Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 18,000-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 590; Oil Prices Bounce Back After Historic Crash

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The United States will temporarily suspend immigration, President Donald Trump said today as coronavirus cases rose to over 7 lakh with more than 42,000 deaths. Taking to Twitter, Trump said: “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”
The United States has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases, a record that has soured its relations with not just China but also the WHO. Trump has accused the World Health Organisation of hiding the severity of the pandemic to side with China.
Apr 21, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update: Raipur | Five more coronavirus cases have been reported in Rajpura in Patiala. "Same line of contact tracing," said KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary, Punjab, ANI reports.
Apr 21, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
SHO Dies Due to Coronavirus in Ujjain | An SHO succumbed to coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ujjain. Neelganga Police Station incharge Yashwant Pal, 59, died of at a private hospital in Indore early this morning.
Apr 21, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India Update | There are now 18,601 total cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Active cases stand at 14,759 and recoveries at 3,251 and deaths at 590.
Apr 21, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Thane Police Performs 'Aarti' of Lockdown Defectors | Police performed 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for morning walk amid coronavirus lockdown in Thane, Maharashtra, today.
Apr 21, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
UNGA Adopts Resolution on Vaccine | The 193 members of the UN General Assembly have adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.
Apr 21, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
Coronavirus in Mumbai | Healthcare workers enter a residential area to check residents during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai, India. (Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)
Apr 21, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Latest News | In the United States there are 784,599 coronavirus cases right now and 42,308 deaths, with most deaths in New York.
Apr 21, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
China hoarded PPE: White House Official | The United States has "evidence" that in January and February, China bought 18 times more amount of masks and personal protective equipment, which they are now selling at high rates, a top White House official has claimed.
Apr 21, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update: Maharashtra Response | Maharashtra Health Minister will meet the central teams which are on a visit to the state over Covid-19 preparedness. Health minister Rajesh Tope says he will listen to the observations of the Central team and will consider their suggestions. Central teams are on review visits to some of the States which have a high number of cases. They have visited Mumbai and Pune, the worst affected places in Maharashtra.
Apr 21, 2020 7:58 am (IST)
'There are Coronavirus Cases in North Korea' | North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radio Free Asia reported on late Friday.
Apr 21, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
WHO: 'Worst is Ahead of Us' | "Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us," WHO Chief Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing. "Let's prevent this tragedy. It's a virus that many people still don't understand."
Latest Updates on Coronavirus in India | There is traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi today in Delhi, the vegetable market will now remain open for 24 hours amid the coronavirus lockdown. Movement of trucks allowed from 10 pm till 6 am, vegetables and fruits will be sold from 6 am till 10 pm, ANI reports.
Apr 21, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Apr 21, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
Worldometers' Update on Coronavirus | According to the John Hopkins University worldometer, the country-wise updates of coronavirus are as following: the top three states with the most Covid-19 cases are US (784,599), Spain (200,210) and Italy (181,228). Globally, there are now more than 2.4 million cases, while over 1.7 lakh people have died.
Oil prices rebounded today, with US crude turning positive after trading below $0 for the first time ever, but gains were capped amid unresolved concerns about how the market can cope with fuel demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up $38.73 at $1.10 a barrel by 0117 GMT after settling down at a discount of $37.63 a barrel in the previous session.
The May contract expires on Tuesday, while the June contract, which is more actively traded, jumped $1.72 cents, or 8.4%, to $22.15 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent crude for June delivery was up 49 cents, or 1.9%, at $26.06 per barrel.
"Demand destruction from COVID-19 will see a slower expected reopening of the U.S. economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at broker OANDA, predicting a weak period for oil prices. "The WTI crude June contract was able to hold the $20 a barrel level and is seeing a modest gain following the painful rollover of the May contract."