Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US Records 1,514 Deaths in 24 Hours as Global Toll Crosses 1 Lakh; 59 Indians Among 233 New Cases in Singapore

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The United States recorded 1,514 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities was lower than the previous day's toll of 1,920. The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 22,020 people in the US, the most of any country.
The US also leads the world by far in the number of confirmed infections, with 555,313 by the Baltimore-based university's count.
Apr 13, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Gold Prices Amid Coronavirus | Gold prices were little changed on Monday but held near a one-month high scaled last week as mounting worries about the global economic outlook due to coronavirus, and the US Federal Reserve's stimulus measures kept bullion elevated.
Apr 13, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
African Ambassadors in China Complain of Discrimination | African ambassadors in China have written to the country's foreign minister over what they call discrimination against Africans as the country seeks to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.
Apr 13, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
More Areas in Delhi Declared Containment Zones | Delhi: Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, have been declared Covid-19 'containment zones' by Delhi Government, ANI reports. Police says, "doctors, NDMC sanitation workers, persons delivering essential commodities are allowed in the area".
Apr 13, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Britain Needs More Sophisticated Ventilators | Britain has cancelled an order for thousands of units of a simple model of ventilator developed by industrial companies to treat COVID-19 because more sophisticated devices are now needed, a source involved in the project said on Sunday. The government confirmed it no longer required that particular model, known as BlueSky.
Apr 13, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
US Citizens Stay at Home at Easter Sunday | Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide, Reuters reports.
Apr 13, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Music Helps Lift-up US Heathcare Workers' Spirits | Daily infusions of upbeat songs from The Beatles' classic "Here Comes the Sun" to the theme from the hang-tough movie "Rocky" are being pumped through hospital public address systems to boost the spirits of nurses, doctors and support staff in New York.
Something I learned today: At the Mount Sinai hospital in South Nassau, Long Island, every time a COVID-19 patient recovers enough to leave, they play “Here Comes the Sun” over the PA system.
Across all Mount Sinai hospitals, more than 1,100 patients have been discharged so far.
Potters in Odisha Demand Help from Government | Potters in Bhadrak, Odisha are facing losses due to the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports. S Maduli,a porter says,"On Maha Bishuba Sankranti (Odia New Year) every year we sell clay items. But this year due to coronavirus we don't have customers, our business is suffering, government should help us."
Apr 13, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
'Thank You, Coronavirus Helpers': Google Doodle | Last week, Google released an ad thanking healthcare workers around the world for combating COVID-19. The company is now continuing the praise by saying thank you to all coronavirus helpers with a series of Google Doodles over the next two weeks. (Image: 9to5 Google)
Apr 13, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Rio de Janeiro Honours Medical Workers | Rio de Janeiro's statue of Christ the Redeemer was lit up on Easter Sunday with images of medical workers in honour of all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, AFP reports. (Image: Carl De Souza)
Apr 13, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Israel's Former Chief Dies | Israel's former chief rabbi Eliahou Bakshi-Doron, who was known for promoting interfaith dialogue, has died of Covid-19, reports AFP. (Image: AFP)
Apr 13, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Here Are the Latest Global Updates About Coronavirus | The novel coronavirus pandemic, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO has now infected over 1,846,963 people and killed more than 114,101 people around the globe, according to the John Hopkins University Tracker/worldometer.
Apr 13, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
China Reports More Infections | China reported the highest number of new daily coronavirus cases in nearly six weeks, driven by a rise in infected travellers arriving from overseas and underscoring challenges Beijing faces in preventing a second wave of COVID-19, Reuters reports.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 1.8 million people and led to more than 1 lakh deaths worldwide.
In Singapore, 59 Indians are among the 233 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the city-state to 2,532.
Of the new cases, 51 are linked to known clusters while 15 to earlier cases. The remaining 167 have no links to earlier cases, pending contact tracing, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.
Seven new clusters, or common places of gatherings, were found, including one linked to the Black Tap restaurant at a five-star casino-resort complex, Marina Bay Sands. Burgers and milkshakes restaurant Black Tap is linked to eight cases and McDonald's is linked to five infections.
Thirty-one of the 976 patients still in hospital are in critical condition in the intensive care unit while most others are stable or improving.
There are 988 cases who are clinically well but still tested positive for COVID-19. They are being isolated and cared for at community facilities, said the ministry. The death toll stands at eight.
Four additional cases are linked to the Indian-origin mega store Mustafa Centre, taking its total to 82. The number of work permit holders working in Singapore and dormitory-related cases has increased sharply and this is likely to go up, "especially as we undertake more aggressive testing in dormitories", said the ministry.
Authorities further tightened circuit breaker measures to control the spread of the deadly disease, recommending that commuters wear masks on public transport and closing all beaches.
Markets will also refuse entry to people not wearing face masks and food outlets will face fines if their workers do not wear masks or face shields.
During the circuit breaker period, which lasts from April 7 to May 4, Singaporeans are to leave their homes only for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.