid Hanuman Jayanti | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that this Hanuman Jayanti, people needed to stay inside and celebrate the festival. "You don't need to lift mountains, this Hanuman Jayanti, just stay at home," he said. He also appealed to Muslims to not leave homes for Shab-e-baraat.
Apr 7, 2020 11:54 am (IST)
Walk-in Test Kiosks Installed in Ernakulam, Kerala | Minister Shaijaja Teacher showed how as part of the expansion of Covid-19 testing, Walk-in testing kiosks had been installed in Ernakulam District, Kerala.
Rahul Gandhi Says Medicines Should Come to Indians First | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, commenting on the ongoing issue about India's medicine export ban which was partially lifted after a threat of retaliation from Donald Trump, said medicines should be made available to Indians first.
Friendship isn’t about retaliation. India must help all nations in their hour of need but lifesaving medicines should be made available to Indians in ample quantities first.
US Navy Chief Apologises Amid Criticism | Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly issued an apology on Monday to the former commander of a coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier after sharply criticizing him in a speech to his crew, just days after firing him. "I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naive nor stupid," Modly said amid calls for his removal, including from the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
I strongly disagree with acting SecNav Modly's decision to relieve Capt. Crozier. It was at best an overreaction to the extraordinary steps the Captain took to protect his crew. It's a tone-deaf approach focused on ego when we need calm, steady leadership. https://t.co/QayXlnf90D
Another Coronavirus Death in Andhra Pradesh | Another death due to the novel coronavirus disease has been reported from Andhra Pradesh today. The casualty is an 80-year-old man with no travel history but is a contact person of another who had travelled to the Delhi Markaz congregation. The total deaths in the state stand at four now.
Apr 7, 2020 11:22 am (IST)
Assam Police Books AIUDF Leader for Virus Remarks | Assam Police today arrested All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Aminul Islam for his alleged comments. He had allegedly said that hospitals are worse than detention centres amid coronavirus.
Apr 7, 2020 11:18 am (IST)
Those Harrassing Cops Amid Lockdown Booked Under NSA: MP CM | Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered that the accused involved in assaulting three policemen on duty amid the coronavirus lockdown in MP, under the National Security Act(NSA). Some youths in the old city had attacked cops with knives after they were asking locals to follow lockdown orders in Bhopal on Monday.
दिन-रात एक कर जनता को इस महामारी से बचाने में लगे पुलिसकर्मियों पर हमला बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा!
"कबूतर" हो या "कचौड़ी", किसी को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा!
अराजकता फैलाने वाले गुंडे-बदमाशों को सबक सिखाना अतिआवश्यक है!
12 New Cases in Bhopal | MP Capital Bhopal has reported 12 new cases of coronavirus today. The total number of cases here has now risen to 74, as the city remains on lockdown. All the new patients are health and police employees, News18 reports.
Apr 7, 2020 10:48 am (IST)
Madurai Sets Up 'Disinfection Tunnel' | The Madurai Corporation in Tamil Nadu has setup a disinfection tunnel at the entry of Madurai College ground to prevent against the spread of coronavirus. A temporary vegetable market has also been set up at the college ground, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
Apr 7, 2020 10:38 am (IST)
Donald Trump "Pays Tribute" to Sick Boris Johnson | The Guardian reports: United States Donald Trump has paid tribute to UK Prime Minister Johnson at his daily White House briefing: “I found him to be a fantastic person, a fantastic warm strong smart guy. He loves his country, you see that. He fought like hell for his country. But intensive care is big stuff, really big stuff.”
Apr 7, 2020 10:25 am (IST)
Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Becomes Containment Zone | "Our colleague nurses and the doctors identified as Covid-19 positive are presently being treated. The hospital is currently declared containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and we are closely working with the authorities," said Wockhardt Hospital statement, ANI reports.
Apr 7, 2020 10:16 am (IST)
Medics Test Positive in Wockhardt Hospital | Several of our healthcare professionals tested positive for Covid-19 at a South Mumbai facility, ANI reports. The source of the infection is identified as a 70-year-old patient who was admitted on March 17 for a cardiac emergency. Later, he tested positive for coronavirus, said Wockhardt Hospital.
Apr 7, 2020 10:14 am (IST)
Hindpiri in Ranchi Bans Movement of Persons, Vehicles | The local administration in Ranchi has banned the movement of people and vehicles in Hindpiri area for 72 hours after 2 positive cases of coronavirus were found here, in Jharkhand, ANI reports.
Apr 7, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
Indian Shares Sensex, Nifty Rise Amid Covid-19 | Indian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets, on hopes of the coronavirus spread having peaked in key global centres. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 4.43% to 8,441.55 by 9.15 am and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.54% at 28,844.40.
Apr 7, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
The World Scrounges for Masks | Touted as an important weapon against the spread of coronavirus, masks have become a hot topic around the world. While Trump has asked people to necessarily wear masks, Germany will import a large amount of them. WHO voiced concern on Monday that the wearing of medical masks by the general public could exacerbate the shortage for health workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 More Cases in Dharavi, Mumbai | Two more cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been found in the Dharavi area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The cases have been reported in Dr Baliga Nagar. They are the father, 80, and brother, 49, of the second case from the area.
Apr 7, 2020 9:45 am (IST)
4 More Test Positive in Himachal Pradesh | Four Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 19.
Apr 7, 2020 9:40 am (IST)
Delhi CM to Brief on 5 Point Plan Against Covid-19 | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will today at 1pm brief people on his five point plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis. The Delhi government will conduct over 1 lakh tests in the coming days. Random testing will be done in hotspot areas and quarantine centres will be set up.
Apr 7, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Trump Touts Malaria Drug, Without Hard Evidence It Works | The decades-old drug that President Donald Trump has persistently promoted as a potential weapon against COVID-19 (hydroxychloroquine) has within a matter of weeks become a standard of care in areas of the United States hit hard by the pandemic — though doctors prescribing it have no idea whether it works. Potential side effects include vision loss and heart problems. But doctors interviewed by Reuters say they are comfortable prescribing the drug for a short course of several days.
Apr 7, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
India Coronavirus Cases, Death Rise | Latest updates of coronavirus in India: The total cases of the novel coronavirus disease in India has reached 4,221, with The active cases stand at 3,981, with 325 recoveries, 114 deaths and one migrated case.
Apr 7, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
Modi Wishes Medics Fighting Virus on 'World Health Day' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to those medics and health staffers working in aid of those infected by the novel coronavirus disease.
This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health.
Venezuala's Elderly Feel 'Sentenced to Euthanasia' | Venezuelan retirees Carlos Blanco, 81, and Olga Rodriguez, 78, have for more than a year been unable to purchase the diabetes medication they need, as the country's hyperinflation has left their monthly pensions insufficient to buy even a loaf of bread. "Senior citizens have been sentenced to euthanasia," said Blanco, who lives on the fourth floor of a building in western Caracas. (Image: Reuters/Manaure Quintero)
Apr 7, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
UNSC to Meet on Thursday | The United Nations Security Council will hold a closed session on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time the powerful UN organ is holding a meeting on coronavirus that has killed more than 74,000 people and infected over 1.3 million.
Apr 7, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Government Identifies More Coronavirus Hotspots | In addition to the list identified yesterday for coronavirus hotspots in India, the government has come up with more such areas. These places are those where about 11 to 20 cases of Covid-19 have been identified.
Petition Filed Against "Islamophobic Coverage of Coronavirus" in India | A petition has been filed by the Jamiat in the Supreme Court with regards to the "victimisation of the entire Muslim community" post the Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus hotspot emerging in the country. The petition seeks a ban on the islamophobic coverage of coronavirus on many portals of electronic and print media, using terms such as "corona jihaad", "islamic insurrection".
Apr 7, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
China Reports No New Coronavirus Cases | China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the NHC said. (Image: Reuters/Aly Song)
Representative image: People maintaining safe distance stand in queue to buy vegetables during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Shimla on April 4, 2020. (PTI Photo)
On Monday evening, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao publicly urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the lockdown, saying lives are more important that the economy.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 1.3 million people worldwide while the death toll has crossed 74,000.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's admission to intensive care with coronavirus prompted an outpouring of well-wishes from world leaders. As US President Donald Trump said he wanted to "send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson”, French President Emmanuel Macron gave his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time". Prime Minister Narendra Modi too tweeted his support, saying: “Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon.”
Johnson was in intensive care on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, prompting concern for his health and well-wishes from political friends and foes in Britain and abroad, as the country battles to control the outbreak. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Johnson's de facto deputy, was immediately appointed to take over his duties "where necessary", Downing Street said.
"The government's business will continue," Raab pledged, adding that Johnson was "in safe hands" at St Thomas' Hospital, opposite parliament in central London.
“The focus of government will continue to be on making sure that the prime minister's... plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus... will be taken forward," he added.
Johnson, who confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, was last seen in a Twitter video on Friday, saying he still had a temperature and was staying in self-isolation.
He also tweeted from hospital at lunchtime on Monday that he was "in good spirits" and thanked the medical staff looking after him.
He and his office have repeatedly maintained that he only had mild symptoms and had been in constant contact with his senior ministers and advisers, chairing meetings by videolink.
But his admission to hospital on Sunday, less than an hour after Queen Elizabeth II called for a united front to defeat the virus, prompted concern his condition was more serious.
That was confirmed 24 hours later when Downing Street said his condition had "worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital". The government said he was moved as a precaution, in case he needed to use a ventilator.
- Unprecedented -
Johnson is the most high-profile world leader with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe, and his transfer to intensive care is unprecedented during a national emergency.
Trump led world leaders in wishing Johnson a successful recovery. Other messages flooded in from the European Union and NATO to the World Health Organization.
Earlier on Monday, questions were raised about whether the Conservative leader could still run the country, and Raab said he had not spoken to Johnson in person since Saturday.
The British government was criticised for initially refusing to follow other European countries in requiring people to stay home as the virus spread.
Johnson himself said in early March that he was still shaking hands with people. But two weeks ago he ordered a nationwide lockdown and Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak.
Over 50,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths have been recorded so far, with a latest daily toll of 439.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, have both been infected with coronavirus, although they have since recovered.
The queen, 93, made a rare public address on Sunday night, evoking the spirit of World War II and urging Britons to stay united, just before Johnson went into hospital.
"We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again," she said in a rare televised address watched by 23 million people.
Buckingham Palace said she was being kept informed of developments.
- Working non-stop -
Housing minister Robert Jenrick told BBC television that Johnson had been working "phenomenally hard" during the crisis, adding that he would be finding it "very frustrating" to be ill.
Johnson is not known to have any underlying health issues, although he has struggled with his weight, but some questioned if he should have taken more time off.
Junior health minister Nadine Dorries, who also had coronavirus but has recovered, added: "Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep and recover. “Boris has risked his health and worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus."
James Gill, clinical lecturer at Warwick University medical school, said Johnson's condition "must underscore for everyone, across the world, how indiscriminate this virus is, ignoring class, character, wealth and position".
Johnson's pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, moved out of Downing Street after some staff fell ill. But she said on Saturday she had just spent a week in bed with symptoms, although she has not been tested.
Johnson's spokesman would not confirm a report in The Times newspaper reported that the prime minister had been given oxygen treatment.
"Doctors will be monitoring important vital signs such as oxygen saturations," said Rupert Beale, group leader at the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.