Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Trump Signs $2 Trillion Recovery Plan as US Cases Cross 1 lakh; 19 Dead in India

A patient being taken to a hospital in the US. (AP Photo)
Trump's signature brings an end to the dramatic, weeklong legislative saga on Capitol Hill, and triggers the distribution of millions of relief checks of up to $3,400 for an average American family of four.
"I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first," Trump said.
"This will deliver urgently needed relief to our nation's families, workers and businesses. That's what this is all about."
The president also took the long-called-for step of invoking the Defense Production Act to compel auto giant General Motors to quickly honor its commitment to making ventilators, machines crucial to keeping critically ill coronavirus patients alive but which are in short supply in hospitals.
"GM was wasting time," the president alleged.
The need is acute in New York state, the US hotbed of the epidemic where 44,635 infections have been confirmed.
The death toll there increased Friday to 519 -- up from 385 the previous day -- but Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed optimism that the increase in the hospitalization rate has slowed.
Cuomo announced the creation of temporary hospitals in large facilities in each borough of New York City -- including at a horse racing track in Queens -- in the model of an already-constructed space in Manhattan's Javits Center.
In India, the cases soared to 834 with the death toll at 19.
