Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 34,752, Death Toll at 1,147 With 73 Deaths in 24 Hours; 40 Cops Test Positive in Maharashtra's Malegaon

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has said the World Health Organization should be "ashamed of" itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China. The Trump Administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronavirus, and has temporarily suspended the US' financial assistance to it.
"I think that the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves because they are like the public relations agency for China," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House.
May 1, 2020 9:00 am (IST)
Maharashtra's Baramati City Reports Zero Covid-19 Cases | Baramati City in Maharashtra has reported zero coronavirus cases for now, after all six patients, including a 1-year-old child, recovered from the infection. Two deaths due to the virus was reported in the city. Baramati will continue to follow strict lockdown norms as a precautionary measure.
May 1, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
Maharashtra's First Plasma Therapy Recipient Dies | A 53-year-old male patient, the first to undergo plasma therapy in Maharashtra passed away on April 29, ANI reports quoting Dr Ravishankar, CEO Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
May 1, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
40 Policemen Test Covid-19 Positive in Maharashtra's Malegaon | At least 40 policemen have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. All those who tested positive for the virus were on duty in containment zones. Malegaon is emerging as a worrying hotspot in Maharashtra. There is surge of 82 cases in the last 24 hours in the city. The total number of patients in Malegaon now stands at 258.
May 1, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Total Covid-19 Cases in India Reach 34,752 | A total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 34,752. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfar, there are 25,007 active cases in the country, while 8,888 patients have recovered from the infection. So far, 1,147 patients have succumbed to the infection in the country.
May 1, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Congress MLA Writes to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for Opening Liquor Shops | Bharat Singh Kundanpur, Congress MLA from Sangod has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for opening liquor shops in the state. The letter reads, "When coronavirus can be removed by washing hands with alcohol, then drinking alcohol will surely remove virus from the throat".
pic.twitter.com/ToVPomDI1Z
130 Covid-19 Red Zones Across India | CNN-News18 has accessed the full list of all 733 districts across the country, categorised into red, orange and green zones. Out of the total, there are 130 red zones across the country. There will be more stringent restrictions in these districts post May 3. While there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in the green zones.
May 1, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
WHO Says 102 Potential Covid-19 Vaccines in Progress Around World | The World Health Organization (WHO) said 102 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world, according to documents posted on the organization’s website.
May 1, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
Zero domestic or imported Covid-19 infection cases were reported in Central China’s Hubei Province yesterday.
pic.twitter.com/0MtfDGxlUp
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin Diagnosed With Coronavirus | Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin yesterday that he had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Speaking at a televised meeting, Mishustin suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov should serve as acting prime minister in his absence. Putin supported his proposal. Russia has so far recorded 106,498 cases and 1,073 coronavirus-related deaths.
May 1, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
Coronavirus Shatters Silver Screen Dreams for Bollywood | India's Hindi film industry will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs. That was the sombre assessment of about a dozen top producers, distributors and actors from Bollywood, the movie industry in Mumbai, during a video conference this week, one of the participants said. "Making movies has always been a gamble, and now some of us can pack up for the next year," Reuters quoted a film-maker responsible for many successful action movies as saying, on condition of anonymity. "We will have to beg people to come to cinema halls."
May 1, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Chinese Mainland Reports New Covid-19 Cases | Chinese mainland has reported 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, with six imported cases, and 25 new asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, according to Global Times.
May 1, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Trump Indicates Tariff on China for Coronavirus Damages | President Donald Trump hinted at imposing tariff on China, but ruled out considering cancelling US debt obligations to the country as a punishment for the coronavirus. He said debt cancellation is a "rough game" and may harm the sanctity of the US currency. "We can do it with tariffs. We can do it other ways even beyond that without having to play that game (cancel US debt obligations). That's a rough game," Trump told reporters in the East Room of the White House when asked if he would consider having the US not pay its debt obligations to China as a punishment for the virus.
May 1, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
16,962 People Held in Maharashtra for Lockdown Violations | Enforcing prohibitory orders strictly, the Maharashtra police have registered over 85,500
offences against lockdown violators across the state and arrested 16,962 people so far, an official said. While combating Covid-19 and enforcing lockdown since late March, police have registered offences under section 188 of IPC against 85,586 persons, who violated prohibitory orders. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code is related to disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.
May 1, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Several US Airlines Make Face Mask Mandatory for Passengers, Crew | Several commercial airlines in the US including the American Airlines, the Delta Airlines and the United Airlines announced that they have made it mandatory for passengers and crew members to wear masks in their flights. The announcement comes days after three European airlines - Lufthansa Airlines, Swiss Airlines and Austrian Airlines made masks mandatory for their passengers during their flights.
May 1, 2020 7:30 am (IST)
May 1, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
One More Person Tests Covid-19 Positive in Odisha, Tally Reaches 143 | With one more person tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, the total tally in the state has jumped to 143 in the state. According to Odisha Health Department, there are 101 active cases, while 41 patients have recovered from the infection. So far, one person has succumbed to the infection in the state.
May 1, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Coronavirus Originated from China's Wuhan Lab: Trump | The novel coronavirus, that has killed over 230,000 people globally so far and has shattered economies, emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China, US President Donald Trump claimed with a high degree of confidence. "Yes, I have. Yes, I have," Trump told reporters at the East Room of the White House when asked if he has seen anything at this point that gives him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is where the virus originated. He, however, refused to provide any details, except for saying that investigations are on and it would be out soon.
May 1, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
More Than 2,000 US Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins | The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University. The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday. At least 62,906 people have now died in the US, according to the Baltimore-based university.
People queue up for relief materials in Hyderabad during lockdown. (PTI)
The United States, he reiterated, pays the WHO almost $500 million a year and China pays them $38 million a year. "Whether it's a lot more, it doesn't matter. They shouldn't be making excuses when people make horrible mistakes, especially mistakes that are causing hundreds of thousands of people around the world to die."
"I think the World Health Organization should be ashamed of themselves,” said the President.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged the WHO failed to deliver and misled the world on coronavirus. "The World Health Organization simply failed to respond in this case," he told Scott Sands of The Scott Sands Show in an interview.
"With respect to the WHO, we know that they had one job, right? A single mission: To prevent the spread of a pandemic. We know that the leader of that organization travelled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true," Pompeo told Fox news in another interview.
"It's unfortunate, but this is not the first time there has been a virus go around the world from inside of China, and it's not the first time the WHO has failed in its mission. We have an obligation to the American people to do our best to make sure that we fix that, that we prevent those things from ever happening again," he said.
Meanwhile, several Republican lawmakers demanding a Congressional hearing alleged that the WHO parroted the Chinese regime's "disinformation" on multiple occasions, including denying human-to-human transmission of the virus.
They alleged the WHO prolonged declaring COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, chastised efforts to restrict travel, and continued to praise China as a global leader in public health despite mounting evidence to the contrary.
"The WHO's inaction and delay undoubtedly cost American lives. For these reasons, we commend the President's decision to temporarily pause the WHO's funding," the lawmakers said.
Congressman James Comer, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on The Environment, said it would be an utter failure of the Committee to not investigate the WHO's failures to address the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the American people.
Congressman Glenn Grothman, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on National Security, said that like many international organizations, it appears that the WHO has been "infected" by anti-Western bureaucrats.
"Had they stood up to the Chinese and their wet markets at some point in the last 10 years, I believe hundreds of thousands of people would be alive today," he said.
The WHO deserves a thorough congressional investigation for its alleged mis-handling of the coronavirus response, and for accepting and promulgating a communist Chinese propaganda, said Congressman Chip Roy, a Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties.