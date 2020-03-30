Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Update: Death Toll Rises to 29 as India Records 1,074 Cases; SC to Hear PIL on Migrant Workers' Exodus

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Maharashtra today reported 12 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the count in the state to 215. While five cases were seen in Pune, three are from Mumbai, two from Nagpur, one from Kolhapur and one from Nashik.
India’s tally has gone up to 1,024 cases even as the country remains under a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the spread of the virus that has infected over 6 lakh people globally.
Mar 30, 2020 10:57 am (IST)
Modi Praises Omar Abdullah's Advisory Amid Coronavirus | After Omar Abdullah's uncle Dr Mohd Ali Mattoo died yesterday, he asked people to respect the lockdown guidelines and not gather at his residence or graveyard. In a tweet today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated his effort.
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 1,071 | The cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in India have surged to 1,071, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of deaths have now risen to 29.
Mar 30, 2020 10:45 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Says Lockdown May Extend | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet by INC, said that he suspects that the 21-day lockdown may extend further. He said the conditions of India amid such lockdows are unique, which require different steps to be carried out.
AIIMS, Delhi to Create Covid-19 Hospital | AIIMS in Delhi has decided to convert its sprawling Trauma Care Centre Building into a hospital for coronavirus patients, PTI reports.
Mar 30, 2020 10:34 am (IST)
Angel of Death? An statue of an angel with a protective face mask is seen as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Barcelona, Spain. (Reuters/Nacho Doce)
Mar 30, 2020 10:21 am (IST)
14 Medics at Delhi's RML Hospital Exposed to Coronavirus Patient | Fourteen medics, includingDoctors, nurses along with several patients in Delhi’s RML Hospital have been exposed to a Covid-19 patient. The entire staff on duty has also been quarantined.
Mar 30, 2020 10:16 am (IST)
Another Coronavirus Case in Rajasthan | One more coronavirus case was reported in Jodhpur, Rajasthan today. A 41-yr-old resident of Ladakh,evacuated from Iran, came to Jodhpur on 25th March. They are admitted at MDH Hospital here.Total positive cases in state has risen to 60, said additional Chief Secy, Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Rajasthan.
Mar 30, 2020 10:13 am (IST)
Cabinet Secretary Says no Lockdown Extension | In a fact-check aimed at addressing the rumours that the Government of India might extend its 21 day lockdown amid the coronavirus, PIB and PB tweeted saying that no such plans were in motion.
Mar 30, 2020 10:07 am (IST)
Kerala CM Allows Purchase of Liquor With Prescription | With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following the coronavirus lockdown, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors, reports ANI. The Kerala government also has asked the Excise Department to provide free treatment to and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers.
Mar 30, 2020 10:02 am (IST)
SP in Gujarat Creates 'Lockdown Competition' Amid Coronavirus | The SP of Surendranagar in Gujarat created a unique painting, arts and craft competition for people staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown, and was praised by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
CM Adityanath to Visit Noida Today | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he would visit Noida today, to review the arrangements and response to combat the novel coronavirus disease, termed Covid-19 by the WHO.
Mar 30, 2020 9:53 am (IST)
What is Coronavirus? Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus, says WHO. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.
Mar 30, 2020 9:50 am (IST)
Singapore's Sex Industry Closes Due to Coronavirus | Singapore closed bars, nightclubs and cinemas from Friday until the end of April in an effort to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. Although the announcement made no mention of the government-sanctioned brothels in Geylang, pimps and sex workers said they were passed the message that they too would need to close shop.
Trump's Attack on GM Over Ventilators Turns to Praise | President Donald Trump, who excoriated General Motors Co on Friday and invoked emergency powers to compel the production of badly needed ventilators to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, has abruptly shifted gears to praise the automaker.
People's Passes in Delhi Being Checked Amid Covid-19 Lockdown | In Delhi, the passes and identity cards of people are being checked by the police amid the movement of vehicles during the coronavirus lockdown. Only those availing or providing essential services are being allowed.
Mar 30, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
12 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra | 12 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. While 5 are in Pune, 3 in Mumbai, 2 in Nagpur and 1 each in Kolhapur and Nashik. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now risen to 215, said the Maharashtra Health Department.
Mar 30, 2020 9:20 am (IST)
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba Says no Plans on Extending Lockdown | Addressing rumours and reports that the lockdown in India due to coronavirus could be extended further, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said -- "I’m surprised to see such reports, there is no such plan of extending the lockdown"
Mar 30, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
2nd Coronavirus Death in West Bengal | A 44-year-old female patient from Kalimpong, who was admitted at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for treatment of Covid-19, died early this morning, say hospital authorities, reports News18.
Mar 30, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Coronavirus | Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply on Monday, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as the global coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.
Mar 30, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Punjab Village Sealed After Native Tests Positive | At the Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala District in Punjab, authorities have sealed the entire premises as a precautionary measure after a 21-year-old resident, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for coronavirus and his 14-member family tested negative, reports ANI.
Mar 30, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
8 New Coronavirus Cases in Madhya Pradesh | Eight new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. While seven cases have been reported from Indore, one is from Ujjain. The total number of positive cases in Indore is 32, said the Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.
Mar 30, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Indian Navy Spreads Covid-19 Awareness in J&K | the Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos, under Watlab Sector, reached out to the fishermen community, at Wular Lake, in Jammu and Kashmir to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus disease. The commandos also distributed ration among the underpriveleged there, reports ANI.
Mar 30, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Installs 'Mobile Hand Wash Facility' in Slums | The Government of Andhra Pradesh, in an attempt to help sanitation efforts to people living in slums, installed a 'Mobile Hand Wash Facility', reports News18. In India, underprivileged and poor people are facing the brunt of coronavirus, as the lockdown has stamped down on jobs and sanitation is privilege reserved for the few. (Image: News18)
Mar 30, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Trump Wants Full Tax Deduction for Meals, Entertainment | US President Donald Trump called on Congress Sunday to restore the full tax deduction for meals and entertainment in response to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of a wide-ranging 2017 tax reform measure, Congress eliminated the corporate tax deduction for entertainment expenses, but taxpayers were allowed to continue to deduct 50% of the cost of client business meals
China Reports 31 New Coronavirus Cases | China has reported 31 new cases of coronavirus including 30 imported ones while the death toll reached 3,304 with four more fatalities, health officials said on Monday. The country's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said 31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland were reported on Sunday, of which 30 were imported, taking their total number to 723.
Mar 30, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
Modi Shares Yoga Tips Amid Coronavirus | Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Yoga tips on Twitter, for people to entertain themselves amid the lockdown due to Covid-19.
Russia Announces Partial Lockdown Amid Coronavirus | Authorities in the Russian capital announced a partial lockdown, ordering residents to stay at home from Monday in their toughest move yet to slow the spread of coronavirus after the number of official cases in Moscow passed the 1,000 mark. (Image: Reuters/Shamil Zhumatov)
Mar 30, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
US Teen Charged Over Coronavirus 'Cough' Prank | A 14-year-old boy was charged over a prank in which he allegedly coughed on produce at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, amid the coronavirus scare in the US, officials said on Sunday. The grocer called 911 and reported a disturbance, following which the deputies arrived the store, they said.
South Korea Reports 78 New Coronavirus Cases | South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from the virus, Reuters reports.
Mar 30, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Twitter Removes Brazil President's 'Misleading' Tweets | Two tweets by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in which he questioned quarantine measures aimed at containing coronavirus were removed Sunday, on the grounds that they violated the social network's rules.The far-right leader had posted several videos in which he flouted his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going.
The lockdown has also led to troubles for migrant workers who set out on foot for their native villages, prompting the Centre to direct states to seal borders.
The Supreme Court is today scheduled to hear a petition regarding the large-scale exodus of migrant workers.
The novel coronavirus has infected more than 6 lakh people globally and led to over 33,000 deaths.
President Donald Trump said the peak death rate in the US from the novel coronavirus is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing, until April 30.
Assuring his countrymen that he expects the United States to be on its way to recovery by June 1, Trump told reporters at a televised White House news conference that he had to extend the social distancing measures till April 30, based on the advice from his two top public health advisors and members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus: Dr Deborah Bix and Dr Anthony Fauci.
"They demonstrate that the mitigation measures we are putting in place may significantly reduce the number of new infections and ultimately the number of fatalities.
"I want the American people to know that your selfless inspiring and valiant efforts are saving countless lives. You are making the difference. The modeling estimates that the peak and death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," Trump said during his second Rose Garden press conference on coronavirus.
The details of the new social guidelines measure would be announced on April 1, he said. "We can expect that by June 1 we will be well on our way to recovery we think by June 1," he said as the latest figures portrayed a grim picture for the country.
By Sunday night, the number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to over 140,000 and the death toll reached 2,475. On Sunday alone more than 18,000 people reported positive for the deadly disease and 255 Americans lost their lives.
New York City alone accounted for nearly 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and around 960 deaths.
The coronavirus pandemic is expanding fast in neighbouring New Jersey, where so far more than 13,000 cases have been reported, with 161 deaths. More than 20 of the 50 American states have recorded over 1,000 coronavirus cases -- the number from where the deadly disease starts skyrocketing.
Major disaster declaration has been notified in nearly two dozen states, in addition to Trump declaring a national emergency a week ago.
The state governments and local city officials have started taking tough measures against those found in the public or not abiding by social distancing measures. For example, in Silicon Valley and New York, the local police have started imposing hefty fine ranging from USD 200 to USD 400 for those not adhering to social distancing measures in public places.
In New York City, Trump told reporters as to how freezer trucks are being brought to a city hospital Elmuhrst in Queens where he grew for the deceased due to fatalities. The city is now running out of morgues.
"I have been watching them bring in trailer trucks, freezer trucks -- they are freezer trucks because they can't handle the bodies there are so many of them," he said.
The modelling put together by Dr Birx and Dr Fauci estimates that the peak and death rate is likely to hit in two weeks, he added.
"All of the flu models predicted anywhere between 1.6 and 2.2 million fatalities if we didn't mitigate. Some of them predicted half of the United States would get infected and have that level of mortality," Dr Brix said.
Based on this and the figures coming from the ground, Dr Brix said the White House Coronavirus Task Force has worked very hard together to really look at all of the impacts of the different mitigations that have been utilized around the world.