Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US Virus Deaths Top 1,200 in 24 Hours; Indonesian Man Who Attended Nizamuddin Event Tests Positive in UP

Event Highlights Four New Coronavirus Hotspots Identified in UP

UN Urges Govts to Protect Women During Lockdown

Total 1,273,794 COVID-19 Cases Reported Globally

Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital



Still, governors of eight states resisted issuing stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the respiratory disease, and some churches held large Palm Sunday services in defiance of such orders in their states. New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases. Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., are starting to see rising deaths.

Read More Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States in the past day, with at least 337,072 confirmed infections and 9,633 deaths. The United States entered one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis, with government officials warning that the death toll in places such as New York, Michigan and Louisiana was a sign of trouble to come in other states.Still, governors of eight states resisted issuing stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the respiratory disease, and some churches held large Palm Sunday services in defiance of such orders in their states. New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases. Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C., are starting to see rising deaths. Apr 6, 2020 9:08 am (IST) Britain Will Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions if People Found Flouting Rules | Britain will be forced to impose more restrictions on outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the health minister said on Sunday. Daily exercise, such as walking, running or cycling, is allowed as long as people maintain social distancing. But any other activity such as sunbathing could put others at risk and prolong the lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. Most people were complying, he said, but if a minority continued to break the rules "we then might have to take further action". Apr 6, 2020 8:58 am (IST) Singapore Reports Fifth Person Has Died from Coronavirus | Singapore reported another coronavirus-related death on Friday, raising the city-state's total fatalities from the disease to five. The latest death was of an 86-year-old female Singapore citizen, the health ministry said in a statement. The country has reported 1,049 coronavirus cases in total, reports Reuters. Apr 6, 2020 8:50 am (IST) Staff Members at a Kolkata Hospital Carried Candles, Oil Lamps to Show Solidarity in Time of Covid-19 Crisis | Staff members of a hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata yesterday seen carrying candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the disease. (Image courtsey: Reuters) Apr 6, 2020 8:40 am (IST) South Korea Reports Fewer Than 50 New Coronavirus Cases for First Time Since February 29 Peak | South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak as daily infections in Asia's largest outbreak outside China continued to trend downward. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 47 new infections, compared with 81 recorded a day earlier, taking the national cumulative tally to 10,284. The death toll rose by three to 186, while another 135 people have recovered from the virus for a total of 6,598, reports Reuters. Apr 6, 2020 8:28 am (IST) Four New Coronavirus Hotspots Identified in Uttar Pradesh After Tablighi Jamaat Members Found Hiding in Mosques | Apart from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, four new districts in the state have been identified as hotspots of COVID-19 after Tablighi Jamaat members were found hiding inside mosques in different areas. The new hotspots are - Lucknow, Agra, Saharanpur and Ghaziabad. Lucknow was tagged as hotspot after 16 new cases were reported two days back. All of them were Talighi members and were staying in a mosque in Lucknow's cantonment area. Similarly, Agra and Saharanpur also witnessed a sudden surge in coronavirus cases because of Jamaat attendees or their contacts. As of now, almost 50 per cent of total positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh are those linked to Tablighi Jamaat. There are a total of 284 coronavirus cases in the state and three deaths have been reported. Apr 6, 2020 8:11 am (IST) UN Chief Urges Govts to Protect Women During Virus Lockdown | UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is urging governments around the world to include the protection of women in their response to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. "Violence is not confined to the battlefield," said Guterres in a statement and a video released in multiple languages, reminiscent of his call for a ceasefire in conflicts worldwide to face the COVID-19 pandemic. "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest. In their own homes," Guterres said. Apr 6, 2020 8:03 am (IST) US Navy Captain Fired for Voicing Virus Concern Tests Positive: Report | The US naval commander whose widely publicised plea for help for his coronavirus-affected crew led to his dismissal has reportedly himself tested positive for the disease. Captain Brett Crozier's COVID-19 test result was reported Sunday by the New York Times, just hours after US Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended the captain's firing. Esper told ABC that Navy Secretary Thomas Modly had "made a tough decision, tough call" in deciding to fire Crozier from his command of the aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, reports AFP. Apr 6, 2020 7:55 am (IST) Indonesian National Who Attended Nizamuddin Markaz Event Tests Positive for Covid-19 | An Indonesian national who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin Markaz, Delhi has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under quarantine at a hospital in the district, reports ANI quoting Prayagraj District Administration. Apr 6, 2020 7:49 am (IST) Trump Extends Best Wishes to Johnson, Says Will Recover from Coronavirus | US President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last month. Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday as a precautionary step and for some tests as he continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus. "I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus," Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Sunday. Apr 6, 2020 7:46 am (IST) Maharashtra Govt Bans Entry of People Without Masks to Mantralaya | Amidst the rising number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government announced that it was banning the entry of people without masks to the state secretariat. Apr 6, 2020 7:41 am (IST) Delhi Police Shifts 17 Pregnant Women to Hospitals Amid Lockdown | The Delhi Police shifted 17 pregnant women to different hospitals in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, officials said on Sunday. "The PCR vehicles of Delhi Police shifted as many as 17 women, who were in labour, to various hospitals in the city," Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said. Apr 6, 2020 7:34 am (IST) Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests Positive for Coronavirus | A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19, the institution said on Sunday, and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time. The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed dry coughs and are expected to fully recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society that runs the city's zoos said in a statement to AFP. Apr 6, 2020 7:28 am (IST) Total 1,273,794 Coronavirus Cases Reported Across World, Death Toll Reaches 69,419: Johns Hopkins University | A total of 1,273,794 cases of coronavirus have been reported across the world, taking death toll to 69,419 so far, according to data released by Johns Hopkins University. Apr 6, 2020 7:21 am (IST) Japan PM Shinzo Abe to Announce State of Emergency | Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus as early as Tuesday, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, as the number of infections topped 1,000 in the capital, Tokyo. Abe will likely announce his plans to declare the emergency on Monday, the paper said. Apr 6, 2020 7:16 am (IST) US Braces for 'Hardest, Saddest' Week as Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 9,300 | The United States enters one of the most critical weeks so far in the coronavirus crisis with the death toll exploding in New York, Michigan and Louisiana and some governors calling for a national stay-at-home order. New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that, for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases. Places such as Pennsylvania, Colorado and Washington, D.C. are starting to see rising deaths. (Image: Reuters) Apr 6, 2020 7:08 am (IST) Boris Johnson Admitted to Hospital for COVID-19 Tests | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Johnson, 55, "continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus", a Downing Street spokesperson said on Sunday. His hospitalisation was described as a "precautionary step" taken on the advice of his doctor. "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus," the spokesperson said.

Health workers carry the bodies of patients who died of coronavirus in New York. (Reuters)



"This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly. This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localised," US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned on Fox News on Sunday. "It's going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that."



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that new hospitalizations had fallen by 50% over the previous 24 hours. He cautioned that it was not yet clear whether the crisis was reaching a plateau in the state, which has a total of 4,159 deaths and more than 122,000 cases.



Once the peak of the epidemic passes, Cuomo said a mass rollout of rapid testing would be critical to help the nation "return to normalcy."



Most states have ordered residents to stay home except for essential trips to slow the spread of the virus in the United States, where more than 335,000 people have tested positive and over 9,500 have died, according to a Reuters tally.