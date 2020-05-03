Coronavirus LIVE Pandemic: 500 Students Stranded in Kota Reach Delhi in 40 Buses; US Coronavirus Deaths Climb by 1,435 in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Nearly 500 Delhi students stranded at coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown reached Kashmere Gate ISBT here in 40 buses early morning today. Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the students would be sent to their homes from Kashmere Gate ISBT after medical tests.
Help desks were set up at Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) where doctors, police personnel, transport, civil defence and other personnel were deployed to assist the students for medical tests and boarding DTC buses for their homes.
May 3, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Continues to Climb in Brazil | Brazil's Ministry of Health has reported 421 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, reports CNN, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 6,750. The health ministry said there are 4,970 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 96,559.
May 3, 2020 8:32 am (IST)
Saudi to Take 'Strict, Painful' Measures to Deal With Coronavirus Impact | Saudi Arabia will take strict and painful measures to deal with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said, adding that "all options for dealing with the crisis are open", reports Reuters. "We must reduce budget expenditures sharply", Mohammed al-Jadaan said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV, adding that the impact of the new coronavirus on Saudi Arabia's state finances will appear from the second quarter of the year.
May 3, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
UK Had Contingency Plan for PM Johnson's Death as he Battled Covid-19: Report | The British government had a contingency plan for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's death as his condition deteriorated while he battled COVID-19 last month in intensive care, Johnson said in an interview with The Sun newspaper. "They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario," Johnson, 55, was quoted as saying.
"It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it."
May 3, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
US Urges Taliban to Reduce Violence and Focus on Covid-19 Pandemic | US Special Forces Afghanistan (USFOR) has called for the Taliban to cease violence and focus on slowing the spread of coronavirus. This comes a day after a report from the Pentagon revealed a surge in attacks on America's Afghan allies since the reduction in violence agreement was signed in February, reports CNN. USFOR Spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett called out Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a tweet Saturday, saying:
Unlike migrant workers who sometimes have to pay even extra fare for their journeys back home, stranded Indians were flown down in special evacuation flights, operated by Air India and paid for by the government.
May 3, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
May 3, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Armed Forces Set for Aerial Salute, Musical Tribute to Coronavirus Warriors Today | The Indian Air Force aircraft will shower flower petals over hospitals treating Covid-19 patients today and also hold a flypast of Sukhoi-30 aircraft, while the Navy’s ships will be lit up to express their gratitude towards coronavirus warriors who are battling the pandemic. Don't miss the LIVE updates here
May 3, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
Over 1 Million People Visit Shanghai Attractions Over May Day Holiday | Over one million people visited Shanghai’s 130 main tourist attractions on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of the May Day holiday, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. Xinhua reported that Shanghai received 456,000 visitors on Friday and 633,000 more on Saturday.
May 3, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
China Reports Just Two New Coronavirus Cases | Chinese health authorities say two new coronavirus cases were confirmed, continuing a downward trend since the government took steps to cut the number of people arriving from overseas. One new case was in the inland Shanxi province, west of Beijing, and the other was an imported one in Shanghai. China’s official confirmed case count stands at 82,877. Most of the patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, reports the Associated Press.
May 3, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Over 270 UK Nationals Leave in Special Qatar Flight From Amritsar | Around 270 United Kingdom nationals left for their country in a special Qatar Airways flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar today, reports ANI.
May 3, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
May 3, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Odisha Reports Two New Coronavirus Cases | Health officials today confirmed two new Covid-19 cases in Odisha, taking the total number of infections in the state to159 which includes 102 active cases, 56 cured/recovered and 1 death.
May 3, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Cases Nears 3.5 Million | The total number of coronavirus cases across the world reached 3,426,711 today and 243,795 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University tracker.
May 3, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
ICMR Says 10 Lakh Samples Tested for Covid-19 in India | The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said they have tested over 10 lakh samples for coronavirus in India, in a statement on Saturday. The medical body said that they have increased thier testing capaicty with over 70,000 tests conducted over the past two days, reports ANI.
May 3, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
Special Train from Kerala Carrying Migrants Reach Odisha | A speciall train carrying 1150 Odia migrant workers stranded in Kerala reached Odisha today morning. Odisha government has made all arrangements to take all the migrant workers to their respective districts. All returnees will be kept in quarantine centres in respective districts.
May 3, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Over 800 UP Migrant Labourers Reach Lucknow in Special Train From Nashik | Over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra's Nashik today morning amid ongoing lockdown. This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.
Meghalaya Announces Lockdown Relaxations | The Meghalaya government announced on Saturday several relaxations from May 4, including partially lifting the curfew. Public and religious gatherings, however, will continue to remain prohibited to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 in the state, officials told PTI. After a review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters that curfew will be lifted in Shillong agglomeration with effect from May 4.
May 3, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
West Bengal Reports 15 Covid-19 Deaths, 127 New Cases in 48 Hrs | Fifteen more people have died in West Bengal due to COVID-19 and 127 people tested positive in 48 hours, taking the number of cases to 886, the state health department said on Saturday. With 199 people cured of the disease and 48 deaths, the number of active cases in the state now stands at 624, reports PTI.
May 3, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Deaths Rise by 1,435 in 24 Hours | Johns Hopkins University tally has recorded more than 1.1 million cases in the United States with 66,224 deaths, a two percent rise from a day earlier, and by far the highest death toll of any country in the pandemic, reports AFP.
May 3, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Sun Draws Many Out in US, Europe; Russia Virus Numbers Grow | Gorgeous spring weather across the United States and Europe on Saturday drew people cooped up inside for weeks outside to soak in the sun, even as additional coronavirus hot spots in Russia and Pakistan emerged. Russia has reported around 125,000 cases and more than 1,200 deaths but true numbers are believed to be much higher because not everyone is tested. Pakistan appears to be joining Russia with rapidly increasing case counts after it announced nearly 1,300 new cases, raising the total in the country of 220 million people to about 18,000, reports The Associated Press.
May 3, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
Inmates Riot at Brazil Prison Over No Visits Amid Pandemic | Rioting inmates at a prison in the northern state of Amazonas held seven guards hostage for several hours Saturday, protesting against the suspension of all visits in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said. After more than five tense hours, the state's public security secretariat said the situation inside the Puraquequara prison in the city of Manaus had been brought under control without any casualties and the guards freed, reports the Associated Press.
"A total of 480 students have been brought from Kota. All the students are reportedly fine," said Rajiv Singh,M (Central) nodal officer for the evacuation operation of the Delhi government.
The students preparing for competitive medical and engineering exams were stranded in Kota for weeks during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and appeals were made by their parents to the Delhi government to bring them back.
Meanwhile, over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra's Nashik today morning amid the ongoing lockdown. This is the first special train to arrive in Uttar Pradesh with stranded migrant workers.
The special train started from Nashik on Saturday morning and arrived in Lucknow via Jhansi and Kanpur. The railways had said it will run "Shramik Special" trains on "Labour Day" to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.