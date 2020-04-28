Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 29,435, Death Toll at 934 With 62 Fatalities in 24 Hours; Global Covid-19 Infections Cross 3 Million

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The Covid-19 cases in India show no signs of slowing down as they inched towards the 30,0000-mark with the death toll at 934. The country saw 29,435 cases of which 21,632 are active while 6,868 are cured.
With 190 fresh cases reported in Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 3,108 in the city but no fresh death was reported for the second successive day, according to Delhi government authorities. The cases also include the private secretary of southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh, prompting the IAS officer to go into self-quarantine, an official said.
Read More
Apr 28, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Latest Coronavirus Updates in Delhi | The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday.
Apr 28, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
Vaccine Shortages Amid Coronavirus | WHO said -- shortages of vaccines against other diseases are being reported in 21 countries as a result of border restrictions and disruptions to travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“On January 30, we declared the highest level of global emergency on #COVID19. During that time there were only 82 cases outside 🇨🇳. No cases in Latin America, actually. No cases in Africa. Only 10 cases in Europe.”-@DrTedrospic.twitter.com/HPhyLLrwCf
Coronavirus Mumbai Updates | State-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai has suspended operations of its dialysis department after a patient tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Monday.
Apr 28, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Coronavirus Maharashtra Updates | A Covid-19 patient on Monday briefly escape from a facility in Aurangabad in Maharashtra but was held soon after, police said.
Apr 28, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
Coronavirus India Wiki | There are have been 62 fatalities from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.
Apr 28, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Coronavirus in India State Wise Update:Odisha CM | Odisha Chief Minister has asked the Centre to prepare national SOP for stranded people, enhancement of testing facilities.
Apr 28, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
What is Coronavirus ? Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.
Apr 28, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Symptoms of Coronavirus | The novel coronavirus disease has many symptoms -- fever; tiredness; dry cough. Other symptoms include: shortness of breath; aches and pains; sore throat and very few people will report diarrhoea, nausea or a runny nose. (Image: SCMP)
Apr 28, 2020 8:52 am (IST)
Extremists Taking Advantage of Covid-19: UN | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that extremist groups are taking advantage of coronavirus lockdowns to intensify social media efforts to spread hatred and recruit young people who are spending more time online.
Apr 28, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Updates | President Donald Trump is projecting that coronavirus deaths in the United States could reach 70,000, but says original projections were much higher as he explained why voters should consider re-electing him in November.
Apr 28, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
Animals Killed as Meat Supply is Hampered Amid Coronavirus | Millions of pigs, chickens and cattle will be euthanized because of slaughterhouse closures, limiting supplies at grocers, said John Tyson, chairman of top U.S. meat supplier Tyson Foods, Reuters reports.
Apr 28, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
Coronavirus News: India Cases Cross 29k-mark | The active cases of the novel coronavirus disease are at 21,632 while the total cases are at 29,435. A total of 6,868 people have died of Covid-19 while 934 people have died.
Apr 28, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
Latest India Coronavirus Update: Jammu & Kashmir | Police in Jammu and Kashmir are conducting checks on the movement of people amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: Bathindi in Jammu: ANI)
Apr 28, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Trump's Coronavirus Briefings Resume | US President Donald Trump's pause in holding White House coronavirus briefings only lasted the weekend as he took center stage in the Rose Garden on Monday to promote what he called a major expansion in testing for the virus.
Apr 28, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
UK Sits Tight on Coronavirus Lockdown | Countries from Italy to New Zealand have announced the easing of coronavirus lockdowns but British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, back at work on Monday after being in intensive care with COVID-19, said it was too soon to relax the restrictions.
Apr 28, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
Latest India Coronavirus Updates | Eight people, including four women, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Odisha to 111, officials said. While six fresh cases were reported from Balasore, one each was detected from Jajpur and Koraput districts, they said.
Apr 28, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
UN: Cannot Afford Another Lost Generation | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the risk of radicalisation can increase during the Covid-19 pandemic as extremist groups seek to exploit the anger and despair of the young, asserting the world cannot afford a lost generation due to the global crisis.
Apr 28, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Trump Announces Export Controls Amid Coronavirus | The Trump Administration announced new export control actions to prevent efforts by entities in China, Russia, and Venezuela to acquire American technology that could be used for development of weapons, military aircraft, surveillance through civilian supply chains.
Apr 28, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
Coronavirus Vaccine Update | In the race to develop a vaccine to end the COVID-19 pandemic, governments, charities and Big Pharma firms are sinking billions of dollars into bets with extraordinarily low odds of success, Reuters reports.
Apr 28, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
World Coronavirus Updates/ News | According to the John Hopkins University worldometer/tracker, global coronavirus cases have now crossed the 3-million mark while deaths are above 2 lakh.
Apr 28, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Russia Overtakes China on Coronavirus Cases | Russia overtook China in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, when its tally climbed above 87,000, as pressure rose on the government to consider easing lockdown restrictions for businesses to help shore up the rattled economy.
Apr 28, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
Business Coronavirus Update: Gold Prices Fall | Gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic, Reuters reports.
Apr 28, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Florida Sees Revival in Drive-in Cinema Amid Coronavirus | Since the United States closed its movie theaters in March to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, a small drive-in cinema in Florida has enjoyed a revival that recalls life in the 1950s. “The old cliche that 'the show must go on' is not a cliche. It’s a way of life to us,” said John Watzke, owner of the Ocala Drive-In in the Florida town of Ocala.
Apr 28, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Australia's Beaches Reopen | Australia's most populous state said on Tuesday it will relax some restrictions on movement, as beaches reopened amid hopes a policy of widespread medical testing will help sustain a decline in new cases of the coronavirus, Reuters reports.
Apr 28, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Arthritis Drug Delivers Dissapointing Results | An arthritis drug that was being closely watched for its potential use against COVID-19 has delivered disappointing results in clinical trials, its makers said Monday. Kevzara, which is made by Regeneron and Sanofi, does not attack coronavirus but instead inhibits an abnormal immune response called a "cytokine storm" that causes the lungs of the sickest patients to become inflamed, leaving them fighting for their lives on ventilators, AFP reports.
Apr 28, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
World Coronavirus Update: Japan 'Jobless' | Japan's March jobless rate rose to its highest in a year, while job availability slipped to a more than three-year low, official data showed on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak and containment measures caused the nation's job market to ease.
Apr 28, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Noida Coronavirus Updates | Two days after a four-month-old baby was 'brought dead' to a government-run hospital in Greater Noida, officials on Monday confirmed that his father has tested positive for the infection. However, the authorities at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) denied that the child died due to coronavirus as his sample was declared negative on Monday.
Apr 28, 2020 7:36 am (IST)
Tokyo Olympics Status Amid Coronavirus | It will be difficult for Tokyo to host the Olympic Games next year unless there is an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, the head of the Japan Medical Association said on Tuesday.
Apr 28, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
NZ Rushes for Fastfood Post Lockdown | New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern credited with eliminating domestic transmission of the coronavirus.
Apr 28, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
World Coronavirus Updates: Pakistan Governor Infected | Governor of Pakistan's southern Sindh province Imran Ismail, a very close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, his party said on Monday, PTI reports.
Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers engaged in food distribution at a Delhi government-run centres in Mehrauli also tested positive, following which several localities in the area have been declared as containment zones. The number of containment zones in the national capital rose to 99 on Monday.
After an increase in the number of patients recovered last week - more than 800 in a week - the day saw no fresh recovery of patients. So far, 54 people have died of coronavirus in the city, officials said.
To ensure proper protection of all those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed the Delhi government and police, saying there should be no compromise on their safety.
As the cases rise across the country, the entire Pune city was declared a containment zone. In view of the order issued by Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad to this effect, police also extended the restrictions already imposed on residents. "We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve.
With the detection of 84 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the tally in the district increased to 1,348 on Monday, while the death toll rose to 80, an official said.
Pune authorities attributed the mounting numbers to increased testing capacity, with health officials now testing over thousand samples a day.
Maharashtra on Monday, meanwhile, reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590, a Health department official said. With 27 more fatalities, the overall COVID-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.