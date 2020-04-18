Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: At Least 25 Indian Navy Personnel Test Positive for Covid-19 in Mumbai; Global Death Toll Crosses 1,50,000

Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: At least 25 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive for Coronavirus, ringing alarm bells for the military. The navy men have been admitted to the naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, two navy officials said. The outbreak has happened at INS Angre, which is a shore-based support establishment.
The number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 across the world, according a Johns Hopkins University tally. It took 83 days for the first 50,000 deaths to be recorded and just eight more for the toll to climb to 100,000. It took another eight days to go from 100,000 to 150,000. The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus has risen to 452, with 32 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,076 to go up to 13,835 cases on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Apr 18, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
25 Indian Navy Sailors Test Positive for Coronavirus | Twenty-five sailors of the Indian Navy have tested positive for Covid-19 at INS Angre in Mumbai, News18 reports. INS Angre is a shore based logistucs and shore-based support establishment of the Western Naval Command. All the 25 sailors are asymptomatic and have been moved to INHS Asvini in Colaba and are in quarantine. They stayed in the same block at INS Angre and are said to have been infected by a personnel who tested positive a week ago.
Apr 18, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Sex-based Lockdowns in Latin America | A coronavirus lockdown policy that lets men and women leave the house on alternate days has exposed a gender divide in Bogota within days of being introduced, while Peru has dropped a similar scheme after finding it made women's days busier. The Colombian capital this week joined two countries in Latin America - Peru and Panama - in introducing sex-based lockdown rules to limit the number of people leaving their homes.
Apr 18, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Case in Navsari for Wedding Amid Lockdown | A case has been registered against the bride, groom and their relatives for violating the coronavirus lockdown norms in Chikhli, ANI reports. "Police raided a temple in Vankal village and found 14 people who had gathered there for a wedding. Police have taken legal action," said SP Navsari. (Image: ANI)
Apr 18, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Global Fiscal Measures + Liquidity Injections Near $14 Trillion: IMF | Countries have taken fiscal measures and central banks together injected a total of whopping USD 14 trillion as part of their efforts to mitigate the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has said.
Apr 18, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | Catholic priest Jonathan Costa prays among photos of faithful, attached on the church's benches before a mass, which were live-streamed at the Santuario Dom Bosco church, in Brasilia, Brazil. (Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino)
Apr 18, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Mexican Indigenous Communities Impose Lockdowns | Indigenous communities across Mexico have installed blockades and imposed curfews in a bid to protect their isolated towns from the new coronavirus, leaders and local officials said, Reuters reports.
Apr 18, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Delhi Cases Rose to 1,707 on Friday | The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 1,707 on Friday, with 67 fresh cases and four deaths being reported in a day, said Delhi government authorities.
Apr 18, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Trump Announces USD 19 Bn Relief for Farmers | US President Donald Trump has announced a $19 billion financial rescue package to help the agriculture industry weather the staggering economic downturn sparked by measures to defeat the coronavirus.
Apr 18, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
Coronavirus Deaths Across Africa Hit 1,000 | The novel coronavirus has killed 1,000 people across Africa since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally using official figures.
Apr 18, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
WHO Sees Little Signs of Herd Immunity | The World Health Organization's top emergencies expert Mike Ryans told a briefing on Friday that even if antibodies were effective there was little sign that large numbers of people had developed them and were beginning to offer so-called "herd immunity" to the broader population.
Microbiologists process coronavirus tests in a lab at the Government Medical College in Kochi on Friday. (Reuters)
While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,616, as many as 1,766 people have been cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.
In Maharashtra, 118 more people tested positive, taking its overall tally to 3,320, said state health officials. Seven deaths were reported on Friday, taking the death toll in the state to 201, they added.
Of 3,320 cases, 2,085 were found in Mumbai. The state capital also accounted for 122 of the 201 deaths due to the pandemic in the state.
However, figures from the central government puts the deaths in Maharashtra at 194.
Thirty-two deaths have been reported since Thursday evening, of which eight were reported from Rajasthan, seven from Maharashtra, six from Delhi, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from West Bengal, two from Gujarat and one each from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.
Of the total 452 deaths, Madhya Pradesh follows Maharashtra at 57, Gujarat and Delhi at 38 each, and Telengana 18.
Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported 14 fatalities each. Punjab and Karnataka have reported 13 deaths each. Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal has reported 10 deaths fatalities.
Four persons have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to health ministry data.
However, a PTI tally of figures reported by various states as on Thursday showed at least 457 deaths.