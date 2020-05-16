Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 23 Migrant Workers Travelling from Rajasthan Killed as Truck Collides With Another in UP’s Auraiya, Several Injured

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Twenty-three labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The workers were on their way from Rajasthan and the injured have been shifted to hospital. The accident is the latest in a series of similar tragedies involving migrant workers.
The Supreme Court yesterday said it was impossible for anyone to stop migrant workers from walking back to their homes and refused to direct the government to give them shelter or free transportation. “How do you stop people who want to keep walking? Can anyone go and stop them? Impossible for anyone to stop them,” a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjay Kaul and BR Gavai said.
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18)
Trump Hopeful to Have Covid-19 Vaccine by End of the Year | US President Donald Trump on Friday said he hoped a Covid-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year and announced to appoint a former head of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline to spearhead the effort as researchers around the world scramble to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has claimed lives of more than 300,000 people globally.
Vice Media and The Economist Cut Jobs Amid Pandemic | The Economist Group and Vice Media Group on Friday announced that they were cutting more than 200 jobs combined as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the advertising market. The Economist said it is eliminating 90 non-editorial jobs and Vice Media announced in an internal memo seen by Reuters that it will lay off 155 workers, reflecting an acceleration of the news media industry's decline during the global pandemic, reports Reuters.
24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted & 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar & Jharkhand from Rajasthan: Archana Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Auraiya https://t.co/YKsoS6Jit6pic.twitter.com/W9FZKYvjHl
Trump Still Confident in Virus Test Despite False Negatives | US President Donald Trump expressed his confidence in the test from Abbott Laboratories after a preliminary study by New York University researchers reported problems with it. Trump and his deputies have have promoting the 15-minute test as a "game changer." The remark comes as the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was investigating preliminary data suggesting the Abbott test can miss Covid-19 cases by falsely clearing infected patients.
Coronavirus Cases Rise in Jharkhand | Three patients from Hazaribagh and one from East Singhbhum tested positive for Covid-19 last night, taking the total number of cases to 215 in Jharkhand, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, State Health Secretary.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Auraiya Incident | Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya and has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives said, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. The Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately, the official told media.
10 More Die of Covid-19 in Bengal; 84 New Cases Reported | West Bengal registered 10 more Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 153, a health bulletin said on Friday. Of them five were from the city, three from North 24 Parganas district and two from Howrah, it said.
Brazil's Health Min Resigns After One Month on the Job | Brazil's health minister resigned Friday after less than a month on the job in a sign of continuing upheaval over how the nation should battle the coronavirus pandemic, quitting a day after President Jair Bolsonaro stepped up pressure on him to expand use of the antimalarial drug chloroquine in treating patients.
Infections Soar as Mexico Moves Toward Restarting Economy | As Mexico moves toward a gradual reopening of its economy from Monday, the number of new coronavirus infections continues to grow higher every day, raising fears of a new wave of infections that other countries have seen after loosening restrictions. President Andres Manuel Lpez Obrador told the public that the fight against the virus depends on continued social distancing in many places while describing how other areas will begin to return to work Monday.
Trump Lauds Indian-Americans Scientists, Researchers | US President Donald Trump has lauded Indian-Americans scientists and researchers for their efforts in developing medicines and vaccine for the novel coronavirus and said the US was closely working with India to tackle the pandemic. "We have a tremendous Indian population in the United States and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientists and researchers," Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday.
Brazil Confirms New Daily Record of 15,305 New Cases | Brazil confirmed a record 15,305 new cases of the novel coronavirus within 24 hours, as well as 824 related deaths on Friday, according to data from the Health Ministry. Brazil has a total of 218,223 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 14,817 deaths.
Coronavirus Spreads in Yemen with Health System in Shambles | Hundreds of people in Aden, southern Yemen's main city, have died in the past week with symptoms of what appears to be the coronavirus, local health officials said in interviews with The Associated Press. The officials fear the situation is only going to get worse: Yemen has little capacity to test those suspected of having the virus and a 5-year-long civil war has left the health system in shambles.
Global Coronavirus Cases Crosses 4.5 Million | At least 4,503,811 coronavirus infections including 3, 05,424 deaths have been reported globally, with Europe the hardest hit region with 1,848,790 cases and 164,145 deaths, according to the AFP tally.
US Confirms 1,680 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | US recorded 1,680 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its toll to 87,493, with a total of 1,442,924 confirmed cases, according to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Trump Says US to Donate Ventilators to India | President Donald Trump announced that the US will donate ventilators to India, moments after he underlined the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his "good friend". India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 85,000 on Friday, surpassing China's count of 82,933 reported cases.
I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!
Dozens of migrant workers have fallen sick or died on their way home, either from fatigue or in accidents, underscoring the extreme risks the poor have been exposed to under measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Migrant labourers have been walking back to their rural homes since the lockdown was announced in March as their income dried up overnight. The Centre, criticised for ignoring their plight, started running special Shramik trains earlier this month to ferry them home. The Railways says over a million have been sent back so far.
But activists said many were still trying to get home on foot because registering for the transport was too difficult.
