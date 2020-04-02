Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Cases Rise in Assam, Telangana as Nizamuddin Net Widens; Over 9 lakh Infected Globally

Paramedics note down names of Muslims pilgrims before they are taken to a quarantine facility, amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus, at the Nizamuddin area of New Delhi. (AP)



However, earlier in the day, the ministry said the spike does not represent a "national trend" and was caused primarily due to travel by those who had attended the congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.



"I want to highlight that the rise in the number of positive cases does not represent a national trend, but if there will be a failure anywhere, obviously cases will rise," said Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal earlier on Wednesday when 386 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Agarwal urged people to follow the guidelines of social distancing and lockdown and avoid congregations and religious gatherings.



Agarwal said more than 150 new positive cases of the disease have been reported due to the transit-related history of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. All the states concerned have been notified and asked to carry out intensive drives of rigorous contact tracing and testing besides sending those with symptoms to quarantine or isolation facilities or hospitals, he said.



Agarwal said around 1,800 people in Delhi connected with the congregation have been shifted to nine quarantine centres and hospitals.



Giving details about the necessary arrangements being made by the government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, Agarwal said the Indian railways is preparing to set up 3.2 lakh isolation and quarantine beds by modifying 20,000 train coaches. Modification of 5,000 coaches for the purpose has already begun, he said.



Over 9 lakh people have been infected by the disease while more than 46,000 have died all over the world. In the US, over 2 lakh people have been infected.

