Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Inch Towards 50,000-mark, Death Toll at 1,694; 3 BSF Camps in Tripura Sealed, Declared 'Containment Zones'

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump today said the country has flattened the Covid-19 curve “thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens”, even as US recorded 2,333 deaths in 24 hours. “We have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle - a very safe phased and gradual reopening, reopening our country.”
Trump on Tuesday made his first major foray out of the White House since the coronavirus lockdown began, pushing for the US economy to reopen as Britain became the country with the second most deaths.
Srinagar: A Corporator at the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, is facing charges for hiding his brother. The latter was declared infected three days ago.
May 6, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
Migrants Outside Medical Clinics in Maharashtra | Scores of migrant workers were seen in long queues outside private medical clinics today in Dombivli city of Thane, Maharashtra, to get medical certificates in order to obtain transit passes to return to their native places amid the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports.
May 6, 2020 10:04 am (IST)
Argentina Coronavirus Updates | Argentina's confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus topped 5,000 on Tuesday, according to a daily health ministry report, though they remain far below the level of large neighboring countries Chile, Brazil and Peru.
May 6, 2020 9:59 am (IST)
Screening Centre Set up at Tezpur University | A screening centre has been set up at Tezpur University campus in Assam to check almost 25,000 people from 5 states who would be returning from different parts of the country today amid the coronavirus pandemic. Only those found fit to travel would be allowed to go home.
May 6, 2020 9:56 am (IST)
WATCH: 15 Children Die In New York Due to 'Unknown' Reasons, May be Linked to Covid-19
May 6, 2020 9:52 am (IST)
Cases Rise in Rajasthan | The novel coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have risen by 35. Total cases in the state are at 3,193. Another Covid-19 death has occured.
May 6, 2020 9:48 am (IST)
Aarogya Setu Issues Statement | The 'Aarogya Setu' team issues a statement on data security of the mobile application.
May 6, 2020 9:42 am (IST)
3 BSF Camps in Tripura Sealed | Three BSF camps in Tripura's Dhalai district were sealed and declared 'containment zones' after 40 personnel including two children tested COVID-19 positive since Saturday. On Tuesday, 13 more BSF personnel including a mess worker at 138 batallion posted in Ambassa sub-division tested positive.
May 6, 2020 9:29 am (IST)
Sanofi to Enroll Thousands for Coronavirus Vaccine Trial | French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it plans to enroll thousands of subjects globally for trials of an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus it is developing with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and that it has started to discuss advanced purchases with several countries, Reuters reports.
May 6, 2020 9:21 am (IST)
State-wise Update of Coronavirus Cases in India | This News18 graphic will entail the state-wise cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in each state of India.
May 6, 2020 9:17 am (IST)
126 Deaths in India in 24 Hours | There have been 126 coronavirus deaths in India in the past 24 hours, a rise of 2,958 cases and 1,456 recoveries in the past one day, too.
May 6, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India | Total coronavirus cases are at 49,391, while active Covid-19 cases are at 33,514. There have been 14,182 recoveries, while 1,694 people have died.
May 6, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases Rise in Madhya Pradesh | With 27 new Covid-19 cases in Indore and 36 in Bhopal, total count in MP rose to 3,102. Over a 100 cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours.
May 6, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
Italy Claims to Have Developed Covid-19 Vaccine | Italy may have developed a coronavirus vaccine. Science Times reports that tests carried out at Rome's infectious disease Spallanzani Hospital, an Italian coronavirus vaccine has antibodies generated in mice that work on human cells."A first since the race for a coronavirus vaccine begun in the world," said Luigi Aurisicchio, the CEO of Takis, a firm developing the medication.
As the states start running special trains to bring back migrants, a majority of them, who went to different states to earn better living, are forced to return home with no money at all.
May 6, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Industrial Units Open in Kathua Amid Lockdown | Industrial units in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, opened today amid the coronavirus lockdown, following the revised guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
May 6, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
30+ Coronavirus Vaccines in India in Stages of Development | Over 30 vaccines in India are in the stages of development to combat Covid-19. Some of these are advancing to the trial stages, News18 reports.
May 6, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Beyond Meat Hits Stores Amid Lockdown | Beyond Meat Inc beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates on Tuesday, benefiting from rising demand for its plant-based products at supermarkets and grocery chains and amid weak sales from restaurants due to coronavirus lockdowns.
US President Donald Trump told reporters as he left the White House earlier on Tuesday that he would likely wear a mask at the facility.
May 6, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
May 6, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
People Queue Outside Liquor Shops Amid Covid-19 | People queued-up outside a liquor shop near Delhi-Kapashera border amid the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
May 6, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Revenge Porn Surges Across Europe Amid Lockdown | Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in France has spent hours getting girls' naked photos removed from the internet.
May 6, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
People Prioritise Healths Over Economy: Survey | A substantial majority of people around the world want their governments to prioritise saving lives over moves to restart economies being hammered by measures aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus, a global survey found.
Sixty-four flights will be operated from May 7 to May 13 to bring back 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad. Estimates say around 1.4 crore Indians are staying in different countries and a sizable number of those wants to return home.
May 6, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Special Train Leaves Punjab Amid Covid-19 | A Shramik special train, carrying around 1,200 people, left from Jalandhar last night for Uttar Pradesh, last night amid the coronavirus lockdown.
May 6, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad | Section 144 CrPC will remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation, stated District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, ANI reports.
May 6, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Latest News on Coronavirus in India | The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha has risen to 177, while one more death has occurred. Total death toll due to Covid-19 at 2.
'We Have Flattened the Curve': Donald Trump | US President Donald Trump says -- "Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the coronavirus curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle - a very safe phased and gradual reopening, reopening our country."
The growing US death toll is already more than 70,000 -- by far the highest globally -- while Britain's rose to 32,000, putting it above Italy in the grim ranking of national fatalities.
Elsewhere in Europe, hard-hit Italy, Spain and France have reported a levelling off of figures, offering hope that life could slowly start returning to normal.
With experts warning of a severe global recession, many governments have been easing stay-at-home measures in a bid to revive badly hammered economies. Financial markets hinted at some light at the end of the tunnel, with stocks and oil prices rallying Tuesday.
"We can't keep our country closed for the next five years," Trump said on a trip to a mask-making factory in Arizona, conceding that some people would be "badly affected."
He urged US states to ease restrictions as he attempts to fire up the world's biggest economy before the November presidential election, when the high death toll and millions of lost jobs could cost him dearly.
The US registered 2,333 more deaths over the 24-hours to Tuesday evening, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with some scientific models suggesting the figure will rise to 3,000 a day by June.