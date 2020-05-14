Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: 8 Migrant Workers Killed in MP Accident, 6 Run Over by Bus in UP; US Sees Over 84,000 Deaths With 1,813 Fatalities in 24 Hrs

The bus that collided with a truck in MP, killing 8 migrant workers.



In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways this week decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200.



According to an order issued, the railway zones have also been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state other than the final stop, at the request of the state governments.



It also said that the train capacity should be equal to the number of sleeper berths on the train. The 'Shramik Special' trains have 24 coaches with a capacity to carry 72 passengers in each coach.



The novel coronavirus has infected over 43 lakh people worldwide and led to more than 2,90,000 deaths.



The United States recorded 1,813 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 84,059, according to the latest real-time tally Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.



The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,389,935 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.