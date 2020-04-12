Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 8,000 Cases, Death Toll Rises to 273; US Registers More Than 20,000 Covid-19 Fatalities

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as huge swaths of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown at home. The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections, at least 527,111, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a fifth the size of the US, recorded 19,468 confirmed virus fatalities.
Apr 12, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
ENT Specialists, Resident Doctors Roped in for Collection of Covid-19 Suspected Samples in India | The Union Health Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to seek the services of ENT specialists and resident doctors to fight coronavirus, saying there is an urgent need of qualified personnel to collect samples for Covid-19 testing. "There is an urgent need of trained and qualified personnel to collect these samples and the number of such persons needs to be augmented significantly...All states/UTs are therefore requested to organise collection of Covid-19 case samples by using the services of ENT specialists and residents," it said.
Apr 12, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Seven Persons Who Came in Contact With Tablighi Jamaat Test Positive in Chhattisgarh | Seven persons who came in contact with 16 Tablighi Jamaat members staying at a mosque in Katghora town of Chhattisgarh, have tested positive for novel coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 25, an official said today. The latest cases are from the Purani Basti locality of Katghora town in Korba district.
Apr 12, 2020 9:06 am (IST)
Coronavirus Will Not Overcome Us, Says Queen Elizabeth II in Easter Message | UK's Queen Elizabeth II said in a rare Easter message amid Covid-19 outbreak that this coronavirus pandemic will not overcome the world.
"#Coronavirus will not overcome us," UK's Queen Elizabeth II said in a rare Easter message amid #COVID19 outbreak. "Easter isn't cancelled; we need Easter as much as ever... May the living flame of Easter's hope be a guide as we face the future," she said. pic.twitter.com/7iuqS7rDtR
Pope to Livestream Easter Mass to Locked Down World | Pope Francis will break with centuries of tradition and livestream Easter Sunday mass to allow the world's 1.3 billion Catholics celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown.
Apr 12, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
Total Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 8,356 | Thirty-four deaths and 909 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India in last 24 hours, taking a total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country to 8,356 (including 7367 active cases, 716 cured/discharged/migrated and 273 deaths), according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Apr 12, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
LIC Gives 30-Day Extension for Premiums Due in March, April in View of Covid-19 Outbreak | Life Insurance Corporation on Saturday announced an extension of 30 days for payment of premium due in March and April 2020 to mitigate the hardships being faced by policyholders in the wake of COVID-19. For February premiums, where grace period was expiring after March 22, relaxation is allowed up to April 15, LIC said in a statement.
Apr 12, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Passengers from Virus-Stricken Ship Land in Australia | More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders landed in Melbourne on Sunday after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship off Uruguay, officials said. An unmarked charter plane arrived in the morning at Melbourne's Tullamarine carrying roughly 110 passengers from the Greg Mortimer liner, an AFP photographer saw. A small group of New Zealanders immediately transferred to a separate charter plane bound for Auckland. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne confirmed the flight had landed safely, tweeting: "Thanks to all involved, a very complex undertaking."
Apr 12, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Prays for 'Healthier Tomorrow' on Occasion of Easter | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished everyone on the occasion of Easter and prayed for a healthier tomorrow and strengthening of faith to emerge victorious from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Happy Easter. The resurrection of Christ is a message of hope, faith and victory. May this Easter bring for us light in these difficult times, give us hope for a healthier tomorrow and strengthen our faith to emerge victorious from the ongoing pandemic.
Death Toll in Tamil Nadu Reaches 12 as Another Covid-19 Casualty Reported in Chennai | A 45-year-old woman died due to coronavirus in Chennai yesterday, taking a total death toll to 12 in Tamil Nadu.
Apr 12, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi Wishes Everyone on Easter | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished everyone on the special occasion of Easter and said, "May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome Covid-19 and create a healthier planet."
Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.
Hydroxychloroquine Consignment from India Arrives in US | A consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived in the United States on Saturday, days after New Delhi lifted a ban on export of the anti-malaria drug, seen as a possible cure for Covid-19, to the US and some other countries on humanitarian grounds. Earlier this week, India at the request of President Donald Trump cleared the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with nine metric tons of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug. "Supporting our partners in the fight against COVID-19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today," India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted.
Apr 12, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Four States Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 | Based on the decisions taken by the respective State Governments, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana have extended the ongoing lockdown till April 30 to combat the further spread of coronavirus. Till now, four states have taken the decision.
Apr 12, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Social Isolation for Elderly May Last Longer: European Union | Elderly people may have to be kept isolated until the end of the year to protect them from the coronavirus, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in comments published Sunday. "Without a vaccine, we have to limit as much as possible contact with the elderly," she told the Germany daily Bild.
Apr 12, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
China Enters Second Phase of Covid-19 Outbreak: Medical Expert | China's top medical expert Zhong Nanshan said Sun morning that China has entered the second phase of coronavirus outbreak while some other nations are still at phase 1.
It's not the time to take off #MASK! China's top medical expert Zhong Nanshan said Sun morning that #China has entered the second phase of #COVID19 outbreak while some other nations are still at phase I, which means high possiblities for human-to-human transmission. pic.twitter.com/S0Cl5hqhzs
65 Prisoners in J&K Released Due to Coronavirus Outbreak | Sixty-five prisoners, including 22 who were arrested under Public Safety Act (PSA), were released to decongest jails across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The information was given by the director general of prisons in a written report submitted to the division bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court here. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, was hearing a PIL pertaining to spread of novel coronavirus through video-conferencing. The report pertaining to release of prisoners in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak was also pursued by the court.
Apr 12, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Six Taj Hotel Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus | At least six employees working at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Towers hotel in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital said yesterday. Indian Hotels Company, which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have been found positive for virus, but did not specify the number. The company has been hosting, at its hotels in the city, doctors and health workers from various state-run hospitals treating coronavirus cases and also those rendering other emergency services.
Apr 12, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Newborn Babies Wearing Protective Face Shield Due to Covid-19 Outbreak in Thailand | Nurses hold newborn babies wearing protective face shields during the coronavirus disease outbreak, at the Praram 9 hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 9. (Image: Reuters/Athit Perawongmeth)
Apr 12, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
New Coronavirus Cases Doubles to 99 in Mainland China as Imported Infections Jump to Record | Mainland China reported 99 new coronavirus infections on April 11, more than doubling from the previous day to reach a one-month high, as the number of single-day imported cases hit a record, official data released on Sunday showed. In addition, highlighting another major source of risk, newly reported asymptomatic coronavirus cases nearly doubled to 63 on April 11, from 34 the previous day, according to China's National Health Commission (NHC). Almost all the new infections - the biggest daily count since March 6 - involve travelers from overseas. Just two out of the 99 cases were locally transmitted, reports Reuters.
Apr 12, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
US Records 1,920 Deaths Due to Coronavirus Over Past 24 Hours | United States has recorded 1,920 deaths due to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The US death toll due to Covid-19 outbreak has surpassed 20,000-mark.
Apr 12, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1,08,702, Confirmed Cases Jump to 17,73,358 | The global death toll due to Covid-19 has reached 1,08,702, while the confirmed positive cases have touched 17,73,358, as per tally issued by Johns Hopkins University.
Apr 12, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
UK Minister 'Sorry' for Front Line Protective Equipment Failings | Britain's interior minister said she was sorry if health workers felt there had been failings to get personal protective equipment (PPE) to the front line. Doctors and nurses have complained that there have been PPE shortages for frontline staff and when asked directly if she would apologise for this, Reuters quoted Home Secretary Priti Patel as saying, "I am sorry if people feel there have been failings."
Apr 12, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Covid-19 Suspect in Hyderabad Found Dead on Road, Hospital Clueless of His Missing | A 77-year-old coronavirus suspect, who was a migrant worker, was found dead on road in Hyderabad and his body was found lying unattended for over 12 hours on Friday. After being informed about the incident, the police reached at the spot and wrapped his body in plastic sheets and waited for Covid-19 teams, who arrived next morning. The police found Covid-19 test slips from the deceased’s pockets and then identified that he is a virus suspect.
A health official checks temperature of residents in Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
But hopes began to rise in Western Europe and heavily infected parts of the United States that the pandemic was peaking, with many looking to China's Wuhan, the disease's original epicenter, where officials have been lifting stay-indoors restrictions and life began to return to normal.
Churches were expected to be empty on Easter Sunday, the climax of Holy Week for the world's two billion-plus Christians, with congregations shuttered at home to stem a pandemic that has infected 1.7 million and killed more than 107,000.
Hope
Pope Francis live-streamed his Easter Vigil from an almost empty St Peter's Basilica. "Darkness and death do not have the last word," he said.
"Over these weeks, we have kept repeating, 'All will be well,' clinging to the beauty of our humanity and allowing words of encouragement to rise up from our hearts. But as the days go by and fears grow, even the boldest hope can dissipate.
"Let us not give in to resignation ... We can and must hope," the pontiff said.
Francis was praised by Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte for his "gesture of responsibility" to observe Easter in private.
"His words, although spoken far from Saint Peter's Square, which was wrapped in an unreal silence, have reached everyone," said Conte.
Worshipers in Rome stocked up on traditional Easter cakes ahead of the weekend, some piling them onto scooters outside of grocery stores, eager to maintain parts of the holiday tradition.
In the United States a handful of priests and pastors, snubbing rules and medical advice, risked arrest by announcing they would hold public services in their churches on Sunday.
But most were putting services online, and some were innovating with "drive-in" blessings.
President Donald Trump will be among those following Easter services online, tweeting he would log on Sunday morning to watch Robert Jeffress, the leader of a Southern Baptist megachurch in Texas and an ardent supporter of the US leader.
Leveling
The hardest-hit countries of Europe, and the centers of infection in the United States -- New York and New Orleans -- were seeing signs that infection rates were levelling off.
Numbers out of Spain offered a shred of hope Saturday: 510 new deaths, a dip in fatalities for the third day in a row.
Newly-reported coronavirus deaths in France fell by one-third from Friday to 635 on Saturday. "A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active," said French health official Jerome Salomon.
"We must absolutely remain vigilant," he added.
Italy meanwhile said the number of daily deaths there was starting to level off -- though the government resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, extending confinement measures until May 3.
New York and New Orleans saw a slowdown in the number of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations.
British PM recovering
But Britain on Saturday recorded its second highest daily toll, as virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson made "very good progress" after being released from intensive care, a spokeswoman said.
Although global infections stand at 1.75 million, according to an AFP tally of official counts, the real number is thought to be much higher, with many countries only testing the most serious cases.
Many experts and the World Health Organization are cautioning countries against lifting lockdown measures too quickly.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that jumping the gun could lead to a "deadly resurgence" of the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2.
From the crowded slums of Mexico City, Nairobi and Mumbai to conflict hotspots in the Middle East, there are fears that the worst is yet to come for the world's poorest.
Trump said this past week that the disease was near its peak in the United States and he was considering ways to re-open the world's biggest economy as soon as possible.
"We look like we'll be coming in on the very, very low side, below the lowest side of the curve of death," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.