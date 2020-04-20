Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Some Lockdown Relaxations from Today But India on Tenterhooks as Cases Rise; US Records 1,997 Deaths in 24 Hours

A doctor in a hazmat suit checks the temperature of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)



Construction, in rural areas, of water supply and sanitation, and laying of power lines and telecom optical fibres and cables will also be allowed, according to the home ministry.



The re-opening, albeit in a limited manner, will be good news for the lakhs of unemployed migrant workers and daily labourers who had been left jobless by the ban on activity under the lockdown.



While the health ministry data suggests that the rate of new infections has tapered, experts have said it is hard to gauge much from the data as India has still only tested a limited proportion of its population, despite testing being expanded in the last fortnight.



Health minister Dr Harshvardhan, at a videoconference with counterparts of G20 nations, said that as a result of the lockdown the doubling rate for infections has gone from 3.4 days on March 17, to 4.4 days on March 25, and is currently about 7.4 days.



Three states - Telangana, Punjab and Delhi – decided on Sunday not to ease the lockdown restrictions in line with the Centre’s guidelines.



While Delhi and Punjab governments said there will be no relaxations till the lockdown ends on May 3, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state till May 7.