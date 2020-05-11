Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest One-day Spike With Over 4,200 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 2,206

Kashmiris stranded for weeks wait to board buses to a special train home during a lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore. (Image: AP)



The Centre also weighed the pros and cons of further easing of restrictions for a graded exit from the twice extended lockdown due to end on May 17 but sources said the curbs still in place are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go.



The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said the video conference will begin at 3pm. This will be Modi's fifth interaction with the chief ministers since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.



Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said no Covid-19 case has been reported in 10 states and union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, asserting India was “moving fast on the path of success” in the fight against the pandemic.



According to health ministry data, 1,511 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours -- the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.



Announcing the phased resumption of passenger services that was suspended from the first day of the lockdown on March 25, the Railways said in a statement that air-conditioned services will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains(30 return journeys) on Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train.



The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Passengers have been asked to reached the railway stations at least one hour early before the train's departure.



Officials said unlike ‘Shramik Specials' to transport migrant labourers, in which only 54 passengers were allowed instead of the regular 72, these trains will run on full capacity, but no concession in fare is likely to be allowed. A total of 366 trains have transported nearly four lakh migrant workers since the first special train was rolled out on May 1.



Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website.



Sources in the union government said the focus of the prime minister's meeting would be on boosting economic activities and pushing efforts to convert 'red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones.



The Union Health ministry on May 1 classified 733 districts as 130 in the red zone, 284 in the orange zone and 319 in the green zone, taking into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.



In some good news in efforts to ramp up testing, Vardhan said the National Institute of Virology(NIV) in Pune has successfully developed the first indigenous test kit that will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to coronavirus infection.



The test kit has the advantage of testing 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours, so that health care professionals can proceed quickly with necessary next steps on their patients' triage paths, Vardhan said.



"National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of COVID-19," the minister said in a series of tweets.



Vardhan said India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and its testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day. Till Saturday, 16,09,777 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in India, he noted.



India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.



There are 4,362 coronavirus care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he added.



"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home.



"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 per cent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan noted. India has 36 states and Union territories.



At a meeting on Sunday, state chief secretaries told Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.