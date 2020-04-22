Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Cases in India Rise to 19,984, Death Toll at 640; Over 8 Lakh Infected in US

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 cases in India crossed the 19,000-mark today with the death toll jumping to 640. A total of 19,984 cases were reported in India of which 15,474 are active cases. The rising number of infections comes even as India is in phase 2 of the lockdown, which is to be lifted on May 3.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 2.5 million people while more than 1,70,000 people have died. The coronavirus death toll in the United States, the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic, has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours. The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 44,845 deaths.
Apr 22, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
Rajasthan Confirms 64 New Coronavirus Cases | Health officials confirmed 64 coronavirus cases in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,799 and 26 deaths due to the disease, reports ANI. (Image: ANI)
Apr 22, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Bihar Officer Suspended for Issuing Pass to BJP MLA | A civil servant in Bihar was suspended for issuing a travel pass to a BJP MLA who recently travelled to Kota to bring back his daughter, triggering a major controversy, reports PTI. According to a notification issued by the state's general administration department late Tuesday, Anu Kumar, the Sub Divisional Officer, Sadar, Nawada district was suspended with immediate effect for issuing the pass in favor of Anil Singh who represents the Hisua assembly segment.
Apr 22, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
Lockdown Extension Unlikely to Contain Surge in Covid-19 Infections | India extending the nationwide lockdown by nearly three more weeks to May 3 is unlikely to stem the surge in coronavirus infections and economic and humanitarian crisis will exacerbate due to slow response by the government so far, Fitch Solutions was quoted as saying by PTI. "We at Fitch Solutions have revised down our forecast for India's FY2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021) real GDP growth to 1.8 per cent, from 4.6 per cent previously," it said in a note today.
Apr 22, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
PM Modi to Hold Union Cabinet Meeting at 11am Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a cabinet meeting with ministers on coronavirus response in the country today at 11 am.
Apr 22, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
China Steps-up Testing at Borders as Imported Cases Cross 1,600 | China has scaled-up testing and treatment for COVID-19 infections in border areas as the country faces a rising risk of imported cases, reports PTI. With an over 22,000-km land border dotted with 91 land ports, along with a large number of shortcuts and side routes, China faces a high risk of coronavirus importation via its land border, Xinhua report said.
Apr 22, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
US Videogame Sales Surge in March Amid Lockdown | Videogame sales in March hit their highest in over a decade, as Americans turned to games like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" because of lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavrius. Sales of gaming hardware, software and accessories in the United States jumped 35% to $1.6 billion last month from a year earlier, according to data from research firm NPD.
Apr 22, 2020 9:05 am (IST)
PM Modi Shouts Out to Frontline Workers on Earth Day | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occassion of the International Earth Day expressed "gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion," and said, "Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet." He also added, "A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19."
On International Day of Mother Earth, we all express gratitude to our planet for the abundance of care & compassion. Let us pledge to work towards a cleaner, healthier & more prosperous planet.
A shout out to all those working at the forefront to defeat COVID-19. #EarthDay2020
Japan Confirms 33 New Cases on Coronavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship | Japanese officials today confirmed 33 crew members onboard the Costa Atlantica cruise ship, which is docked in Nagasaki prefecture, have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Those with symptoms will be admitted to medical centers, while asymptomatic patients will remain onboard in isolated private rooms, officials from the Nagasaki prefecture were quoted as saying by the CNN.
Apr 22, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Six SRPF Jawans Test Positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli | Six State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans have tested positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, a health official said. They were recently deployed in Mumbai and were quarantined four days ago after return, the official said. "Two units of SRPF jawans returned from Mumbai after being posted there for 45 days, so it was decided to quarantine them as a precaution," said Civil Surgeon Dr Kishor Prasad Shrivas.
Apr 22, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
West Bengal Assures Cooperation to Central Teams Visiting State; Writes Letter to MHA | The West Bengal government has assured the Centre that it will abide by all its orders related to the ongoing lockdown and assured full cooperation to the two visiting central teams assessing the ground situation in the state.
Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) yesterday visited different parts of the Kolkata in West Bengal 'to make an on the spot assessment of the implementation of the lockdown measures'. https://t.co/miwFOQdEAB
Australian Minister Rejects Chinese Criticism that it's Parroting US | A senior Australian minister rejected Chinese criticisms that Australia is parroting the United States in calls for transparency on the origins of the coronavirus, reports AFP. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg described Chinese Foreign Ministry criticisms as "unwarranted and unjustified." The Chinese ministry has criticised Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's call last week for China to be transparent about the origins of the virus.
Apr 22, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
South Korea Set to Post Largest GDP Contraction Since 2008: Report | South Korea's Gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March period is expected to have contracted a seasonally adjusted 1.5% from the previous quarter, when it grew 1.3%, as the coronavirus health crisis ravaged business activity and global demand, a Reuters poll showed. This would be the worst contraction since a 3.3% drop in the final quarter of 2008, and the first since the Sino-US trade war hit growth in the first quarter of 2019.
Apr 22, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
New York Governor: Trump Will Get the Truth When They Meet | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he planned to give US President Donald Trump an unvarnished account of what his state needs to test residents for the novel coronavirus when they meet in Washington. "He has no problem telling me when he disagrees and he tells me he agrees," said Cuomo, who added that he is equally frank with the president. "The heck with it, just tell the truth and whatever it is, it is," reports Reuters.
Apr 22, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
New Zealand Could Pull Off Bold Goal of Eliminating Virus | While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether. And experts believe the country could pull it off, reports the Associated Press. The virus "doesn't have superpowers", said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland. "Once transmission is stopped, it's gone."
Apr 22, 2020 8:42 am (IST)
Venezuela Socialists, Opposition Leaders Begin Secret Talks Amid Pandemic: Report | Allies of both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his bitter foe, opposition leader Juan Guaido, have secretly begun exploratory talks as concerns grow about the possible impact of the spread of the coronavirus, according to sources on both sides. The discussions emerged from concerns about the respiratory illness COVID-19, hyperinflation and growing fuel shortages, as well as worries among some members of the ruling Socialist Party about how to ensure their political survival under a possible change of government as Washington tightens sanctions, the sources told Reuters.
On Tuesday morning, the state's tally touched 757 and there appears to be no sign of respite for the state from the growing numbers of coronavirus cases.
Apr 22, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Excavators are Digging Mass Graves in Brazil | Relatives mourn at the site of a mass burial at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The cemetery is carrying out burials in common graves due to the large number of deaths from COVID-19 disease, according to a cemetery official. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Apr 22, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Asia Pivots Towards Plants for Protein as Virus Stirs Meat Safety Fears | Demand for plant-based protein foods is surging in Asia, suppliers say, as suspicion over possible links between wild animal meat and the new coronavirus drives some consumers, particularly in Hong Kong and mainland China, to rethink diets. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 22, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Coronavirus Preys on Inequalities in Working Class Paris Suburb | Official data show that the spike in mortality rates during the coronavirus outbreak has been markedly higher in Seine-Saint-Denis than in the affluent capital on the other side of the ring-road. The heavy toll highlights how the combination of cramped social housing, workers with frontline jobs and a restless youth have turned some low-income zones from France to the United States into infection hotspots, according to Reuters.
Apr 22, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Spain to Let Children Take Walks as Coronavirus Spread Slows | Spain will allow children to go outside for walks from next weekend in a loosening of the country's strict coronavirus lockdown, Health Minister Salvador Illa said, amid mounting criticism that the government's restrictions unfairly penalise the very young, reports Reuters. The change came hours after the government first announced that young children, who are currently banned from leaving home under any circumstances, would be allowed to accompany their parents on essential trips such as to buy food or medicine. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 22, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Ranchi's Hindpiri Now a Virus Containment Zone | Health officials today have identified Hindpiri area in Ranchi as a new coronavirus containment zone after one case was reported from the region, reports ANI. The total number of positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 46 with two deaths.
Apr 22, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Driver Killed in WHO Vehicle Carrying Virus Swabs in Myanmar | A World Health Organization vehicle carrying swabs from patients to be tested for coronavirus came under gunfire in Myanmar's western Rakhine state and the driver was killed, the United Nations said. It did not say who carried out the attack in a region where fighting between the army and Arakan Army insurgents has intensified despite global calls for a ceasefire over the pandemic that has killed five and caused 119 infections in Myanmar, reports Reuters.
Many medications used to sedate and immobilize people put on ventilators and to treat their pain are the same drugs that states use to put inmates to death.
Apr 22, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Odisha Confirms Three More Coronavirus Cases | Health officials confirmed three more coronavirus cases in Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 82 , including 30 cured/discharged and one death.
Apr 22, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
India's Coronavirus Cases Nears 20,000-mark | Health ministry confirmed India's total coronavirus tally at 19,984 today with 37 deaths reported in the last 15 hours. The country has 15,474 active cases and the death toll now stands at 640. Nearly 4,000 people have recovered from the disease.
Apr 22, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
Virus Hits Migrant Hostel as Greece Plans to Ease Lockdown | Dozens of migrants, including many single-parent families, accomodated at a hostel in southern Greece tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday as the government prepared for a gradual easing of a broad lockdown from April 27. Compared with Italy, Spain, France and Britain, Greece's toll from the coronavirus is low, but concern is mounting over its migrant population, reports Reuters.
Apr 22, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
China Confirms 30 New Coronavirus Cases | Chinese authorities confirmed 30 new cases of novel coronavirus and no additional deaths, according to the country's National Health Commission. Among the new cases, 23 were imported and seven were locally transmitted, reports CNN. The local cases were reported in the country's northernmost Heilongjiang province, which shares a border with Russia. Another 28 patients were discharged.
Apr 22, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
More Deaths, No Benefit from Malaria Drug in US Virus Study | A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in US veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers were reported as saying by the Associated Press.
Apr 22, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
UK Human Trials for Virus Vaccine to Begin on Thursday | British health secretary, Matt Hancock, has announced that he is making £20m available to an Oxford team to accelerate trials for a coronavirus vaccine that will be trialled on people from Thursday, reports The Guardian.
Apr 22, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Pandemic & Chill: Netflix Adds 16 Million Subscribers | Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world's most essential services in times of isolation or crisis, reports the Associated Press.
A worker sprays disinfectant on the belongings of people while they wait to receive food in Delhi. (Reuters)
Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pressed President Donald Trump Tuesday for more help from the federal government to carry out coronavirus testing during a face-to face-meeting he described as cordial and productive after weeks of sometimes nasty exchanges.
As the virus death toll in the US keeps rising, widespread testing is viewed as key to states being able to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen their shuttered economies.
Cuomo said his state, the hardest hit in America by the pandemic, wants to double its daily testing rate quickly and pressed Trump for the federal government to take control of the supply chain for reagents and other medical equipment to carry out the tests.
The goal is to spare states from bidding against each other on the open market to acquire the material, as they have been doing, or looking abroad to purchase it.
Speaking after his first personal meeting with Trump since the health crisis began, Cuomo acknowledged that the testing itself is the responsibility of individual states.
"But we need help from the federal government to make the supply chain work for the manufacturers, on the reagents, test kits, et cetera, and we said that we'd like to work together in New York state to take our current rate of testing -- we do about 20,000 tests a day on average -- and double that. Go to 40,000."
"It's a very aggressive goal, and we said that we would work together to meet that goal, so it was a very good conversation," said Cuomo.
Cuomo also said he regretted that a new $480-billion relief package that was passed by the Senate Tuesday leaves out a key Democratic demand: extra funding for state and local governments battling the pandemic.