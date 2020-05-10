Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 5 Dead, 13 Injured as Truck Carrying Migrant Labourers from UP to Hyderabad Turns Turtle in MP; Global Cases Cross 4 Mn

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Five migrant labourers were killed and 13 injured when a truck in which they were travelling from UP to Hyderabad turned turtle in MP late last night. Two of the injured are critical and being treated at Jabalpur Medical College. The accident comes close on the heels of 16 migrant workers being run over by a train in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday while they were trying to return to their rural homes in Madhya Pradesh.
In its daily update, the Union Health Ministry said the death toll has risen to 1,981 and the number of cases to 59,662, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
May 10, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
MHA Issues Guidelines for Restarting Industry Post Covid-19 Lockdown | Post the Vizag gas leak incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued fresh guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after lockdown.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after lockdown. "While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety & protocols, & don't try to achieve high production targets", says MHA. pic.twitter.com/WC1l55LkVx
May 10, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP Accident | After the horrific incident of five migrant workers dying in a road accident in Narsinghpur, MP, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences in the matter.
नरसिंहपुर में ट्रक पलटने से हुए हादसे में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों के असमय काल कवलित और घायल होने के समाचार से अत्यंत दुःखी हूं। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!
TS Sandhu on Repatriation | "A total of 25,000 people registered in the first week. We're going to take 7 flights, this will be a continuous work in progress, depending on requirement, where the people wish to go in India and what the local situation allows," said TS Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US. (Image: ANI)
May 10, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Tesla Sues Sued California Authorities | Tesla Inc sued local authorities in California on Saturday as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory there amid the coronavirus outbreak, and Chief Executive Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Nevada.
A fire at a Moscow hospital treating people infected by the new coronavirus killed one patient and forced the evacuation of about 200 others.
May 10, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
US Allows States to Distribute Remdevisir | The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Saturday it would allow state health departments to distribute Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, and the United States would receive about 40% of the drug maker's global donation, Reuters reports.
May 10, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Mumbai Police ASI Dies Due to Coronavirus | "We regret to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling coronavirus," said Mumbai Police, ANI reports.
May 10, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Indians to Board Flight in US | Indian nationals at the San Fransisco airport in US to board the repatriation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission, ANI reports. It is the first repatriation flight for Indians, from the US. (Image: ANI)
Railways Superintendent of Police Soumitra Yadav said in the first incident a 29-year-old migrant worker from Sitapur, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, died in a Shramik Special returning from Bhavnagar in Gujarat to Basti in Uttar Pradesh.
May 10, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
France Coronavirus Update | The number of people who have died from coronavirus infections in France rose by 80 to 26,310 on Saturday, the health ministry said, a much smaller daily increase than the previous day when it was 243.
May 10, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
16 More Coronavirus Cases in Bihar | Sixteen more people including two minors from nine districts tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 595 in Bihar, a top health department official said.
May 10, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Vande Bharat Mission Day 4 | Here is the schedule for the Vande Bharat Mission's day 4 on May 10, today:
✦ London to Mumbai
Arrival at Mumbai: 01:30 hrs
✦ Doha to Cochin
Arrival at Cochin: 01:40 hrs
✦ Singapore to Mumbai.
Arrival at Mumbai: 12:30 hrs
✦ Riyadh to Delhi
Arrival at Delhi: 20:00 hrs
✦ Kuwait to Chennai
Arrival at Chennai: 21:35 hrs
✦ Kaula Lampur to Cochin
Arrival at Cochin: 22:15 hrs
✦ Doha to Trivandrum
Arrival at Trivandrum: 22:45 hrs
✦ London to Delhi
Arrival at Delhi: 22:50 hrs
May 10, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
US Records 1,500+ Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | US records 1,568 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 78,746 according to Johns Hopkins University.
May 10, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
2 Out of 13 Critically Injured: Narsinghpur Collector | "The truck that was carrying 15 migrants had on it 18 people in total. It was travelling to Agra in UP. Five people have died till now, while 2 out of the 13 are critically injured and are being treated at Jabalpur Medical college right now," said Narsinghpur collector Deepak Saxena. (Image: ANI)
May 10, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
5 Migrants on Journey to Home Die in Accident in Narsinghpur | Five migrant labourers, on way to UP from Hyderabad, were killed in road mishap that took place last night in the Narsinghpur district of MP. Thirteen have been injured. The workers were travelling in a mango laden truck which turned turtle late last night. (Image: News18)
May 10, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Himachal Pradesh Tourism Takes Hit Amid Covid-19 | In Himachal Pradesh, the travel and tourism industry has has taken a hit due to coronavirus, says Chander Mohan Sharma, a hotelier in Shimla, ANI reports."Business is almost zero right now. I don't think the business will flourish in next 5-6 months. We still need to give salary to our staff and pay the bills." (Image: News18)
May 10, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Coronavirus Risk for the Young in NY | Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, a development that may augur a pandemic risk for the very young.
Tragically, three young New Yorkers have died of what may be a COVID-related illness in children.
This illness has symptoms that are similar to Kawasaki disease & toxic shock syndrome.
Arrangements for 1st Repatriation Flight from US | Arrangements are in place as Consulate General of India in San Francisco gets ready for the first repatriation flight for Indian nationals, from the US under the Vande Bharat Mission.
May 10, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 4 Million-mark | The novel coronavirus cases in the world have crossed the 4 million-mark and are at 4,023,218, according to the John Hopkins University tracker. Deaths due to Covid-19 are at 279,303, states the JHU worldometer.
The injured workers under treatment in MP.
However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by different states and Union Territories, as of 10.45 pm on Saturday, showed at least 62,761 confirmed cases across the country, 19,000 recoveries and 2,028 deaths. This showed an increase of over 6,000 confirmed cases since Friday morning.
Fresh cases were also reported on Saturday from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Bihar and Assam.
Adding to the concerns, the fresh cases included at least two foreign returnees who had reached Kerala on May 7 in two separate first-day flights -- one from Dubai and another from Abu Dhabi -- under a massive ongoing evacuation plan of the central government to bring back stranded Indians abroad.
While large numbers of cases continued to be detected in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, experts have warned the numbers may rise in the coming days due to the ongoing movement of lakhs of migrant workers being facilitated by trains and buses to help them reach their native places and because of a large number of Indians stranded abroad, along with expatriates, being brought back in special flights.
The novel coronavirus has infected 4,023,539 people globally and led to 279,307 deaths so far.