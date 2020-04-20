INDIA

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Some Lockdown Relaxations from Today But India on Tenterhooks as Cases Rise; US Records 1,997 Deaths in 24 Hours

News18.com | April 20, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India remains on the edge as the country takes the first step towards relaxing restrictions imposed during the lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The government, with an aim to reboot the economy, has allowed activities related to agriculture and horticulture from today because of the approaching harvest season and the potential of bumper wheat crops, plantation work for tea, coffee and rubber, and industries in rural areas, Special Economic Zones and industrial townships.

Economic activities to be functional will include non-banking financial corporations and micro-finance institutions that have now been marked as essential, while services like electricians, plumbers and repairmen will also be permitted.
Apr 20, 2020 8:17 am (IST)

Worldwide Coronavirus Cases Exceed 2.33 Million, Death Toll Crosses 159,800 | More than 2.33 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 159,818 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Apr 20, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

In Bengaluru, last night, some secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients along with a few locals tried to remove barricades in the Padarayanapura area in the city late and argued with officials who had come to shift them to a quarantine facility. Padarayanapura has been sealed off to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The police said the incident happened when officials along with medical staff were trying to shift the secondary contacts to the place identified for quarantine purpose.

Apr 20, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

US Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 40,000 | Meanwhile, the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States tops 40,000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University. It shows the number of fatalities countrywide at 40,585, with almost half of them in New York. The US records 1,997 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Apr 20, 2020 7:58 am (IST)

No Lockdown Relaxation in Delhi, Punjab and Telangana | Three states - Telangana, Punjab and Delhi – will not to ease the lockdown restrictions in line with the Centre’s guidelines to gradually reopen the country and reboot the economy starting today. While Delhi and Punjab governments say there will be no relaxations till the lockdown ends on May 3, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana decides to extend the complete lockdown in the state till May 7.

Apr 20, 2020 7:56 am (IST)

Lockdown to be Selectively Relaxed from Today | From today, India will see selective relaxation of the lockdown in non-containment area or regions that have successfully reduced the number of COVID-19 cases. Construction, select industries/industrial establishments (both government and private), MNREGA works, etc are some of the activities that will be permitted. A majority of construction sector stocks such as Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Ashoka Buildcon and Dilip Buildcon among others have gained on the bourses post government allowing business activities to resume even as the lockdown continues.

Apr 20, 2020 7:54 am (IST)

India Covid-19 Cases Jump to 17,615 | The total number of coronavirus cases in India reaches 17,615, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the death toll climbs to 556. Meanwhile, Maharashtra records the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally of such cases to 4200, health officials said.

Apr 20, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Bengal to Start Rapid Covid-19 Testing Soon | The West Bengal government decide to soon start rapid antibody tests to detect Covid-19 contagion, says a senior official. The state government yesterday received a total of 10,000 kits required to conduct such rapid tests, the official adds.

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Some Lockdown Relaxations from Today But India on Tenterhooks as Cases Rise; US Records 1,997 Deaths in 24 Hours
A doctor in a hazmat suit checks the temperature of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)

Construction, in rural areas, of water supply and sanitation, and laying of power lines and telecom optical fibres and cables will also be allowed, according to the home ministry.

The re-opening, albeit in a limited manner, will be good news for the lakhs of unemployed migrant workers and daily labourers who had been left jobless by the ban on activity under the lockdown.

While the health ministry data suggests that the rate of new infections has tapered, experts have said it is hard to gauge much from the data as India has still only tested a limited proportion of its population, despite testing being expanded in the last fortnight.

Health minister Dr Harshvardhan, at a videoconference with counterparts of G20 nations, said that as a result of the lockdown the doubling rate for infections has gone from 3.4 days on March 17, to 4.4 days on March 25, and is currently about 7.4 days.

Three states - Telangana, Punjab and Delhi – decided on Sunday not to ease the lockdown restrictions in line with the Centre’s guidelines.

While Delhi and Punjab governments said there will be no relaxations till the lockdown ends on May 3, the K Chandrasekhar Rao government in Telangana decided to extend the complete lockdown in the state till May 7.
