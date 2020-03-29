Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 2nd Death in J&K; Cases Rise in Maharashtra & Rajasthan as India Nears 1,000-mark

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Jammu and Kashmir recorded its second death due to coronavirus today after a patient passed away in Srinagar, principal secretary (planning) Rohit Kansal said. The death comes amid rising cases across the country, especially in Maharashtra and Gujarat, with India nearing the 1000-mark, including 25 deaths.
India is under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 6 lakh people globally and killed more than 30,000.
Read More
Mar 29, 2020 10:43 am (IST)
PM Modi's Mann ki Baat to Begin Shortly | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation shortly, as India enters fifth day of lockdown. PM Modi is set to focus on the situation prevailing due to the deadly coronavirus that has taken 25 lives in the country and infected close to 1,000 people.
Mar 29, 2020 10:34 am (IST)
One More Positive Case in Bhilwara | Meanwhile, a 53-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Bhilwara has tested 25 people positive till now. The total tally of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 55.
Mar 29, 2020 10:27 am (IST)
India Cases Jump to 979 | The total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 979. This includes 86 recovered/discharged and 25 deaths.
Mar 29, 2020 10:20 am (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir Reports 2nd Death | The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir reports second coronavirus death this morning, says Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), J&K government.
Mar 29, 2020 10:16 am (IST)
India Has Enough Fuel, Says IOC | Indian Oil Corp (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh this morning says India has enough petrol, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) in stocks to last way beyond the three-week nationwide lockdown as all plants and supply locations are fully operational. Singh said there is no shortage of any fuel in the country and customers should not resort to panic booking of LPG refills.
Mar 29, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
BSF Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh | A 57-year-old BSF officer posted in BSF Academy, Tekanpur near Gwalior tested positive for coronavirus in Gwalior region yesterday. The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 34, while the health authorities got busy tracing the contact history of the BSF officer.
Mar 29, 2020 9:57 am (IST)
Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 194 | The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 194 after seven more patients are tested positive today. While Pune, Sangli and Nagpur reported one case each, Mumbai reported four positive cases this morning.
Mar 29, 2020 9:47 am (IST)
Canadian PM's Wife Recovers from Coronavirus | Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife said yesterday that she has recovered from being ill from COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. “I am feeling so much better,” Sophie Gregoire Trudeau said in a statement on social media. Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London.
Mar 29, 2020 9:39 am (IST)
Women workers clean a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati. (AP Photo)
Mar 29, 2020 9:36 am (IST)
Telangana Records First Death as Hyderabad Man Dies | Meanwhile, Telangana recorded its first Covid-19 death today. The 74-year-old from Hyderabad who had travelled to Delhi recently but had no foreign travel history, the state’s health minister Eatela Rajender said yesterday. Read the full story here.
Mar 29, 2020 9:33 am (IST)
COVID-19 Patient Dies in Ahmedabad; Gujarat Toll Reaches 5 | A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Ahmedabad this morning, taking the total
number of deaths due to coronavirus in the state to five, the health department said. The man was also suffering from diabetes, it said. With this, the number of deaths due to coronavirus in Ahmedabad has gone up to three. Earlier, one death each was reported from Bhavnagar and Surat.
Mar 29, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
Three More Test Positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal | Yesterday, three women from two different parts of West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19, taking to 18 the total number of people suffering from the disease in the state, a senior official of the state health department said. Two women, aged 76 and 56 years, are residents of Egra in south Bengal's East Midnapore district while the third, a 54-year-old, is from Kalimpong in Darjeeling district of north Bengal. Neither of the two women from Egra have recently travelled abroad or to any other state, but it was being ascertained whether the third woman had any recent travel history.
Mar 29, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
Mann ki Baat radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on the latest issues.
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat to Focus on Coronavirus at 11am Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today in his first Mann ki Baat during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to stem the spread of coronavirus which has killed 20 people in the country and infected over 900. The latest episode of Mann ki Baat will focus on the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said. "Tune in tomorrow at 11 (AM). Tomorrow's episode will be focused on the situation prevailing due to COVID-19," Modi tweeted.
Mar 29, 2020 9:06 am (IST)
A batch of 275 Indian citizens brought in from Iran, reach Jodhpur. Earlier this month, 277 Indians were evacuated from Iran and have been lodged at Army's wellness centre.
Mar 29, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
275 Indians Land in Jodhpur from Iran | A Spicejet flight with 275 Indians onboard arrives at Jodhpur airport from Iran. Oout of the total passengers, 133 are women and 142 men, who will go to the Army Wellness Center and stay after their routine screening is completed.
Mar 29, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
China Reports 45 New Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths | China reports 45 new coronavirus cases including one locally transmitted case while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 3,300 with five new fatalities, health officials said today. The new domestically transmitted case was reported in Henan province yesterday, the country's National Health Commission (NHC) said. The five new fatalities were all reported from the epicentre Hubei province, taking the death toll to 3,300, it said. With 44 new imported cases, their number has gone up to 693, the NHS said.
Mar 29, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
US Infant Dies from COVID-19 | In a tragic incident, a US infant has died from the COVID-19 illness, officials in the state of Illinois said yesterday, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the global pandemic. At a news conference, Governor JB Pritzker said "an infant" was among the fatalities linked to the new coronavirus over the previous 24 hours. The state Department of Public Health said the child who died in Chicago was younger than one year old and had tested positive for COVID-19.
Mar 29, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
The administration in Noida further said that any worker or employee infected with coronavirus and in isolation for treatment will get 28 days of paid leave from their employer across Noida and Greater Noida. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh said the Uttar Pradesh government has already declared the pandemic as a "disaster" and the lockdown has been called with an objective to contain the virus from spreading.
Mar 29, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Noida Admin Comes to the Rescue of Daily Wage Workers | The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration issued a slew of orders late last night, asking shops, industries and factories, which have been closed because of the lockdown, to give daily wage along with leave to their workers and labourers during the closure period. The order has come amid reports of thousands of daily wage earners leaving for their homes, towns and villages due to a 21-day countrywide lockdown called by the Centre.
Mar 29, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi.
Mar 29, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Sea of Migrant Labourers at Anand Vihar Bus Stand | India is witnessing disturbing scenes at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for the past couple of days as a sea of daily wage workers and other migrant labourers covered miles on foot to reach their homes amid a tough lockdown due to coronavirus. Yesterday, thousands of migrant labourers thronged the Anand Vihar Interstate Bus Terminal in Delhi after the Arvind Kejriwal government arranged for buses to send the stranded workers back to their hometowns. The Centre, meanwhile, has urged state governments to take immediate steps to set up temporary accommodation for stranded migrants across the country.
Mar 29, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
India Tally at 918 | Meanwhile, in India, the tally reaches 918 with 819 active COVID-19 cases. The novel coronavirus has taken 20 lives in India. According to the Health Ministry data, as many as 79 patients have been cured of the deadly coronavirus.
Mar 29, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Global Death Toll Crosses 30,000 | The global coronavirus death toll passes 30,000 this morning with over 66,000 infections reported worldwide. Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities rises to 10,023 in Italy, and 5,982 in Spain. In the United States, the death toll crosses 2000, with over 1,24,000 positive cases of COVID-19. The total death toll across the world stands at 30,822.
Mar 29, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Italy Coronavirus Death Toll Surges Past 10,000 | The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy barrelled past 10,000 yesterday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain. Officials said 889 more people died in the previous 24 hours, the second-highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on February 21, and that total fatalities reached 10,023. Confirmed cases rose by about 6,000 to 92,472, the second-highest number of cases in the world behind the United States.
Mar 29, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Toll at New Records | The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, already the world's highest, reached a new record yesterday, a count by Johns Hopkins University showed. Over the past 24 hours the United States also marked a record 453 deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness, bringing the country's toll to 1,891 deaths since the pandemic began. That is fewer than the 10,023 in Italy, Spain's 5,812, China's 3,299 or the 2,317 in France, the tally showed.
A man works at a quarantine center at the Sarusojai sports complex in Gauhati, Assam (AP Photo)
Another batch of 275 Indian citizens returned from Iran today and is currently lodged at the Indian Army's wellness centre in Jodhpur. The centre already houses 277 Indians evacuated earlier this month from Iran. As the coronavirus pandemic rages across the world, India has been making efforts to evacuate its citizens from all over.
The coronavirus death toll shot past 20,000 in Europe, with Italy and Spain each reporting more than 800 dead in one day, as the global fatalities rose to over 30,000.
Up to one-third of the world's population is under lockdown as the virus leaves its devastating imprint on nearly every aspect of society: wiping out millions of jobs, straining health care services and weighing heavily on national treasuries for years to come.
Globally, the death toll has surged past 30,000 and officials in some countries say the worst still lies ahead.
But in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus outbreak first struck, officials took tentative steps back toward normality, partly reopening the city after more than two months of near total isolation for its population of 11 million.
Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad lockdown on New York and its neighbours after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.
"A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted, about eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.
Instead, he was asking federal authorities to issue a "strong Travel Advisory" against movement to and from the area.
Trump's reversal came on the same day the US death toll topped 2,100, more than doubling in just three days. Of the 2,147 deaths, more than a quarter -- 672 -- were in New York City.
Health officials say they fear New York may follow the deadly path charted by Italy, with health professionals exhausted and hospitals desperately short of protective equipment and ventilators.
The United States now has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, at 122,666, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
One of the deaths announced Saturday was that of an infant in Chicago who was younger than one year old, marking an extremely rare case of juvenile death in the global pandemic.
Italy and Spain
Compared to the US, European nations have been harder hit on a per capita basis, with 20,059 deaths.
Italy on Saturday announced 889 new deaths, pushing it past the 10,000 mark.
Spain, which has the world's second-highest death toll, added 832 deaths for a total 5,812.
Madrid toughened a nationwide lockdown, halting all non-essential activities, though officials said the epidemic in the country seemed to be nearing a peak.
Russia, which has reported relatively low levels of the virus, said it would close its borders Monday in an attempt to slow the pandemic's spread.
More than 640,770 cases of the novel coronavirus have been officially recorded around the world since the outbreak began late last year, according to an AFP tally.
Variations in testing regimes -- and delays in providing sufficient tests in some countries -- mean the true number is likely far higher.
In France, which has seen close to 2,000 deaths, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe warned the "battle" was just beginning. The first two weeks in April would be even tougher than the past fortnight, he said.
The British toll passed 1,000 on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Iran announced 139 more deaths and India sealed off a dozen Punjab villages that had been visited by a guru now known to be infected and a possible "super-spreader".
Sri Lanka and Qatar recorded their first deaths and Turkey hit 100 fatalities.
South African police resorted to rubber bullets in Johannesburg to enforce social distancing on a crowd queuing for supplies outside a supermarket during a national lockdown.
Wuhan partially reopens
Two months of almost total isolation appear to have paid off in Wuhan.
Residents have been subject to dramatic restrictions on daily life and forbidden to leave the city since January, but on Saturday, people were allowed to enter Wuhan and most of the subway network restarted.
In the US, Trump invoked emergency powers on Friday to force automaker General Motors to produce medical equipment. With 60 percent of the US in lockdown, the president signed the largest relief package in US history, worth $2 trillion -- with more seen as likely in coming months.