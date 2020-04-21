Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 18,000-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 590; Oil Prices Bounce Back After Historic Crash

A healthcare worker checks his colleague's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)



The novel coronavirus has infected over 24 lakh people and led to the deaths of over a lakh.



Oil prices rebounded today, with US crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.



US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $38.73 at $1.10 a barrel by 0117 GMT after settling down at a discount of $37.63 a barrel in the previous session.



The May contract expires on Tuesday, while the June contract, which is more actively traded, jumped $1.72 cents, or 8.4%, to $22.15 a barrel.



Global benchmark Brent crude for June delivery was up 49 cents, or 1.9%, at $26.06 per barrel.



"Demand destruction from COVID-19 will see a slower expected reopening of the U.S. economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA, predicting a weak period for oil prices. "The WTI crude June contract was able to hold the $20 a barrel level and is seeing a modest gain following the painful rollover of the May contract."