Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: India Cases Rise to 31,332, Death Toll at 1,007; More Infections in Rajasthan, Odisha

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 31,000-mark today while the death toll rose to 1,007. The country recorded a total of 31,332 cases of which 22,629 are active, while 7,695 have been cured.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3 million people globally and led to over 2 lakh deaths. The US coronavirus death toll reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of American lives lost in the Vietnam War, as Florida's governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss easing shutdowns aimed at curbing the pandemic.
Read More
Apr 29, 2020 9:41 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 9 New Coronavirus Cases | South Korea reported nine new cases of coronavirus today, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among the new cases, five are imported. The country has reported that two more people died from coronavirus, raising the national death toll to 246.
Apr 29, 2020 9:30 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in Rajasthan Rises to 2,383 After 19 Fresh Cases | Health officials today confirmed that the total number of positive cases reached 2,383 after 19 new cases were reported in 12 hours in Rajasthan. Authorities said 11 patients were from Ajmer, five from Jaipur, one each from Jodhpur, Udaipur and Banswara. The state has 584 discharges and the death toll stands at 52.
Apr 29, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
Portals of Kedarnath Temple Opens Amid Lockdown; 1st Puja Performed on Behalf of PM | The portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened today with the first puja performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and only members of the shrine's committee and administrative officials attending it amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The doors of the eleventh jyotirlinga at Kedarnath in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened at 6.10 am. The temple was decorated in a grand way with 10 quintals of flowers, temple committee officials said. The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain completely snowbound.
Apr 29, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
New York Coronavirus Hospitalisations Drop to Month Low: Cuomo | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that new hospitalisations for the novel coronavirus dropped to a one-month low and laid out a plan to employ thousands of case investigators under criteria for reopening his state. The three-day rolling average of the number of people newly hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 953 in New York on Monday, Cuomo said, adding that intubations and total hospitalisations also fell. It was the first time new hospitalisations dropped below the 1,000 level since March 24, reports Reuters. An additional 335 New Yorkers died on Monday, about 100 fewer than the level three days ago.
Apr 29, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
California Plans to Reopen Some Retail, Manufacturing Within Weeks | California curbside retail, manufacturing and other "lower-risk workplaces" should reopen within weeks as coronavirus testing and tracing improves, Governor Gavin Newsom was reported as saying by Reuters. Non-essential businesses like offices where remote work is not possible and childcare facilities would be in the first phase of reopening, along with some parks, state health officer Sonia Angell told a news briefing. (Image: AP)
Kenya's dusk-to-dawn curfew went into effect nationwide on March 27 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has so far killed 14 people in the country.
Apr 29, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
India's Serum Institute to Make Millions of Potential Covid-19 Vaccine Doses | The Serum Institute of India on Tuesday said that it plans to produce up to 60 million doses of a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus that is under clinical trial in Britain.Serum, the world’s largest maker of vaccines by volume, is mass-producing the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford, which started testing it on humans last week, and is a leader in the global race to develop an antidote to the novel coronavirus, reports Reuters.
Apr 29, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Biden Wins Ohio's Mail-in Primary Delayed by Coronavirus | Joe Biden won Ohio’s presidential primary, clinching a contest that was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus. The primary was the first major test of statewide elections via mail amid an outbreak, reports the Associated Press.
Around 98 per cent of Americans said they would not try to inject themselves with bleach or other disinfectants if they got the coronavirus, including 98 per cent of Democrats and 98 per cent of Republicans.
Apr 29, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Rises to 3.1 Million, Death Toll at 217,000 | Covid-19 has infected more than 3.1 million across the world people and killed at least 217,000, according to Johns Hopkins University tally.
Apr 29, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
China to Hold its Annual Parliament Session from May 22 After Delay Caused by Virus | The third session of the 13th National People's Congress, which was to be held in early March, was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The major political gathering will now open in Beijing on May 22, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The decision was made at a regular session of the NPC Standing Committee, it said.
US President Donald Trump raised eyebrows last week when he used his daily live national press briefing to ask whether light could become a medical treatment.
Apr 29, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Confirms 20 New Virus Infections | Around 20 out of 725 samples have tested positive for coronavirus according to the tests conducted at the King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Officials told ANI that four people from Lucknow, nine from Agra, and seven from Firozabad tested positive for the disease.
Apr 29, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Rises to 31,332 | The total number of confirmed cases in India is now at 31,332 according to new figures by the Ministry of Health and family Welfare. The total number includes 22,629 active cases, 7,695 cured or discharged patients and 1,007 deaths.
Apr 29, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
Delhi's CRPF Battalion Reports 47 Coronavirus Cases, One Death | Delhi's CRPF battalion has reported 12 more coronavirus cases, taking the total number of virus infections to 47, including one jawan who died due to the disease yesterday. The 55-year-old jawan died at Safdarjung Hospital, reports ANI. The entire 31st battalion of the CRPF in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar of nearly 1,000 people have been quarantined.
Updated: April 29, 2020, 7:49 AM IST New Delhi: A video has surfaced on social media in which a coronavirus patient has alleged that he was kept on a bed "next to dead bodies" at a hospital here, a charge refuted by authorities at the facility.
Apr 29, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Coronavirus Hits Flower Farmers in Meerut | Flower farmers in Meerut say their business suffered due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. "I'm forced to destroy plants and prepare field for new crop. Around 30 families were dependent on it, but we've suffered losses amounting to Rs 10-12 lakhs", one of farmers, Mahipal Singh told ANI.
Meerut: Flower farmers say that their business has slumped amid #COVID19 lockdown."I'm forced to destroy plants & prepare field for new crop. Around 30 families were dependent on it, but we've suffered losses amounting to Rs 10-12 lakhs", one of farmers, Mahipal Singh said. pic.twitter.com/HMMhidey6t
China Reports 22 New Coronavirus Cases | Mainland China reported 22 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up from 6 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,858, reports Reuters. The National Health Commission said in a statement today that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from 3 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.
Apr 29, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 5,000-mark | Brazil has confirmed more than 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry announced, pushing the toll above that of China, reports AFP. The South American country is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Apr 29, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Dozens of Covid-19 Cases Linked to US Primary Election Voting | At least 52 people in Wisconsin who said they voted in-person or worked the polls for the US state's April 7 primary election have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Several of those people reported other possible exposures as well, Jennifer Miller, a department spokeswoman was quoted as saying by the CNN.
Apr 29, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Japan Confirms 273 New Coronavirus Cases | Japan reported 273 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths today, the country's health ministry said. The new count brings the total number of infections to 14,564, including 402 deaths, reports CNN. The total includes 712 cases and 13 deaths linked to the outbreak at the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Apr 29, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
Trump Orders Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open | President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply, reports the Associated Press. The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves. Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers' health. (Image: AP)
Apr 29, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Spain to Phase Out Coronavirus Lockdown | Spain announced a four-phase plan to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early April, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the lifting of the restrictions that have halted public life since March 14 and nearly paralysed the economy, will begin on May 4 and vary from province to province.
Apr 29, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
West Bengal Reports Two More Covid-19 Deaths | West Bengal reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, raising the death toll due to the deadly virus in the state to 22, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. The top state bureaucrat said 28 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged from Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. Till Tuesday, 663 people in West Bengal were infected with coronavirus, he said. The Union health ministry, however, put the figure at 697.
Apr 29, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Australia to Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing With Millions of New Kits | Australia has secured 10 million COVID-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said today, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted, reports Reuters. The country has confirmed about 6,700 cases of the novel coronavirus and just 88 deaths, way below figures reported in the United States and other hotspots, a result the government attributes to social distancing restrictions and testing.
Apr 29, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Apr 29, 2020 7:43 am (IST)
Covid-19 Cases in Odisha Goes Up to 119 | Coronavirus cases in Odisha climbed to 119 after a 77-year old man tested positive in Bhubaneswar, according to official tally by the state's department of health and Family Welfare. Officials said he is a close contact of a previous positive case and is the first case in Bhubaneswar after a gap of 14 days, taking the city's tally to 47. The total number of active cases in the state is now 80, recovered/cured cases at 38 and one death due to the disease.
Apr 29, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Five People Who Were Held for Attacking Police in Vadodara Test Positive | Officials said five people who were arrested were arrested for attacking police in Nagarwada in Vadodara on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. Bharat Rathod, ACP Vadodara told ANI, "Four police personnel who came in their contact have been home-quarantined".
Apr 29, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Faridabad Bans Vehicular Movement at Border | Faridabad district authorities have banned all travel including those concerning government authorities from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad due to the coronavirus outbreak. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today, Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, Haryana told ANI. Vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods and banking services to be exempted. The order is to remain in effect till 3rd May 2020.
Travel of govt employees & common people from neighbouring states & districts to Faridabad prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police & bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today: Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad #Haryanapic.twitter.com/gfZIyXwQ3P
US Considering Covid-19 Scanning for International Air Travellers: Trump | The United States is considering coronavirus scanning of air travellers from countries hit hard by the virus to stop its spread in the country, President Donald Trump said. Trump told reporters that this could be done in coordination with either the airlines or government. "We're working with the airlines. Maybe it's a combination of both," he said. "We're looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," he said.
Women return to their homes in Dibrugarh amid the lockdown. (PTI)
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is weighing whether to join other states moving to relax workplace restrictions and stay-at-home orders that have battered the U.S. economy even though health experts credit the measures with slowing the contagion.
The meeting at the White House came as Florida announced its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus and two days before Florida's stay-at-home order is due to expire. Despite a high proportion of elderly residents, who are especially vulnerable to the virus, and having waited until early April to lock down its economy, Florida has averted the worst of the health crisis seen in other states such as New York and New Jersey.
"I mean, you go from D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois - you name it - Florida's done better," DeSantis said during his meeting with Trump, a fellow Republican.
"And I'm not criticizing those states, but everyone in the media was saying Florida was going to be like New York or Italy, and that has not happened because we understood we have a big, diverse state," DeSantis added, touting "a tailored and measured approach" that "did less damage to our state going forward."
About a dozen states were forging ahead to restart shuttered commerce without being ready to put in place the large-scale virus testing or means to trace close contacts of newly infected individuals, as outlined in White House guidelines on April 16.
Public health experts have warned that a premature rollback of social-distancing policies could trigger a resurgence of infections just when those restrictions are showing signs of bringing the outbreak under control.
While DeSantis' state has so far been spared the worst of the pandemic, Florida reported a record 83 new deaths and more than 700 new infections from the previous 24 hours on Tuesday. The state has so far tallied 32,846 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including 1,171 deaths.
"Apparently Trump and DeSantis find it appropriate to slap each other on the back while Floridians struggle to stay safe during this pandemic and navigate a broken unemployment system," Florida Democratic Party Chair Terrie Rizzo said.
The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits over the past five weeks has soared to 26.5 million - nearly one in six U.S. workers - and the Trump administration has forecast an April unemployment rate exceeding 16%.
DEADLIER THAN WAR
The human toll has likewise been staggering. As of Tuesday, 58,233 have died of COVID-19 in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, eclipsing in 12 weeks the total number of Americans killed during 16 years of U.S. military involvement in Vietnam. U.S. coronavirus deaths have averaged about 2,000 a day this month.
The number of known U.S. coronavirus infections has doubled over the past 18 days to more than 1 million. The actual count is believed to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity, leaving many infections unrecorded.
As further evidence that caution may still be in order, an influential University of Washington research model often cited by White House officials and public health officials revised its projected U.S. coronavirus death toll upwards on Tuesday to more than 74,000 by Aug. 4, against its previous forecast of 67,000.
The model showed that while most states appeared to have reached the crest of the pandemic, seven others including Mississippi, Texas, Utah and Hawaii, may be just peaking now or in the coming weeks.
About 30% of American cases have occurred in New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, California, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
In California, Governor Gavin Newsom said curbside retail, manufacturing and other "lower-risk workplaces" should reopen within weeks as testing and contact-tracing improve.
He also said California's public education system could welcome students back as early as July to make up for a "learning loss" during school closures and to allow parents in the broader workforce to return to work.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Monday he will allow his stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday and start a phased exit from social distancing.
The virus was first reported late last year in China. The earliest-known U.S. deaths came in February on the West Coast.