Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India's Cases Rise to 5,734, Death Toll at 166; 11 Indians Die of Covid-19 in US as Infections Spike

Apr 9, 2020 8:37 am (IST)

Here is the List of Delhi Coronavirus Hotspots | The Delhi government on Wednesday announced sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots comprising small pockets of settlements and apartment complexes.

The 20 hotspots are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar

3. Shahajahanabad society, Plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

7. B Block Jahangirpuri

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri

9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar

12. Vardhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar Phase I, Extension

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments, IP Extension, Patparganj

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J-3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J-3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J- 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension

16. Gali No. 5, A Block (From H No. A-176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar

17. J&K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks, Old Seemapuri

19. F-70 to 90 block, Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony.