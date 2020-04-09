INDIA

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India's Cases Rise to 5,734, Death Toll at 166; 11 Indians Die of Covid-19 in US as Infections Spike

News18.com | April 9, 2020, 9:29 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India today reported 5,734 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll jumping to 166 even as the country remains under a 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Of the cases, 5,095 are active cases while 472 are cured.

At least 11 Indians have died of Covid-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and afflicted more than four lakh people in the US. All Indian citizens who have succumbed to the deadly infection in the US are male, with ten of them from New York and New Jersey area. Four of the victims are said to be taxi drivers in New York City.
Apr 9, 2020 9:29 am (IST)

Another Person Dies of Coronavirus in Karnataka | Another person has died of the novel coronavirus disease in Karnataka, now the total death toll due to Covid-19 in the state stands at 6, News18 reports. An 80-year-old man ( Patient 166) from Gadag District passed away, he was a resident of Ranganawadi Galli. He died after cardiac arrest, confirmed Gadag DC, MG Hiremath.

Apr 9, 2020 9:23 am (IST)

Coronavirus Cases in Telangana | According to an update by the AIR, the state currently has 453 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO.

Apr 9, 2020 9:14 am (IST)

Special Coronavirus Hospital in Telangana | The Telangana government is preparing a new Covid-19 hospital for patients. The new hospital is being established at the Gachibowli Sports Village in Hyderabad with about 1,200 to 1,500 beds; due to be started within a week. It's being set up in a building with 13 floors, at the sports village which is spread over nine acres. Each floor has 36 rooms.

Apr 9, 2020 9:07 am (IST)

Brazil President Thanks PM Modi | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro in his address to the nation thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping Brazil with Hydroxychroloquine. He said, "As an outcome of my direct conversation with Modi, we'll receive, raw materials to continue our production of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19".

Apr 9, 2020 9:05 am (IST)

India Likely to Announce 2nd Virus Package | A second stimulus package India is poised to announce in coming days will be worth around 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) and focus on help for small and medium businesses weathering the coronavirus outbreak, two senior officials said on Wednesday, Reuters report.

Apr 9, 2020 8:56 am (IST)

Two Young People Test Positive in Punjab | Two people in Punjab -- a 15-year-old and a 24-year old -- tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease in in Ludhiana. Total confirmed cases in the District are now 8, said Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal, ANI reports. 

Apr 9, 2020 8:46 am (IST)

India Faces Trouble During Coronavirus Lockdown | A case has been registered against a resident of Delhi's Gautam Nagar on Thursday for allegedly assaulting two female doctors of Safdarjung Hospital. The incident took place when the two doctors were buying grocery from a nearby store on Wednesday night.

Apr 9, 2020 8:37 am (IST)

Here is the List of Delhi Coronavirus Hotspots | The Delhi government on Wednesday announced sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots comprising small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes. 

The 20 hotspots are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahajahanabad society, Plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jahangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J-3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J- 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J&K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.

Apr 9, 2020 8:32 am (IST)

Coronavirus News/Updates in India | The current cases of coronavirus in India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stand at 5,734 with 5,095 active cases, 472 recoveries, 166 deaths and one migrated case.

Apr 9, 2020 8:27 am (IST)

One More Case in Chhatisgarh | One more case of coronavirus has been reported in Chhatisgarh, now the total positive cases in the state stand at 11 while 9 out of these have been discharged, said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo.

Apr 9, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

US Clerk With Celebral Palsy Dies of Coronavirus | According to a CNN report, a woman who was working at a grocery store, affected by cerebral palsy, died due to coronavirus. Leilani Jordan, 27, had insisted on going to work amid the pandemic to help senior citizens. "It's just crazy here at work ... but somebody's got to do it," Jordan said, according to her mother, Zenobia Shepherd. "I've got to help the older people." After getting sick, she secretly made a goodbye video for her family as well. (Image: via CNN)

Apr 9, 2020 8:08 am (IST)

4 More Cases in Jharkhand | Four more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been reported in Jharkhand, While one case has come from a Covid-19 affected family in Ranchi, the three other cases are linked to a family in Bokaro. The total number of cases in the state are now at 13. 

Apr 9, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

WHO Defends Coronavirus Response | After US President Donald Trump criticised WHO's coronavirus response, calling it favourable to China, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said -- "Please don't politicise this virus. It exploits the differences you have at the national level. If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it"

Apr 9, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

Tips to Deal With Coronavirus | The novel coronavirus pandemic, has infected over 1.5 million people around the world and killed over 88,000. Among the tips to deal with coronavirus is to be aware of its symptoms, such as a runny nose, fever, dry cough, diarrhea, among other symptoms. Wash your hands frequently, and don't touch your face. (Graphic: SCMP)

Apr 9, 2020 7:38 am (IST)

US Reports 2,000 Deaths for Second Day | United States has reported nearly 2,000 deaths in a day, for the second consecutive day, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus worldometer.

Apr 9, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

11 Indians Die of Coronavirus in US | At least 11 Indians have died of COVID-19 in the United States with another 16 testing positive for the infection which has claimed more than 14,000 lives and afflicted more than four lakh people in the US.

Apr 9, 2020 7:29 am (IST)

Coronavirus Global Updates | The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO has now infected more than 1.5 million people and killed over 88,000 around the world, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker or worldometer. 

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India's Cases Rise to 5,734, Death Toll at 166; 11 Indians Die of Covid-19 in US as Infections Spike
A doctor stands near a disinfectant tunnel outside a hospital where most COVID-19 patients are being treated in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

New York City has emerged as the US epicentre for COVID-19 spurt, accounting for more than 6,000 deaths and over 1,38,000 cases of infections. New Jersey accounts for 1,500 fatalities and nearly 48,000 infections.

One Indian national reportedly died in Florida because of coronavirus. Authorities are also ascertaining the nationality of some other Indian origin people in the States of California and Texas.

All 16 Indians, including four females, who have tested positive for coronavirus are in self-quarantine. Coming from diverse background, eight of them are from New York, three from New Jersey and rest from other states like Texas and California. They hail from Indian states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Embassy and consulates across the United States are working closely with local authorities and Indian-American organizations to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals and students affected with COVID-19.

Because of the strict travel restrictions and regulations to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, local city officials have been performing the last rites of the deceased and in many cases are not allowing even their immediate family members to attend their cremations, officials said.

The number of infections across the world rose to over 1.5 million and the global death toll exceeded 88,000.
