Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: States to Take Call on Curbs After Centre's New Rules for Lockdown 4.0; 4.7 Mn Cases, 3.1 Lakh Covid-19 Deaths Worldwide

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: A day after the Centre extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but granted considerable relaxations that are likely to completely open the economy, all eyes will be on states today to decide guidelines for lifting curbs. Operation of all markets, offices, industries and business along with plying of buses in all areas, barring containment zones, has been permitted by the MHA along with inter-state movement of buses and private vehicles with the consent of the involved states.
Decisions on where to set containment zones and which districts would fall under red, orange and green zones would also now be decided by state governments and district authorities, the order said. Most states are expected to come out with guidelines and colour-coded district lists today.
May 18, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Migrant Crisis in India | Satyendra Kumar, a migrant worker, massages the feet of his daughter after walking for three days, as they wait to cross the border to their home state of Uttar Pradesh, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in New Delhi. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
May 18, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
UP CM Calls Meeting at 10.30 Today | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for a meeting of senior officials at 10.30am today:
◕ The modalities of lockdown 4, dos and dont's will be discussed.
◕ As of now, state is following the pre-existing norms.
◕ Fresh guidelines are expected by late afternoon today.
◕ The chief secretary will send a circular to DMs and district police chiefs.
◕ Sources say the state will largely comply with the new MHA advisory.
The US has accused the WHO of a “dangerous bias” towards China and suspended funding of the World Health Organisation pending an investigation.
May 18, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Migrant Labourers Return to Bihar on Foot, Bicycles | In West Bengal, two groups of migrant labourers, from Kolkata and Purulia respectively, are returning to their native place in Cooch, Bihar on foot and bicycles, ANI reports.
"How long can we be outside without money? The state government had said that they would arrange buses, we waited initially but later we left"
May 18, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Tips to Deal With Coronavirus | To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, do the following:
◕ Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub. ◕ Maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing. ◕ Avoid touching your face. ◕ Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing. ◕ Stay home if you feel unwell.
The Centre on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown for two more weeks till May 31 with relaxations that are likely to completely open the economy with operation of all markets, offices, industries…
May 18, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Migrant Crisis in India | A migrant worker covers her child with a sari to protect him from heat as she waits in a queue for transport to reach to a railway station to board a train to her home state of northern Uttar Pradesh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Ahmedabad, India. (Reuters/Amit Dave)
May 18, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Summer Weather Makes People Outdoorsy in Europe | Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centers of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months.
May 18, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Gujarat to Make Guidelines Tomorrow | Gujarat will be issuing its lockdown 4.0 guidelines tomorrow, for containment zone and non-containment zones. Tomorrow District Collectors, Municipal commissioners will make a list of these zones, said Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, ANI reports.
May 18, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Migrants Reach Delhi-Ghazipur Border | A large number of migrant labourers reached the Delhi-Ghazipur (UP) border. Buses are being arranged to take them to their native places. "I have to go to Hardoi (UP). We've been sitting here since 6 am. If there are not enough buses, then let us walk home," ANI reports.
May 18, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
May 18, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Heavy Vehicular Movement at Delhi-Gurugam Border | Heavy vehicular movement is being seen at Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border after the Centre's announcement on Lockdown 4.0. Passes and IDs of people are being checked by the Police. (Credits: ANI)
May 18, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Brazil President Greets Supporters | Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro greeted hundreds of supporters and joined some in a series of push-ups who gathered before the presidential offices Sunday to back his open-the-economy drive even as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the country.
Large gatherings are still prohibited, but outside of containment zones with high numbers of active cases
May 18, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
UP to Issue Guidelines Today | The Uttar Pradesh government will be issuing guidelines on coronavirus lockdown 4.0 today. Sources say it is likely to follow centre's guidelines. Meeting of senior officers continued till late night to prepare a final blue print.
May 18, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
May 18, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
May 18, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
West Bengal Govt to Strictly Follow Centre's Order | The West Bengal government on Sunday said the central government order on extending the lockdown till May 31 will be followed strictly and no violations of the order would be tolerated.
May 18, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
'US Not Seeing Spike in Reopened Areas' | US authorities are not yet seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but it was still too early to determine such trends, health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.
"We are seeing that in places that are opening, we're not seeing this spike in cases," Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "We still see spikes in some areas that are, in fact, closed."
May 18, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
US Reports 820 Coronavirus Deaths in 1 Day | The United States records 820 new Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, AFP reports citing John Hopkins.
May 18, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases | According to the John Hopkins University worldometer, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO, has crossed 4.7 million, while the number of casualties remain over 3.1 lakh.
Migrant workers carrying their belongings walk back to their shelter after they heard that no train is scheduled for today to their home state of central Chhattisgarh, after a limited reopening of India's giant rail network following a nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, India, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Shopping complexes, salons are barber shops will also be allowed to open, but with staggered timings and with social distancing norms. Similarly, workplaces too have been asked to follow staggered hours and adopt work from home as much as possible. There should be provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers and common areas and rules of social distancing should be maintained.
All these relaxations would, however, be subject to state government guidelines. The states have been told they can make the rules more stringent, but can't give more relaxations.
The key bars - on air travel and metro rail, malls, gyms, cinemas and big gatherings - have been retained throughout the country. The Centre has also extended the curfew at night - from 7 pm to 7 am, but movement of people will be allowed during the daytime.
The MHA said hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, will also remain shut but will be allowed to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items. The ban on religious and political gatherings will also continue.