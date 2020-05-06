Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Inch Towards 50,000-mark, Death Toll at 1,694; 3 BSF Camps in Tripura Sealed, Declared 'Containment Zones'

May 6, 2020 8:13 am (IST)

Tips to Deal With Coronavirus | To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, do the following:

➊ Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

➋ Maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.

➌ Avoid touching your face.

➍ Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

➎Stay home if you feel unwell.