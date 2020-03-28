Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Trump Signs $2 Trillion Recovery Plan as US Cases Cross 1 lakh; 19 Dead in India

Event Highlights Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 834

Read More Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation recorded more than 100,000 confirmed cases of virus infections.Hours earlier, the House of Representatives passed the package, with lawmakers uniting to greenlight the mega-plan as the world-topping number of US COVID-19 infections surged past 104,000, including 1,693 deaths. Mar 28, 2020 8:01 am (IST) Woman Arrested in Kolkata for Posting Fake Social Media Post About Doctor Being Covid-19 Infected | Kolkata Police has arrested a woman in connection with the posting of a fake social media post about a Beliaghata doctor being infected with coronavirus, reports ANI. Mar 28, 2020 7:47 am (IST) Local Transmission of Virus Found in Covid-19 Positive Cases in Bihar | Six out of the nine total Covid-19 confirmed cases in Bihar have no travel history, says Bihar Health Department. Mar 28, 2020 7:37 am (IST) As Coronavirus Cases in US Cross 100,000, Trump Takes Steps to Combat Pandemic | President Donald Trump yesterday took a series of actions to ensure availability of medical resources and equipment to fight the global pandemic, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 100,000, with more than 1,500 dead. Trump has roped in Army Corps of Engineers to build hospitals all over the country, activated the ready reserve components of the Armed Forces and invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators. Mar 28, 2020 7:29 am (IST) Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 834 | A total cases of positive coronavirus in India have reached to 834. There are 748 active cases in the country and 19 deaths have been reported. Mar 28, 2020 7:21 am (IST) Coronavirus Cases Top Half a Million: WHO | Coronavirus has infected more than half a million people and killed 20,000, the head of the World Health Organization said yesterday as he appealed again for protective gear for medical staff working to save lives. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, told a Geneva news conference that countries must refrain from using medicines that have not been demonstrated to be effective against Covid-19. Mar 28, 2020 7:17 am (IST) US Companies, Labs Rush to Produce Blood Test for Coronavirus Immunity | As the United States works overtime to screen thousands for the novel coronavirus, a new blood test offers the chance to find out who may have immunity - a potential game changer in the battle to contain infections and get the economy back on track. A new blood test that offers the chance to find out who may have immunity could be a potential game changer in the battle to contain coronavirus infections https://t.co/MtGI169KlP pic.twitter.com/6yx0lnJCIi — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2020 Mar 28, 2020 7:13 am (IST) US Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Cross 100,000: Tracker | The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday. There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 6:00 pm Eastern time (3:30 am IST). The biggest cluster by far is in New York, home to almost half the cases, overwhelming the hospital system. The United States has around 15,000 more confirmed cases than the second country on the list, Italy, and 20,000 more than China, where the disease was first identified but has since peaked.

A patient being taken to a hospital in the US. (AP Photo)



Trump's signature brings an end to the dramatic, weeklong legislative saga on Capitol Hill, and triggers the distribution of millions of relief checks of up to $3,400 for an average American family of four.



"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," Trump said.



"This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses. That's what this is all about."



The president also took the long-called-for step of invoking the Defense Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to quickly honor its commitment to making ventilators, machines crucial to keeping critically ill coronavirus patients alive but which are in short supply in hospitals.



"GM was wasting time," the president alleged.



The need is acute in New York state, the US hotbed of the epidemic where 44,635 infections have been confirmed.



The death toll there increased Friday to 519 -- up from 385 the previous day -- but Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed optimism that the increase in the hospitalization rate has slowed.



Cuomo announced the creation of temporary hospitals in large facilities in each borough of New York City -- including at a horse racing track in Queens -- in the model of an already-constructed space in Manhattan's Javits Center.



In India, the cases soared to 834 with the death toll at 19.