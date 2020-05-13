Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Mulls Graded Lockdown Exit Strategy as Cases Rise; 5 NY Kids Dead, 100 Sick from Rare Illness Linked to Covid-19

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Maharashtra is thinking of a graded exit strategy post the end of lockdown on May 17 even as Mumbai inches towards the 15,000-mark in Covid-19 cases, while the total cases in Maharashtra have gone above 24,000. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all district collectors and divisional commissioners to give a detailed plan about their districts' exit strategy after phase 3 of lockdown.
The details will be collected and mulled over at the Secretariat. The CM also directed the district administration to gear up for monsoon-related illnesses. Strict instructions have been given to the administration to stop any movement from containment zones.
May 13, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
May 13, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Delhi's Shalimar Bagh Residents Plead for Red Zone Status Amid Rising Cases | While the government is planning to ease restrictions after two months of lockdown, the residents of northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh fear the same claiming that it would result in "rapid rise" in the number of Covid-19 cases and that it should be declared as a red zone. Read More Here
May 13, 2020 8:15 am (IST)
Special Train From Gujarat Arrives in New Delhi | A special train carrying passengers from Gujarat's Sabarmati railway station reached New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) today. Railways had resumed services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains yesterday amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Leading US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature lifting of lockdowns could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus, which has killed 80,000 Americans and brought the economy to its knees.
May 13, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Could be Tested, Manufactured in Canada | China's CanSino Biologics Inc, the company behind one of the few coronavirus vaccine candidates already in clinical trials, is collaborating with Canada's National Research Council to "pave the way" for future trials in Canada, the research council said on Tuesday. The NRC said it would scale up a production process for CanSino's vaccine at a government facility in Montreal, and that CanSino was preparing a trial application for drug regulator Health Canada.
May 13, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Chile to Face Worst Coronavirus Outbreak in Coming Weeks: Prez | Chile is set to face the worst of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the coming weeks, President Sebastian Pinera said on Tuesday, as a sharp spike in cases and the southern hemisphere winter push its healthcare system to the limit. The South American nation surpassed 30,000 confirmed cases of the virus this week amid a sharp spike in infections that has crammed critical care wards at hospitals throughout the capital Santiago, a city of nearly 8 million people.
May 13, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
UK Extends Job Retention Scheme for Four More Months | Britain extended its job retention scheme - the centrepiece of its attempts to cushion the coronavirus hit to the economy - by four months but told employers they would have to help meet its huge cost from August. Finance minister Rishi Sunak said 7.5 million temporarily laid off employees, almost one in every four British workers, were now on the scheme. He said they could rest assured that they would continue to get 80% of their wages up to 2,500 pounds ($3,089) a month until the end of October.
May 13, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Trudeau Wants Seniors' Care Reform as Cases in Canada Rise | The Canadian coronavirus death toll passed the 5,000 mark on Tuesday and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said major reforms were needed for seniors' residences, where more than 80% of the victims lived. The public health agency said the number of deaths edged up by 2.9% to 5,049, from 4,906 on Monday, one of the smallest daily gains so far. Canada is the 11th nation to record more than 5,000 deaths.
The world's tallest building, Dubai's 828-metre Burj Khalifa, has become a glowing charity donation box, raising money for food for United Arab Emirates residents suffering the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.
May 13, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
PM Modi Announces Rs Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a special economic package worth Rs 20 lakh core for what he called "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan” or mission self-reliant India, to help the nation cope with the impact of coronavirus and the lockdown of large parts of the economy. The PM, in his fourth televised address on the Covid-19 situation, said the economic package will empower all sections of the society, from the often neglected labourer and hawker, to employment generating industries and the honest tax-paying middle-class, and will also help India compete on the global stage. Read More Here
May 13, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
Returnee via Train to Jharkhand Tests Covid-19 Positive | A person who had returned to Jharkhand from Telangana by Shramik special train tested positive for coronavirus last night. The patient from Latehar takes the total positive cases in Jharkhand to 173.
May 13, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
5 Plagues from China in last 20 Years, Has to Stop: US NSA | As many as five plagues have come out of China in the last 20 years and at some point it has to stop, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has said, holding the country responsible for the origin of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 250,000 people globally. People across the globe are going to rise up and tell the Chinese government that "we can no longer have these plagues coming out of China", whether it is from labs or wet markets, neither one is a good answer, he told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
May 13, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Maharashtra Makes Plans for Covid-19 Ahead of Monsoon Crisis | Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given strict instructions to the administration to stop any movement from containment zones. With a large number of cases projected for this month, and coupled with the seasonal monsoon-related illnesses, medical facilities at each district were asked to be prepared. He also told district administrations to focus on door to door screening for not just Covid, but other illnesses too. Mumbai is already inching towards the 15,000-mark, with total cases in Maharashtra reaching 24,000.
May 13, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Maharashtra Mulls Graded Lockdown Exit Strategy | Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all district collectors and divisional commissioners to give a detailed plan about their districts' exit strategy for lockdown which will be ending on May 17. The details will be collected and mulled over at the Secretariat. Thackeray has also directed district administration to gear up for monsoon related illnesses.
May 13, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Bengal's Tea Plucking Restarts with 50% Workforce | Tea plucking has begun in Dagapur Tea Estate in West Bengal's Siliguri with 50% workforce, amid the lockdown. Sandip Ghosh, Manager told ANI, "we are expecting that the government will soon allow us to deploy 100% employees. It will be very helpful for us."
Pregnant Migrant Gives Birth, Then Walks 150 km to Satna | A pregnant migrant worker who was walking back to her village in Satna from Nashik in Maharashtra amid coronavirus lockdown, delivered a child on the way. "After she gave birth we rested for 2 hours then we walked for at least 150 km," her husband told ANI.
May 13, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
One More Mumbai Cop Dies of Covid-19 | An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai police died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, five personnel of the Mumbai police have died due to the viral infection so far, while the fatality tally in the state force has gone up to eight.
May 13, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
Pak Govt Could Not Enforce Indefinite Lockdown: Minister | Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's close aide on Tuesday said that the government could not enforce an indefinite lockdown due to the absence of any timeline about the end of novel coronavirus crisis, as the number of COVID-19 patients in the country jumped to nearly 33,000. Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting chaired by Khan, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the government resources were not enough to sustain the pressure of an indefinite lockdown.
May 13, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
FIR Against Ex-MP Pappu Yadav for Defying Lockdown | The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against former MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the lockdown orders. Yadav went to meet migrant workers from Bihar in Okhla Mandi area here when they were protesting that they should be sent to their home state, they said.
May 13, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
AIIMS to Exempt Patients from Paying Charges Amid Coronavirus Crisis | The AIIMS has exempted its patients from paying charges for admission in general wards and medical investigation during the period of coronavirus pandemic till normalcy of patient care services is restored as before, officials said. "The AIIMS in view of exigency situation has exempted all charges payable on account of admission and hospitalisation of all patients being admitted in general wards through emergency or with referral from outside as a special case during the period of epidemic till normalcy of patient care services is restored as before," an order issued last month said.
May 13, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
Two Migrants on Greece's Eastern Island Test Positive for Virus | Greek officials said Tuesday they have registered the first cases of the new coronavirus in two migrants on an eastern island after they arrived from Turkey last week and were placed in a special quarantine facility. They said the two asylum seekers have not developed symptoms of COVID-19, while tests are being conducted among the other 68 migrants in the secluded facility on Lesbos, and among people who came into contact with them. All 70 had been placed in two-week quarantine when they arrived on Lesbos.
May 13, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
Brazil Cities Lurch to Lockdowns Amid Virus Crisis Red Flags | Faced with overwhelmed hospitals and surging coronavirus deaths, Brazilian state and city governments are lurching forward with mandatory lockdowns against the will of President Jair Bolsonaro, who says job losses are more damaging than COVID-19. The movements of Brazilians have been completely restricted in fewer than two dozen cities scattered across the vast nation of 211 million, even though Brazil's death toll stands at more than 11,000, Latin America's highest.
May 13, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
NY: 5 Dead, 100 Kids Infected with Rare Illness-linked to Virus | New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York is now investigating about 100 cases of the syndrome, which affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock. Three children in the state have died and Cuomo advised all hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children presenting with symptoms. In New York City, which has reported at least 52 children sick with the syndrome, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday urged parents to call their pediatricians promptly if their children show symptoms including persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting.
New York State is now investigating about 100 cases of an inflammatory illness in children that may be related to COVID-19.
The ages of these cases range from infancy to age 21.
Israeli Police Arrest Over 300 at Mass Gathering at Shrine | Israeli police arrested over 300 people Tuesday as officers attempted to control crowds that had assembled at a religious site in northern Israel in violation of coronavirus restrictions. Police said that despite regulations against large assemblies at Mount Meron and police checkpoints on roads near the site, hundreds of religious Jews turned up and some "threw stones and other objects a police officers at the scene."
Health workers during a house-to-house health survey. (PTI)
Considering that projections for this month are quite high, and they will be coupled with monsoon related illnesses, medical facilities at each district asked to be prepped up. Thackeray told district administrations to focus on door to door screening for not just Covid, but other illnesses too.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 42 lakh people and led to more than 2,90,000 deaths globally.
In another concerning development linked to the disease, New York state health officials are investigating around 100 children who may have been diagnosed with a recently identified illness associated with Covid-19 that some doctors are referring to as "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome". Doctors say in some cases, children are taking up to 6 weeks after exposure to the virus to present with symptoms of this illness. Five children in New York have reportedly died of the illness.