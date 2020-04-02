Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Cases Rise in Assam, Telangana as Nizamuddin Net Widens; Over 9 lakh Infected Globally

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Assam and Telangana were among several states that reported a surge in the number of coronavirus cases linked to Nizamuddin’s Tabligh-e-Jamaat event which has led to about 150 new cases in the country, taking India’s tally to 1,834 cases, including 41 deaths.
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare yesterday said 437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, which is the biggest spike till date.
Apr 2, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
Strawberry, Carrot Sale in Kerala Faces Trouble | Strawberry and carrot growers are face problems in selling their produces in Munnar area of Idukki due to the coronavirus lockdown. "Strawberry is mostly sold in retail markets that are shut due to lockdown," said Arul Mani, a recipient of Best Strawberry Farmer Award. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 2, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
3 More Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra | Three more coronavirus cases have been reported in Maharashtra. While two have been reported from Pune, one from Buldhana, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 338, said Maharashtra Health Department.
Apr 2, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
Haryana Man Dies Due to Coronavirus | A 67-year-old man from Ambala, Haryana who had tested positive for Covid-19 has lost his life at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, said Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Ambala Chief Medical Officer, reports ANI.
Apr 2, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
7th Coronavirus Death in Gujarat | Another death has been reported in Gujarat, the 7th Covid-19 death in the state till now. Belonging to Vadodara, the man had travel history to Sri Lanka. Eighty-seven cases have been reported in Gujarat by now.
Apr 2, 2020 9:08 am (IST)
3 More Test Positive in Assam | Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district here on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the patients had attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, he said.
Apr 2, 2020 9:02 am (IST)
Are Italy Numbers Under Reported? According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, in the town of Coccaglio, the local nursing home reported fatalities of over a third of its residents in March. But none of the 24 people who died there were tested for the new coronavirus. Nor were the 38 people who died in another nursing home in the nearby town of Lodi. "Many people who die from Covid-19 don't make it to the hospital and are never tested," the report states. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 2, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Chhattisgarh CM Asks School Not to Pressure for Fees | Many private schools are sending messages to students' parents to deposit school fee. It is not appropriate to pressurize them for fees in such time, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. "All schools have been instructed to postpone recovery of fees during the coronavirus lockdown," he said.
Apr 2, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
WHO Head Says Poor Need Relief | The head of the WHO voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of COVID-19 cases from the new coronavirus, which has now reached 205 countries and territories. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that his agency, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund backed debt relief to help developing countries cope with the pandemic's social and economic consequences.
US Records 925 Coronavirus Deaths in 1 Day | Within 24 hours, the number of deaths in United States shot up by 925, taking the total fatality toll to 4,800, Reuters reports. There are now 214,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US.
Apr 2, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
British Airways May Suspend 36,000 Employees | IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday. The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported.
Phillipines Schoolboy Makes 3d Masks | A schoolboy in the Philippines has been putting his free time to good use by making dozens of plastic face shields with his home 3D printer, in an effort to protect medical workers fighting a surge in coronavirus cases. Marcus Chu, 16, has made more than 80 of the protective screens. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 2, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Maharashtra Company Making Low-Cost Ventilators | According to ANI, engineers at NOCCA Robotics Pvt. Ltd., a start-up in Pune, are developing low-cost ventilators in an attempt to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Nikhil Kurele, one of the founders of NOCCA Robotics says, "Our objective is to build a portable ventilator." The cost of it is estimated to be at Rs 50,000.
Apr 2, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
One More Covid-19 Case in Odisha | One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total tally of positive cases in the state to five. A 60-year-old person belonging to Surya Nagar, Bhubaneswar with multiple co-morbidity conditions has been admitted at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.
Apr 2, 2020 7:57 am (IST)
9 More Positive Cases in Rajasthan | Nine more cases of the novel coronavirus disease have been reported in Rajasthan. One case each has come from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu, while seven from Ramganj. This takes Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally to 129.
Apr 2, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
'Campaign Being Run Against Markaz, Nizamuddin' | A purposeful campaign is being run particularly on social media targeting those who attended Markaz, Nizamuddin gathering in Delhi and their community, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ANI reports. "At the time of a pandemic,if anyone tries to create religious divisions it will be strongly dealt with," he said.
Russia Sends Aid to US | Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he discussed the crisis with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump, struggling to fill shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, accepted Putin's offer in a phone call on Monday.
Biden May Call Trump to Discuss Coronavirus | Aides to Joe Biden, the likely Democratic nominee to run against President Donald Trump, will arrange a call for the rivals to discuss the country's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Biden has been critical of Trump's response to the coronavirus, saying he had been too slow to marshal federal resources to get equipment and funds to governors responding to the highly contagious respiratory disease.
At a time when Americans might need health care the most, the Trump Administration is preventing people who need insurance from getting it.
'PM Cares Fund Unnecessary': CPI(M) | CPI(M) has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the creation of the PM Cares Fund for those affected by coronavirus and said a similar fund was set up after the Pulwama attack and there has been no transparency about it. The Polit Bureau said in a statement that a separate fund for the COVID-19 pandemic was unnecessary.The statement said the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been in existence since 1948 and has an unspent balance of Rs 3,800 crore.
Apr 2, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Cases in India Rise to 1,834 | The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,834, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said late on Wednesday night. These figures include 41 deaths and 144 patients who have been cured or discharged.
Apr 2, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 46,000 | The novel coronavirus disease, termed Covid-19 by the WHO, has infected over 9.3 lakh people and killed more than 46,800 people across the globe, according to the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
Paramedics note down names of Muslims pilgrims before they are taken to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (AP)
However, earlier in the day, the ministry said the spike does not represent a "national trend" and was caused primarily due to travel by those who had attended the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.
"I want to highlight that the rise in the number of positive cases does not represent a national trend, but if there will be a failure anywhere, obviously cases will rise," said Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal earlier on Wednesday when 386 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Agarwal urged people to follow the guidelines of social distancing and lockdown and avoid congregations and religious gatherings.
Agarwal said more than 150 new positive cases of the disease have been reported due to the transit-related history of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. All the states concerned have been notified and asked to carry out intensive drives of rigorous contact tracing and testing besides sending those with symptoms to quarantine or isolation facilities or hospitals, he said.
Agarwal said around 1,800 people in Delhi connected with the congregation have been shifted to nine quarantine centres and hospitals.
Giving details about the necessary arrangements being made by the government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Agarwal said the Indian railways is preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds by modifying 20,000 train coaches. Modification of 5,000 coaches for the purpose has already begun, he said.
Over 9 lakh people have been infected by the disease while more than 46,000 have died all over the world. In the US, over 2 lakh people have been infected.