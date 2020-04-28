Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 29,435, Death Toll at 934 With 62 Fatalities in 24 Hours; Global Covid-19 Infections Cross 3 Million

Image for representation (Reuters)



Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers engaged in food distribution at a Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli also tested positive, following which several localities in the area have been declared as containment zones. The number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99 on Monday.



After an increase in the number of patients recovered last week - more than 800 in a week - the day saw no fresh recovery of patients. So far, 54 people have died of coronavirus in the city, officials said.



To ensure proper protection of all those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed the Delhi government and police, saying there should be no compromise on their safety.



As the cases rise across the country, the entire Pune city was declared a containment zone. In view of the order issued by Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to this effect, police also extended the restrictions already imposed on residents. "We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve.



With the detection of 84 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the tally in the district increased to 1,348 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 80, an official said.



Pune authorities attributed the mounting numbers to increased testing capacity, with health officials now testing over thousand samples a day.



Maharashtra on Monday, meanwhile, reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590, a Health department official said. With 27 more fatalities, the overall COVID-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.

