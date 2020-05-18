Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: States to Take Call on Curbs After Centre's New Rules for Lockdown 4.0; 4.7 Mn Cases, 3.1 Lakh Covid-19 Deaths Worldwide

May 18, 2020 8:41 am (IST)

UP CM Calls Meeting at 10.30 Today | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a meeting of senior officials at 10.30am today:

◕ The modalities of lockdown 4, dos and dont's will be discussed.

◕ As of now, state is following the pre-existing norms.

◕ Fresh guidelines are expected by late afternoon today.

◕ The chief secretary will send a circular to DMs and district police chiefs.

◕ Sources say the state will largely comply with the new MHA advisory.