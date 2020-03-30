Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Trump Says Peak Death Rate Likely in 2 Weeks as US Sees 518 Fatalities in 24 hours; 27 Dead in India

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Update: President Donald Trump said the peak death rate in the US from the novel coronavirus is likely to hit in two weeks as he extended the coronavirus guidelines, including social distancing, until April 30.
Assuring his countrymen that he expects the United States to be on its way to recovery by June 1, Trump told reporters at a televised White House news conference that he had to extend the social distancing measures till April 30, based on the advice from his two top public health advisors and members of the White House Task Force on Coronavirus: Dr Deborah Bix and Dr Anthony Fauci.
Mar 30, 2020 8:06 am (IST)
US Teen Charged Over Coronavirus 'Cough' Prank | A 14-year-old boy was charged over a prank in which he allegedly coughed on produce at a grocery store in northwest Harris County, amid the coronavirus scare in the US, officials said on Sunday. The grocer called 911 and reported a disturbance, following which the deputies arrived the store, they said.
South Korea Reports 78 New Coronavirus Cases | South Korea reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 9,661, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The death toll rose to 158, from 152 a day earlier, while 195 people recovered from the virus, Reuters reports.
Mar 30, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
Twitter Removes Brazil President's 'Misleading' Tweets | Two tweets by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in which he questioned quarantine measures aimed at containing coronavirus were removed Sunday, on the grounds that they violated the social network's rules.The far-right leader had posted several videos in which he flouted his government's social distancing guidelines by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going.
📢 We’re stepping up internal & external efforts to protect the public conversation & help people find authoritative health information on #Coronavirus / Covid-19. https://t.co/sajbTsOCmV
GOI Principal Scientific Adviser on Coronavirus | The principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, K. VijayRaghavan, in a series of tweets, explained the ongoing efforts of the scientific community to combat the coronavirus in India.
Our industry is working on vaccines, re-purposing, critical-care treatment and partnering with academia and start-ups. The intensity of their pro bono efforts with Government is also impressive. 17
— Principal Scientific Adviser, Govt. of India (@PrinSciAdvGoI) March 29, 2020
Mar 30, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Maryland Nursing Home Hit by Coronavirus | One resident of a Maryland nursing home died after contracting COVID-19 in an outbreak that has sickened dozens of the facility's residents and strained its staff, health officials said. A man in his 90s who was a resident at the Peasant View Nursing Home died Saturday night after testing positive for COVID-19, Carroll County Health Health Officer Ed Singer said.
Mar 30, 2020 7:32 am (IST)
Denied Test, Punjab Doctor Tweets CM for Treatment | A 26-year-old resident doctor of a hospital claimed on Sunday she is struggling for three days for a COVID-19 test but she was declined because she was asymptomatic. Talking to media here, Pariminder Kaur said her condition is not good as she is suffering from high fever, chest pain, cough, dizziness and symptoms related to COVID-19.
As a 2nd year resident jn GMC, Amritsar with symptoms of nCOVID-19 but no test is yet performed, my temp is 102.3F and have shortness of breath. If I get any worse, My family will not get to meet me at all if unfortunate happens. Kindly help. @capt_amarinder
Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 1,100 | The number of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,122. The number of deaths due to Covid-19 is now at 27 in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Mar 30, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
John Prine Critical With Coronavirus | Grammy-winning American singer John Prine has been hospitalized for coronavirus and is in "critical" condition, his family said Sunday. "After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday," his family said in a statement posted to the country and folk singer's Twitter account.
US Reports 518 Coronavirus Deaths in 1 Day | The US recorded 518 new coronavirus-linked deaths in the span of 24 hours, according to data published Sunday by Johns Hopkins University. The record toll, higher than the previous day's increase of 453, brings the country's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,409.
Mar 30, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Donald Trump is Cautious Now | Bracing the nation for a death toll that could exceed 100,000 people, President Donald Trump on Sunday extended restrictive social distancing guidelines through April, bowing to public-health experts who presented him with even more dire projections for the expanding coronavirus pandemic, reports AP. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1.4 lakh now.
People walk past a mural that reads ‘state of emergency’ with a dollar-sign in Seattle's Capitol Hill as efforts continue to help slow the spread of coronavirus in Seattle, US. (Reuters)
"They demonstrate that the mitigation measures we are putting in place may significantly reduce the number of new infections and ultimately the number of fatalities.
"I want the American people to know that your selfless inspiring and valiant efforts are saving countless lives. You are making the difference. The modeling estimates that the peak and death rate is likely to hit in two weeks," Trump said during his second Rose Garden press conference on coronavirus.
The details of the new social guidelines measure would be announced on April 1, he said. "We can expect that by June 1 we will be well on our way to recovery we think by June 1," he said as the latest figures portrayed a grim picture for the country.
By Sunday night, the number of people infected with COVID-19 climbed to over 140,000 and the death toll reached 2,475. On Sunday alone more than 18,000 people reported positive for the deadly disease and 255 Americans lost their lives.
New York City alone accounted for nearly 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and around 960 deaths.
The coronavirus pandemic is expanding fast in neighbouring New Jersey, where so far more than 13,000 cases have been reported, with 161 deaths. More than 20 of the 50 American states have recorded over 1,000 coronavirus cases -- the number from where the deadly disease starts skyrocketing.
Major disaster declaration has been notified in nearly two dozen states, in addition to Trump declaring a national emergency a week ago.
The state governments and local city officials have started taking tough measures against those found in the public or not abiding by social distancing measures. For example, in Silicon Valley and New York, the local police have started imposing hefty fine ranging from USD 200 to USD 400 for those not adhering to social distancing measures in public places.
In New York City, Trump told reporters as to how freezer trucks are being brought to a city hospital Elmuhrst in Queens where he grew for the deceased due to fatalities. The city is now running out of morgues.
"I have been watching them bring in trailer trucks, freezer trucks -- they are freezer trucks because they can't handle the bodies there are so many of them," he said.
The modelling put together by Dr Birx and Dr Fauci estimates that the peak and death rate is likely to hit in two weeks, he added.
"All of the flu models predicted anywhere between 1.6 and 2.2 million fatalities if we didn't mitigate. Some of them predicted half of the United States would get infected and have that level of mortality," Dr Brix said.
Based on this and the figures coming from the ground, Dr Brix said the White House Coronavirus Task Force has worked very hard together to really look at all of the impacts of the different mitigations that have been utilized around the world.