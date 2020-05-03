Coronavirus LIVE Pandemic: 500 Students Stranded in Kota Reach Delhi in 40 Buses; US Coronavirus Deaths Climb by 1,435 in 24 Hrs

A health worker sanitises an area outside a COVID-19 check area in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Gauhati, Assam. (AP Photo)



"A total of 480 students have been brought from Kota. All the students are reportedly fine," said Rajiv Singh,M (Central) nodal officer for the evacuation operation of the Delhi government.



The students preparing for competitive medical and engineering exams were stranded in Kota for weeks during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and appeals were made by their parents to the Delhi government to bring them back.



Meanwhile, over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra's Nashik today morning amid the ongoing lockdown. This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.



The special train started from Nashik on Saturday morning and arrived in Lucknow via Jhansi and Kanpur. The railways had said it will run "Shramik Special" trains on "Labour Day" to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

