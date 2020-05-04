Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Cases in India Rise to 42,533, Death Toll at 1,373; Sonia Gandhi Says Cong to Bear Rail Travel Cost of Every Migrant Labourer

May 4, 2020 8:34 am (IST)

Top Events of the Day | These are the important happenings today amid the coronavirus pandemic:

✦ The third phase of lockdown arising out of COVID-19 pandemic will come into effect from May 4 till 17

✦ Goa government will restart public transport including buses, taxis and auto rickshaws but only with 50% capacity from today

✦ Amazon, Flipkart to deliver mobile phones, electronic items in orange, green zones from today

✦ Pilgrims from Uttarakhand can visit Kedarnath and other Himalayan temples in the state from today

✦ As per CJI S A Bobde order, SC officers in ranks of deputy registrar and above to attend office from today

✦ SC will hear petitions seeking restoration of 4G internet connectivity services in Jammu and Kashmir today amid the Covid-19 pandemic

✦ Banks will start transferring the second instalment of Rs 500 to women Jan Dhan bank account holders from today onwards