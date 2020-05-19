Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Tally Rises to 1,01,139 With 4,970 Cases in 24 Hrs, Death Toll at 3,163; 7 Migrant Workers Killed in Accidents in Maharashtra, UP

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Four migrant workers were killed and 15 injured when a bus they were travelling in from Solapur to Jharkhand crashed into a truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal early morning today. In another accident, three migrant labourers were killed and over 12 injured after a vehicle carrying them overturned on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway last night. About 17 people were travelling in the vehicle and the injured have been admitted to hospital. The accidents are the latest in a series of similar tragedies involving migrant workers who have been walking miles to get home in face of the Covid-19 lockdown extension in the country.
The nationwide tally of Covid-19 cases crossed one lakh yesterday with more people testing positive for the virus in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other states even as a much-relaxed fourth phase of the lockdown began with restarting of market complexes, autos, taxis and inter-state buses in various parts of the country. The death toll crossed the 3,000-mark.
Read More
May 19, 2020 9:40 am (IST)
Helping Hands | Delhi police personnel helped some children continue with their primary education studies amid Covid-19 lockdown. Two school-going girls and three other children of migrants who got stuck in the city due to lockdown were given classes by the staff of the GK police station, reported News18. For the children of migrant workers, the exercise was the learning experience. HC Tara Chand and W/Ct. Neelam daily visited them and taught them rhymes, alphabets, counting, colouring, etc. These classes have continued for 1 hour daily since April 10. (Image: News18)
May 19, 2020 9:31 am (IST)
Only Vehicles With Movement Pass Allowed Entry Into Noida | Only those vehicles having movement pass issued by the Noida District Magistrate will be allowed to entry into the area. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly: UP Police
Traffic Alert
As U.P. police is allowing entry to NOIDA only for vehicle heaving movement pass issued by D.M. NOIDA. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly.
Paswan's Office, Food Ministry in Krishi Bhawan Sealed | Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's office and part of his ministry located in Krishi Bhawan building in Central Delhi has been sealed and will remain closed till tomorrow after an official in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying tested positive for Covid-19.
The Karnataka government said it will not open up hotels, restaurants and clubs yet for catering food to the public. Hotels may only be allowed to supply cooked food as takeaways or deliveries through…
May 19, 2020 9:20 am (IST)
Lockdown Relaxation in Hyderabad | Auto-rickshaws, taxi services resume and barbershops open in Hyderabad in the fourth phase of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till May 31.
Hyderabad: Auto and taxi services resume, barbershops open, in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31 pic.twitter.com/vk5izkA6kw
Mumbai Police Deploy Forces at Covid-19 Zones | A total of five companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in Zone 1- Colaba to Marine Drive, Zone3- Tardeo, Nagpada, Worli to NM Joshi Marg, Zone 5- Dharavi to Dadar, Zone 6- Chembur to Mankhurd and Zone 9- Bandra to Amboli (Andheri West), in Mumbai, from today, Mumbai Police told ANI
May 19, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Odisha Residents Brace for Cyclone Amphan | Residents from Odisha's coastal region of Jagatsinghpur were shifted to a cyclone shelter last night as super cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN spiralled towards Indian shores’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah storm compounded worries at a time when the country is grappling with mounting Covid-19 deaths and cases. Read our LIVE coverage here
Odisha: Residents from coastal areas of Jagatsinghpur were shifted to a cyclone shelter last night, to protect them from heavy rains and winds to be caused by super cyclonic storm ‘AMPHAN’ pic.twitter.com/HMdCoF0NPC
India Confirms 1,01,139 Coronavirus Cases | Latest figures released by the ministry of health and family welfare shows 1,01,139 coronavirus cases in the country, including 58,802 active cases, 39,173 cured cases, 3,163 deaths and one migrated case.
Trump claimed that more people would have died from coronavirus in the country had he not imposed a ban on travel from China, which was 'opposed' by the health agency.
May 19, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Govt Offices to Operate in Full Capacity in Odisha | All government offices will be operating with the full capacity of employees from today with complete adherence to social distancing norm, according to new lockdown rules released by the Odisha government.
May 19, 2020 8:31 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission Updates | Stranded Indian students arrive at Manila International Airport to board the special Air India Manila-Mumbai-Visakhapatnam repatriation flight scheduled for today. The flight operation is undertaken under the government's second phase of Vande Bharat Mission. (Image: ANI)
Kelvin D Edwards, 35, attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne Craft, 50, of Brentwood, on Sunday afternoon at a Public Storage site in Nashville.
May 19, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
US to Extend Travel & Border Restrictions Amid Covid-19 | The Trump administration is preparing to extend travel restrictions and border control measures this week related to the coronavirus pandemic, two administration officials told CNN. The latest slate of restrictions shows that while the United States moves toward reopening, the federal government is not ready to ease measures put in place in March that largely sealed off the US to stem the spread of Covid-19. The strict rules also have the effect of continuing to curb immigration to the US.
As many as 19,893 people residing in the affected villages were compensated with Rs 10,000 each. Reddy further assured of taking stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy.
May 19, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Recovery Rate More Important than Covid-19 Numbers: Kant | It is not total number of positive cases but the mortality and recovery rates which are critical. We are faring well on both. Fatalities are 2 per million compared to 275 in US & 591 in Spain. Our mortality rate is 3% compared to 16% in France.Recovery rate is constantly improving & is now 38%: NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant
It is not total no of +ve cases but the mortality & recovery rates which are critical. We are faring well on both. Fatalities are 2 per Mn compared to 275 in US & 591 in Spain. Our mortality rate is 3% compared to 16% in France.Recovery rate is constantly improving & is now 38%
The vaccine, mRNA-1273, appeared to produce an immune response in eight people who received it, of the same magnitude as that observed in people convalescing from the virus, the company said.
May 19, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
4 Migrants Killed in Maharashtra Road Accident | Atleast four migrant workers were killed and 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand, reports ANI.
Maharashtra: 4 migrant workers killed, 15 injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, early morning today. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/kEURdmqTOx
Train and Transport Services Begin in Karnataka | After 55 days of observing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will resume services in Karnataka. According to new guideline rules, 30 passengers will be allowed to travel per bus.
May 19, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Taxi Services Resume in Delhi | Taxi services resume in Delhi today as the nation enters its fourth phase of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown till May 31. "We welcome the government's decision to resume taxi services. Taxis can operate with only two passengers at a time in a car. The government should bring an insurance policy for taxi drivers," a taxi driver told ANI.
Taxi services resume in Delhi today during fourth phase of nationwide lockdown till May 31. Taxi drivers say, "We welcome govt's decision to resume taxi services. Taxis can operate with only 2 passengers at a time in a car. Govt should bring an insurance policy for taxi drivers". pic.twitter.com/sBPVzXPFR8
China Reports Seven New Virus Cases, No Deaths | China reported seven new coronavirus cases today, a day after President Xi Jinping announced his country would provide $2 billion to help its economic fallout due to the pandemic. Three of the new cases were listed as imported, and once again no new deaths were reported.
May 19, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Flight With Stranded Indians from UAE Reach Kochi | Air India Express special flight from Abu Dhabi, UAE reached Cochin International Airport today with 173 stranded passengers and two infants on board under the government's Vande Bharat Mission.
First Covid-19 Case in Uttarakhand's Chamoli | A man from Chamoli district tested positive for Covid-19, making him the first infected case in the district. He had recently returned from Delhi, officials told ANI.
Issuing the new guidelines for lockdown 4.0, the Uttar Pradesh government said that entry from Delhi will be allowed in Noida and Ghaziabad, leaving those who stay in containment areas/red zones.
May 19, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Mexico Faces Infectious Waste Disposal Issues amid Pandemic | Mountains of infectious waste, including huge piles of discarded coffins and 3.5 tons of hospital garbage, are popping up across Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic, a grisly problem authorities attribute to illegal dumping and unscrupulous operators, reports the Associated Press.
May 19, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Selected Canteens, Allowed to Reopen | Canteens at bus depot, railway stations, airports etc will be allowed to be opened, according to new guidelines released by the Uttar Pradesh government. Restaurants or kitchens will be allowed to home deliver food.
May 19, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
No Domestic Air Travel, Metro: UP Govt | UP Government's new lockdown guidelines reveal domestic and international flights except medical emergency ambulance and the travel related to the authorized security will not be allowed. Metro rail services will remain prohibited.
May 19, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Lockdown 4.0: UP Government Issues New Guidelines | New Guidelines released by the Uttar Pradesh government states that the lockdown has been extended till May 31.
May 19, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
South Sudan's Vice Prez and Wife Test Positive for Coronavirus | South Sudan's Vice President Riek Machar announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement released by his office. His wife Angelina Teny, who serves as defense minister, also tested positive. The Vice President said that he will self-quarantine for 14 days in his residence. He added that he is feeling healthy and showing no symptoms of the virus. South Sudan has reported 282 cases of coronavirus and four deaths, according to the World Health Organization’s tally.
May 19, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Jharkhand Confirms Three More Cases | Health officials confirmed three more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, two from Latehar and one from Gumla region, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 231.
May 19, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Mahoba Accident Due to Tyre Burst: Police | The vehicle overturned due to tyre burst. These people were returning from Delhi: ML Patidar, SP Mahoba
With an aim to reboot numerous locked down economic activities, authorities across the country ordered reopening of markets, intra-state transport services and even of barber shops and salons in some states, barring in containment zones. However, schools, colleges, theatres, malls and religious gatherings are among those that would remain shut down, at least till May 31.
India has been under a lockdown since March 25, which was first supposed to be for 21 days or toll April 14, but was later extended till May 3, then further till May 17 and now for another two weeks till May 31.
However, a number of relaxations have been given in the current fourth phase, while states and union territories have also been granted significant flexibility for deciding the red, orange or green zones in terms of the quantum and severity of the virus spread.