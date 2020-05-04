Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Cases in India Rise to 42,533, Death Toll at 1,373; Sonia Gandhi Says Cong to Bear Rail Travel Cost of Every Migrant Labourer

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India enters the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown today, with several states set to ease some rules in areas that are free of the disease and considered medium risk. Since the home ministry announced the second extension of the lockdown with significant relaxations on Friday evening, India recorded as many as 4,898 cases in the 48-hour span till Sunday evening.
While the Centre says that the rise infections is stabilising, the easing of the lockdown will provide a stiff test of India’s handling of the pandemic, as the government balances how to control the spread of the virus with sending Indians back to work.
Read More
May 4, 2020 8:57 am (IST)
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Will Schools Open ? Through this News18 graphic series, learn what all restrictions have been eased in lockdown 3.0.
Mumbai: A day after joining hospital, a 34-year-old doctor allegedly assaulted a male patient of Covid-19 in the ICU ward of Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital.
May 4, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Latest News of Coronavirus in India | According to the Health Ministry's update, total number of Covid-19 confirmed cases in India stand at 42,533. Active cases are at 29,453. Recoveries are at 11,706 and 1,373 deaths have occurred.
May 4, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Alcohol Shops Open in Karnataka Amid Coronavirus | People were seen today standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Hubli as state government permitted the sale of liquor between 9 am to 7 pm from today.
May 4, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
Top Events of the Day | These are the important happenings today amid the coronavirus pandemic:
✦ The third phase of lockdown arising out of COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from May 4 till 17
✦Goa government will restart public transport including buses, taxis and auto rickshaws but only with 50% capacity from today
✦Amazon, Flipkart to deliver mobile phones, electronic items in orange, green zones from today
✦Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath and other Himalayan temples in the state from today
✦As per CJI S A Bobde order, SC officers in ranks of deputy registrar and above to attend office from today
✦SC will hear petitions seeking restoration of 4G internet connectivity services in Jammu and Kashmir today amid the Covid-19 pandemic
✦Banks will start transferring the second instalment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan bank account holders from today onwards
May 4, 2020 8:27 am (IST)
Congress Says Government & Rail Ministry Ignored Pleas | Sonia Gandhi says: "The Indian National Congress has been raising this issue from the outset of the lockdown. There needs to be provisions for the safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns. However, despite our repeated demands, the Central Government and the Rail Ministry have chosen to completely ignore the same."
Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi
The Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI
Sonia: Government Can Arrange Free Air Travel But Will Charge Migrants | Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says: "When our government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad, when it can spend nearly Rs 100 crore on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat, even when the Rail Ministry donate Rs 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?"
May 4, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Sonia Gandhi: Disturbing that Government is Charging Poor Migrants | Congress leader Sonia Gandhi says -- "But what is the responsibility of our Government? Even today, lakhs of workers and migrant labourers are languishing in different parts of the country and wish to return to their homes and families. What is particularly disturbing is that the Central Government and the Rail Ministry are charging them for train tickets in this hour of crisis."
May 4, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Congress Party to Bear Cost of Migrant Labourers' Rail Travel | The Indian National Congress has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. "This will be Congress’ humble contribution in service of our compatriots and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them."
May 4, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Lockdown 3.0: Can I Walk My Dog ? Through this News18 graphic series, learn what all restrictions have been eased in lockdown 3.0.
May 4, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
India's Bad Debts Could Double Post Coronavirus | India expects bad debts at its banks could double after the coronavirus crisis brought the economy to a sudden halt, a senior government official and four top bankers told Reuters.
May 4, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Nagpur by May 17 | Lockdown has been extended in Nagpur city, Maharashtra, till May 17, ANI reports. Thirty-three per cent offices will remain closed outside containment zones. However, all the essential services will be functional, said Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner.
May 4, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Symptoms of Coronavirus | Common symptoms of Covid-19 include:
✦ fever ✦tiredness ✦ dry cough
Other symptoms include:
✦ shortness of breath ✦ aches and pains ✦ sore throat ✦ and very few people will report diarrhoea, nausea or a runny nose.
May 4, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Onion Famers in Maharashtra Troubled Amid Coronavirus | Onion farmers in Nashik, Maharashtra say that they are facing financial troubles amid the coronavirus lockdown. "Market committee told us to bring our yield after packing it in sacks. It involves minimum expense of Rs 100. In addition there's labour charge, packing and transportation cost too," ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
May 4, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Flares from ICG Ships in Karnataka | Flares were fired in air from Varaha OPV and Amartya FPV at New Mangalore Port Trust in Panambur, Mangaluru, as a measure of solidarity to all those engaged in Covid-19 efforts, ANI reports.
#WATCH Karnataka: Flares fired in air from Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships Varaha OPV & Amartya FPV at New Mangalore Port Trust in Panambur, Mangaluru,&the ships illuminated as a mark of gratitude & appreciation for frontline workers fighting against #COVID19. (Source: ICG)(03.05) pic.twitter.com/LPaJVapyax
US Coronavirus Deaths | Deaths due to Covid-19 in the United States of America have climbed by 1,450 in the past 24 hours, AFP reports.
May 4, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Lockdown 3.0: What About Medicines ? Deemed an Essential service from the start, medicine/pharma shops will be open in all zones.
May 4, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Lockdown 3.0: Can I Book an Ola/Uber? In this series of graphics by News18, learn what restrictions are eased.
May 4, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Lockdown 3.0: Can My Domestic Worker Come? | In this series of graphics by News18, learn what restrictions are eased.
May 4, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Lockdown 3.0: Can You Take Your Car Out? | In this series of graphics by News18, learn what all restrictions have been eased.
May 4, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 Dos and Dont's | In this series of graphics by News18, learn what all restrictions have been eased as the country's takes a gentle step towards normal functioning amid Covid-19 pandemic.
May 4, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
WATCH ↓ : What's Allowed & What's Not in Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0
May 4, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Shops Selling Non-essential Goods to Open in Pune | Shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to function from Monday in the non-containment zones of Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said.
May 4, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Lockdown 3.0 Begins | The first day of India's third lockdown extension has begun, with eased restrictions to facilitate the economy. Around 150 liquor shops located outside containment zones in Delhi are likely to open from Monday as the Delhi government.
May 4, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Trump Touts Coronavirus Vaccine Arrival by Year-end | US President Donald Trump on Sunday said US will have a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of this year. He also acknowledged that he was getting ahead of his own advisors on the prediction for the vaccine, AFP reports.
Coronavirus Update from Odisha | Another person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Odisha. Total cases are now at 163, active cases reach 102 and 60 people have recovered. One death has occured.
May 4, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 3.5 Million | According to the John Hopkins University tracker/worldometer, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease have crossed 3.5 million, while deaths over 2.4 lakh have happened.
Image for representation (Reuters)
The relaxations also show that the government is preparing for a graded exiting of restrictions after doing risk profiling by coming up with red, orange and green zones based on the number of cases.
Nearly two-thirds of the population falls in either the orange or green categories, which will see several curbs being lifted, while a third is in the red zone. All the major metro cities come under the latter category.
But there remains a cause for concern as the number of coronavirus cases tripled during the second phase of the lockdown that was from April 14 to May 3. Gujarat suffered the fastest spread as the number of cases increased 7.1 times during that period.