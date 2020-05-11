Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest One-day Spike With Over 4,200 Cases in 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 2,206

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: As India enters the last week of the 54-day coronavirus lockdown, the Railways on Sunday said 15 air-conditioned special trains will operate from May 12 in a gradual resumption of passenger services announced on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with chief ministers that is expected to focus on a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown.
PM Modi's discussion with chief ministers of states and union territories today is expected to revolve on steps for reviving the battered economy and scaling up all efforts to bring more 'red' zones with high Covid-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones, as they push for stepping up economic activities in a calibrated manner.
May 11, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Likely to Seek Covid-19 Lockdown Extension | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray likely to seek extension of lockdown in red zone areas. Maharashtra has already crossed the 22,000 mark and the cases continue to rise.
May 11, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Mainland China Reports 17 New Covid-19 Cases Amid New Infections in Wuhan | China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the disease. Though the new case count remains sharply lower than the peak of the outbreak in February, the data underscores continued risks posed by Covid-19. With the pandemic having spread globally, Beijing continues to exhort vigilance even as it tries to restart the economy.
May 11, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
India Covid-19 Cases Rise to 67,152 | A total of 67,152 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. There are 44,029 active cases in the country, while 20,916 people have been cured from the infection. So far, 2,206 patients have succumbed to the virus in the country, while one migrated, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
May 11, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Indian Passengers in US to Board Special AI Flight to Mumbai | Under Vande Bharat Mission, Indian passengers arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport in US to board the Air India flight to Mumbai. The flight will later fly to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Thermal screening and security checks of passengers have begun.
May 11, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Special Train Carrying Migrants from Uttarakhand Depart from Surat | A special train carrying migrants from Uttarakhand departed from Surat railway station in Gujarat at 4am today.
May 11, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Phase 2 clinical trials of Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech Ltd's Covid-19 vaccine verified its safety.
One Person Infected 533 With Coronavirus at Ghana Fish Factory | A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana’s Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with the coronavirus, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said. “All 533 persons were infected by one person,” President Akufo-Addo said. According to Reuters, he did not provide details of how the disease spread in the facility or if safety measures had been in place.
May 11, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Men Have High Levels of Enzyme Key to Covid-19 Infection, Study Finds | Men's blood has higher levels than women's of a key enzyme used by the new coronavirus to infect cells, the results of a big European study showed on Monday -- a finding which may help explain why men are more vulnerable to infection with Covid-19. Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) is found in the heart, kidneys and other organs. In COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, it is thought to play a role in how the infection progresses into the lungs, reports Reuters.
May 11, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Jamia University Sends Stranded Hostellers Back to J&K in Special Bus | The Jamia Millia Islamia yesterday sent its students from Jammu and Kashmir back to their native places in a special bus arranged by it. Two university guards, who are former armymen, are also accompanying students in the bus, the varsity said. These students were stranded in hostels due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the university said. The bus was properly sanitised before leaving for Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University for medical screening of students, guards and drivers for fever and other symptoms related to the coronavirus, it said.
May 11, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi Praises Researchers, Innovators Fighting Covid-19 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat coronavirus. He said that technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from Covid-19.
Shanghai Disneyland Re-opens After Three-Month Closure Due to Coronavirus | Walt Disney Co reopened its Shanghai Disneyland park on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This marks a milestone for Walt Disney and provides a glimpse of how it might recover from the pandemic that has forced it to shut parks in Asia, the United States, and France, as well as operations at its retail stores and cruise ships. At the Shanghai park, Walt Disney has put in place measures, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings for visitors and employees, and is for now keeping visitor numbers "far below" 24,000 people, or 30% of the daily capacity, a level requested by the Chinese government. Tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's re-opening sold out rapidly on Friday.
May 11, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Agra CMO Removed as Covid-19 Cases Rise | Agra's Chief medical officer (CMO) Mukesh Kumar Vats has been removed from the post as the Covid-19 cases surged in the district. RC Pandey will be the new CMO of Agra. So far, 756 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.
May 11, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Boris Johnson Launches New Covid-19 Alert System as Lockdown Modified | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a new Covid-19 Alert System as he modified the UK's coronavirus lockdown as part of a "conditional plan", which allows people more time outdoors as long as social distancing measures are adhered to. From Monday/Today, the British public are encouraged to continue to work from home where possible and others who cannot work from home, such as construction workers, are encouraged to resume work. However, all workers are asked to avoid the use of public transport as far as possible and use more environmentally friendly options such as walking and cycling. Johnson said phase two of the lockdown easing will begin at the earliest by June 1.
May 11, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
WHO Denies Report of Pressure from China to Withhold Coronavirus Info | The World Health Organisation has dismissed as false allegations a media report that it withheld information about the new coronavirus following pressure from China. The UN agency said in a statement that a German magazine's report about a telephone conversation between WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chinese President Xi Jinping on January 21 was unfounded and untrue.
May 11, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi to Meet CMs Today to Discuss Covid-19 Lockdown Exit Strategy | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers today to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain novel coronavirus outbreak and various issues comprising the economy, officials said. The Prime Minister's Office took to Twitter to share the information that he would hold the meeting via video-conference at 3 pm. This will be his fifth meeting with CMs to discuss post-lockdown strategy.
Online Bookings for Indian Railways Passenger Trains to Start Today | The Indian Railways will restart passenger train operations from May 12, 51 days after the services were halted to control the spread of the coronavirus. The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter said. Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon. Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website. Read for more details.
May 11, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 100-Mark in West Bengal | The death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 113 in West Bengal yesterday with 14 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, a state government bulletin said. The state also reported 153 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in a day so far. Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10 while two each were from North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts. There have been 72 deaths due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.
May 11, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
US Vice-President Mike Pence Isolates Himself After Coronavirus Exposure | Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus last week, joining three of the United States's top scientists in taking protective steps after possible exposure, in another stark reminder that not even one of the nation's most secure buildings is immune from the virus. An administration official said Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure to other people. He has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 since his exposure but is following the advice of medical officials, reported Associated Press.
The Centre also weighed the pros and cons of further easing of restrictions for a graded exit from the twice extended lockdown due to end on May 17 but sources said the curbs still in place are unlikely to be withdrawn in one go.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Sunday said the video conference will begin at 3pm. This will be Modi's fifth interaction with the chief ministers since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, said no Covid-19 case has been reported in 10 states and union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, asserting India was “moving fast on the path of success” in the fight against the pandemic.
According to health ministry data, 1,511 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours -- the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day.
Announcing the phased resumption of passenger services that was suspended from the first day of the lockdown on March 25, the Railways said in a statement that air-conditioned services will initially begin with 15 pairs of trains(30 return journeys) on Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train.
The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Passengers have been asked to reached the railway stations at least one hour early before the train's departure.
Officials said unlike ‘Shramik Specials' to transport migrant labourers, in which only 54 passengers were allowed instead of the regular 72, these trains will run on full capacity, but no concession in fare is likely to be allowed. A total of 366 trains have transported nearly four lakh migrant workers since the first special train was rolled out on May 1.
Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4pm today and will be available only on the IRCTC website.
Sources in the union government said the focus of the prime minister's meeting would be on boosting economic activities and pushing efforts to convert 'red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones.
The Union Health ministry on May 1 classified 733 districts as 130 in the red zone, 284 in the orange zone and 319 in the green zone, taking into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback.
In some good news in efforts to ramp up testing, Vardhan said the National Institute of Virology(NIV) in Pune has successfully developed the first indigenous test kit that will play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to coronavirus infection.
The test kit has the advantage of testing 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours, so that health care professionals can proceed quickly with necessary next steps on their patients' triage paths, Vardhan said.
"National Institute of Virology, Pune has successfully developed the 1st indigenous anti-SARS-CoV-2 human IgG ELISA test kit for antibody detection of COVID-19," the minister said in a series of tweets.
Vardhan said India carried out 86,000 tests for COVID-19 on Saturday and its testing capacity now stands at 95,000 samples per day. Till Saturday, 16,09,777 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in India, he noted.
India had started from one laboratory and now there are 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said after inspecting a COVID-19 care centre in the Mandoli area in the national capital.
There are 4,362 coronavirus care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms can be kept, he added.
"We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Out of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home.
"Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 per cent.... In the last 24 hours, there has been no case in 10 states and Union territories. There are four states or Union territories where there has not been a single case till now," Vardhan noted. India has 36 states and Union territories.
At a meeting on Sunday, state chief secretaries told Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.