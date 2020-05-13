Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Mulls Graded Lockdown Exit Strategy as Cases Rise; 5 NY Kids Dead, 100 Sick from Rare Illness Linked to Covid-19

May 13, 2020 7:49 am (IST)

5 Plagues from China in last 20 Years, Has to Stop: US NSA | As many as five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years and at some point it has to stop, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has said, holding the country responsible for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 250,000 people globally. People across the globe are going to rise up and tell the Chinese government that "we can no longer have these plagues coming out of China", whether it is from labs or wet markets, neither one is a good answer, he told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.