Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 10,000-Mark, Death Toll at 339; Trump Says Close to Completing Plan to Reopen US

Apr 14, 2020 8:41 am (IST) Total Imported Covid-19 Cases from Overseas in China Reached 1464 | With 86 new coronavirus cases reported on March 13, total imported Covid-19 cases from overseas in the Chinese mainland reached 1464:



🇮🇹Italy:53 pic.twitter.com/fRGoIn6NMA — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 14, 2020 Apr 14, 2020 8:38 am (IST) Australia, New Zealand Flatten Coronavirus Curve But Keep Lockdowns Intact | Australia and New Zealand brushed aside calls for an easing of tough restrictions on travel and public gatherings despite their success in curbing the spread of Covid-19. The number of new coronavirus cases in the neighbouring nations has fallen dramatically in the last two weeks, raising hopes that difficult social distancing measures may be relaxed. Apr 14, 2020 8:34 am (IST) China's Imported Coronavirus Cases Climb to 1,464 | China continued to grapple with imported cases of coronavirus after stamping out the disease from its epicentre Wuhan as it reported 89 infections on Monday and the rise in asymptomatic patients posed serious concern for authorities, health officials said on Tuesday. Covid-19 cases have been increasing again after the country managed to contain the first wave of infections as hundreds of Chinese nationals returned home from various countries, including European nations, US, Russia and Iran, to escape the fallout of the pandemic. Apr 14, 2020 8:28 am (IST) Latest on PM Narendra Modi's Speech Today at 10 am | The 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is ending today, and it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk about its possible extension during the national address. Click here to follow our special coverage on the Prime Minister's address. Apr 14, 2020 8:11 am (IST) New York, California and Other States Plan for Reopening as Coronavirus Crisis Eases | Seven Northeastern US states and the three West Coast states banded together on Monday in regional pacts to forge coordinated, gradual economic reopenings as the coronavirus crisis finally appeared to be ebbing, while stressing the need for precautions to avoid a resurgence of infections. Announcements from the New York-led group of East Coast governors, and a similar compact formed by California, Oregon and Washington state, came after President Donald Trump declared that any decision on restarting the US economy was up to him, reports Reuters. Apr 14, 2020 8:03 am (IST) Maharashtra Covid-19 Tally 2,334 With 352 Fresh Cases; Death Toll Reaches 160 | The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra yesterday crossed the 2000-mark, with 352 more people, including 242 from Mumbai, testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection, a Health department official said. While the number of total cases has gone up to 2,334, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday. Apr 14, 2020 7:54 am (IST) China's Covid-19 Vaccine Takes Lead to Enter Phase II Clinical Trials | China’s first two inactivated vaccines for coronavirus have entered clinical trials, following an adenovirus vector vaccine developed by military infectious disease expert Chen Wei. China's #COVID19 vaccine has taken the lead to enter Phase II clinical trials, recruiting 500 volunteers including an 84-year-old Wuhan resident. The recombinant vaccine was developed by #China’s CanSino Biologics Inc under a research team headed by PLA Major General Chen Wei. pic.twitter.com/wiDwR55cPu — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 14, 2020 Apr 14, 2020 7:48 am (IST) US Sailor from Coronavirus-Hit Aircraft Carrier Dies Due to Coronavirus | A US Navy sailor died after contracting the coronavirus aboard the US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was fired after warning his crew would die unnecessarily unless strong action was taken. The sailor, the first active-duty US service member to die from coronavirus complications, was admitted to intensive care on April 9 after being found unresponsive in his quarters. The sailor had tested positive exactly two weeks ago on March 30, the Navy said. So far, about 12 per cent of the Theodore Roosevelt's crew of 4,800 have tested positive for Covid-19. Apr 14, 2020 7:40 am (IST) Signs of Flattening of Covid-19 Curve in US, Says Trump | US President Donald Trump said the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide over the weekend, sending clear evidence that the aggressive strategy to combat coronavirus is working. "America is continuing to make critical progress in our war against the virus. Over the weekend the number of daily new infections remained flat nationwide; hospitalizations are slowing in hotspots like New York, New Jersey, Michigan, and Louisiana," Trump told reporters during his White House press conference on coronavirus. On Tuesday, as many 1334 died in the US because of coronavirus and 24,895 new cases were reported. The number was far less than the fatalities hovering around 2,000 for the past several days and over 30,000 new cases being reported daily. Apr 14, 2020 7:36 am (IST) IMF Grants Debt Relief to 25 Poor Countries to Fight Covid-19 Pandemic | The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has granted debt relief to 25 poor countries to help them channel funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic, reports AFP. Apr 14, 2020 7:32 am (IST) PM Narendra Modi Prays for More Strenghth to Collectively Fight Covid-19 Crisis | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the nation on the various festivals being marked and prayed for more strength to fight the menace of coronavirus in the times to come. Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020 Apr 14, 2020 7:31 am (IST) UK to Remain in Lockdown as Coronavirus Deaths Rise Above 11,000 | The death toll from Covid-19 in British hospitals rose to 11,329 on Monday and the government, which is having to operate without its convalescing leader Boris Johnson, signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week. The British death toll is the fifth highest globally and a senior scientific adviser to the government has said the country risks becoming the worst-hit in Europe, reports Reuters. Apr 14, 2020 7:22 am (IST) Covid-19 is 10 Times More Deadly Than Swine Flu: WHO | The novel coronavirus is 10 times more deadly than swine flu, which caused a global pandemic in 2009, the World Health Organization said yesterday, stressing a vaccine would be necessary to fully halt transmission. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "We know that Covid-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times deadlier than the 2009 flu pandemic.". WHO says 18,500 people died of "swine flu", or H1N1, which was first uncovered in Mexico and the United States in March 2009, but the Lancet medical estimated the toll to be between 151,700 and 575,400. Apr 14, 2020 7:17 am (IST) PM Narendra Modi to Address Nation Today at 10am, Likely to Announce Decision of Covid-19 Lockdown Extension | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today, the Prime Minister's Office said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus is ending today, and it is expected that the Prime Minister is likely to talk about its possible extension. Apr 14, 2020 7:10 am (IST) 16 New Coronavirus Cases in Noida, Total Rises to 80 | Sixteen more people, including a healthcare professional, tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar yesterday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 80, officials said. The western Uttar Pradesh district adjoining Delhi is among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where hotspots of coronavirus cases have been sealed.

A municipal worker sprays disinfectant on his colleague after they cremated the body of a man who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in Ahmedabad, India, April 12, 2020. (Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave)



Trump said that his administration will soon finalise new and very important guidelines to give governors the information they need to start safely opening their states. "My administration's plan and corresponding guidelines will give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life,” he said.



“That's what we want. We want to have our country open, we want to return to normal life. Our country is going to be open and it's going to be successfully opened, and we'll be explaining over very short number of days exactly what is going to be,” he said.



On Tuesday, he plans to announce a second task force consisting of eminent people from various walks of life. The task force would recommend him on reopening the country's economy.



The impact of coronavirus on the US economy has been devastating. New York, the epicenter of coronavirus in the US, has come to a standstill, the booming tourism and travel industry has come to a halt, a record number of millions of people have lost their jobs.



It has spent a whooping $2.2 trillion as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy, but has failed to make any impact so far.



In the past, Trump has asserted that the American economy is not meant that way and people need to come out and work. “We want to have our country open, we want to return to normal life,” he said.



“Our country is going to be open and it's going to be successfully opened, and we'll be explaining over very short number of days exactly what is going to be -- we've also, as you've probably heard, developed a committee. We're actually calling in a number of committees with the most prominent people in the country, the most successful people in the various fields. And we'll be announcing them tomorrow,” he said.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that he and the president reviewed a very broad list of over 100 business people that are going to help advise him on what needs to be done to reopen the economy.



“We want to make sure and again the combination of economic impact payments, small business payments, enhanced unemployment insurance. The president made very clear we want to make sure that hard-working Americans have liquidity while we wait to reopen the government,” he said. The president is expected to make a decision on this later this week.