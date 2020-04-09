Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India's Cases Rise to 5,734, Death Toll at 166; 11 Indians Die of Covid-19 in US as Infections Spike

Another Person Dies of Coronavirus in Karnataka | Another person has died of the novel coronavirus disease in Karnataka, now the total death toll due to Covid-19 in the state stands at 6, News18 reports. An 80-year-old man ( Patient 166) from Gadag District passed away, he was a resident of Ranganawadi Galli. He died after cardiac arrest, confirmed Gadag DC, MG Hiremath.
A doctor stands near a disinfectant tunnel outside a hospital where most COVID-19 patients are being treated in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
New York City has emerged as the US epicentre for COVID-19 spurt, accounting for more than 6,000 deaths and over 1,38,000 cases of infections. New Jersey accounts for 1,500 fatalities and nearly 48,000 infections.
One Indian national reportedly died in Florida because of coronavirus. Authorities are also ascertaining the nationality of some other Indian origin people in the States of California and Texas.
All 16 Indians, including four females, who have tested positive for coronavirus are in self-quarantine. Coming from diverse background, eight of them are from New York, three from New Jersey and rest from other states like Texas and California. They hail from Indian states like Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
Indian Embassy and consulates across the United States are working closely with local authorities and Indian-American organizations to provide necessary assistance to Indian nationals and students affected with COVID-19.
Because of the strict travel restrictions and regulations to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, local city officials have been performing the last rites of the deceased and in many cases are not allowing even their immediate family members to attend their cremations, officials said.
The number of infections across the world rose to over 1.5 million and the global death toll exceeded 88,000.
