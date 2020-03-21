Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: First Case Reported in White House, Mike Pence’s Staffer Tests Positive

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country. "This evening we were notified that a member of the office of the Vice President tested positive for the coronavirus," Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President, said in a statement.
Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual, she said. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines," Miller said.
Read More
Mar 21, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Coronavirus Can Sicken Young People Too: WHO | Coronavirus can sicken or kill young people as well and they must also avoid mingling and spreading it to older and more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization said on Friday. With more than 210,000 cases reported worldwide and a death toll of 9,000, each day brings a "new and tragic milestone," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Karnataka Advises Tech Firms to Login From Home | The Karnataka government has directed all IT and biotech companies in the state to make their employees work from home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Mar 21, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
White House Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A staffer in the team of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first White House personnel to have been infected by the virus that has so far claimed the lives of 230 people in the country, said Katie Miller, Press Secretary to Vice President in a statement. Neither President Donald Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.
Mar 21, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
GoAir Suspends All Sunday Flights After PM Modi Calls For "Janata Curfew" | GoAir has announced to voluntarily suspend all flights on Sunday when Janta curfew will be in force. Pitching for "social distancing", Modi on Thursday called for a 'Janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses.
Mar 21, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 147 New Cases | South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799, reports Reuters.
File photo of US Vice President Mike Pence (Reuters)
This is the first case of a White House staffer being tested positive for the deadly virus. Last week, Trump had tested for the coronavirus but the result was negative.
The White House has instituted strict provisions for entry of individuals within its premises. Members of the presidential physicians' team and secret service take temperature of every individual who enter the premises.
The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.