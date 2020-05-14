Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 8 Migrant Workers Killed in MP Accident, 6 Run Over by Bus in UP; US Sees Over 84,000 Deaths With 1,813 Fatalities in 24 Hrs

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Eight migrant workers were killed and more than 40 injured in MP’s Guna when the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus late last night. The labourers were on their way to UP from Maharashtra. All the injured have been admitted to hospitals. In yet another tragedy, this time in UP, 6 migrant workers on their way to Bihar were crushed to death and a few more were injured.
Migrant workers walking home amid the coronavirus lockdown have been involved in several accident across the country. Last week, 16 migrant workers were killed after a train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
May 14, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
PM CARES Allocates Rs 2,000 Crore for Ventilators, Rs 1,000 Crore for Migrants | The PM CARES Fund Trust decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement yesterday. Out of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers, it said. Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development, the statement said. The trust formed on March 27 is headed by the prime minister. The other ex-officio members of the trust are the defence minister, the home minister and the finance minister.
May 14, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
Visual of the bus which ran over six migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway late last night, near Ghalauli check-post. All migrants were heading to their native places in Bihar. A case has been registered against unknown bus driver.
May 14, 2020 8:14 am (IST)
5 New Covid-19 Cases in Nepal, Tally Reaches 250 | With five more cases of Covid-19 in Nepal, total count has jumped to 250 in the country, said Nepal Health Ministry.
May 14, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Special Train Carrying Stranded Passengers from Ahmedabad Arrives in Delhi | A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad, arrived at New Delhi railway station this morning. All passengers were screened after they deboarded the train.
Delhi: A special train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad, arrived at New Delhi railway station this morning. Passengers were screened after they deboarded the train. Shahrukh, a passenger, says "All arrangements were very good. The mgmt saw to it that all passengers stay safe." pic.twitter.com/L2jueZCWT0
Visual from the accident spot where eight migrant labourers were killed while over 40 injured after a truck they were travelling in, collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Guna last night. All labourers were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.
May 14, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Cats with No Symptoms Spread Coronavirus to Other Cats in Lab Test | Cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them ever having symptoms, a lab experiment suggests. Scientists who led the work, reported on Wednesday, say it shows the need for more research into whether the Covid-19 can spread from people to cats to people again. Health experts have downplayed that possibility. The American Veterinary Medical Association said in a new statement that just because an animal can be deliberately infected in a lab "does not mean that it will easily be infected with that same coronavirus under natural conditions", reports AP.
The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.
May 14, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
China May Test all of Wuhan Amid Fears of Coronavirus Comeback | Authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic first broke out, are planning to test all 11 million residents in the next 10 days, Chinese media reported. No official announcement has been made, but district officials confirmed receiving marching orders from the city's coronavirus task force, the reports said. It remained unclear if and how such a monumental testing campaign would happen, reports AP.
May 14, 2020 7:38 am (IST)
Eight Migrant Labourers Killed in Road Mishap in Madhya Pradesh | At least eight migrant labourers were killed while more than 40 injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus last night in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The migrants were on their way to home in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.
May 14, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
World Has 'Long Way to go' in Covid-19 Fight: WHO | The world has a "long, long way to go" to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life, the World Health Organization's top emergencies expert warned yesterday. Dr Mike Ryan said risks from Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, remained high at "national, regional and global levels". "What we all fear is a vicious cycle of public health and economic disasters if lockdowns are eased without the ability to detect fresh outbreaks," Ryan, the head of the WHO's emergencies programme, told an online news briefing.
May 14, 2020 7:27 am (IST)
6 Migrants on Way to Home Killed in Road Accident in Muzaffarnagar | Migrants heading towards their home in Bihar were hit by a speeding bus near Rohana toll plaza near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. At least six migrants were killed while several other are injured in the road mishap. A case has been registered against the unknown bus driver.
May 14, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
US Record 1,813 Covid-19 Deaths in Past 24 Hours | United States has recorded 1,813 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 84,059, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins University.
May 14, 2020 7:09 am (IST)
Impossible to Predict When Covid-19 Pandemic will be Controlled: WHO | The World Health Organization's emergencies chief said it's possible the new coronavirus may be here to stay, warning it's impossible to predict when the pandemic might be controlled. "This virus may never go away," said Dr. Michael Ryan, in a news briefing yesterday. He said that the number of people infected by Covid-19 so far is relatively low. Without a vaccine, he said it could take years for the population to build up sufficient levels of immunity to it. "I think it's important to put this on the table," he said.
The bus that collided with a truck in MP, killing 8 migrant workers.
In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways this week decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200.
According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments.
It also said that the train capacity should be equal to the number of sleeper berths on the train. The 'Shramik Special' trains have 24 coaches with a capacity to carry 72 passengers in each coach.
