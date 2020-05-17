Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: More Curbs in 30 Zones, Focus on Migrants as India Gears Up for Lockdown 4.0; Global Cases Cross 4.6Mn, 3.1 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: As India gears up to enter phase 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown, over 30 municipal areas have been identified in 12 states where maximum restrictions are likely to be imposed as the country surpasses China's rally with over 85,000 cases. According to officials, to chalk out the plan for curbs, the Union health secretary will have a meeting with district medical officers of the selected 30 areas in states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Odisha.
The selected municipal areas are: Brihanmumbai or Greater Mumbai, Greater Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thane, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nashik, Jodhpur, Agra, Tiruvallur, Aurangabad, Cuddalore, Greater Hyderabad, Surat, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Howrah, Kurnool, Bhopal, Amritsar, Villupuram, Vadodara, Udaipur, Palghar, Berhampur, Solapur and Meerut.
May 17, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
May 17, 2020 9:01 am (IST)
China, South Korea Consult Japan on Easing Border Controls | China and South Korea have consulted Japan about easing border controls on business travellers to help revive business activities, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.
May 17, 2020 8:50 am (IST)
ASHA & Anganwadi Workers Conduct Surveillance in Rishikesh | ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and government teachers conduct daily door-to-door health surveillance of citizens in Covid-19 containment zones in Shiva Enclave and Awas Vikas Colony in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.
The National Sample Survey Office data has shown that 40 per cent farmers would like to quit agriculture if they had other means of livelihood.
May 17, 2020 8:42 am (IST)
Life in a Pandemic | Mannequins provide social distancing at the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va. The manager say that every other table will have mannequins for social distance guidance when, according to state guidelines, the 5-star restaurant will be allowed reopen on May 29th. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
May 17, 2020 8:38 am (IST)
London Police Arrest Social Distancing Protesters | London police arrested 19 people on Saturday for deliberately breaking social distancing guidelines in protest against the rules, on the first weekend since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a slight loosening of England's lockdown.
May 17, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Large Crowd in Gazipur at Delhi-UP Border | "There is a large crowd here in Gazipur at the Delhi-UP border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state," Prachanda Tyagi, Sub-inspector Uttar Pradesh police, ANI reports.
May 17, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
China Opens Up Amid Coronavirus | China on Sunday reported five new cases of the coronavirus, as the commercial hub of Shanghai announced the restart of some classes and airlines revive flights amid the coronavirus epidemic.
The Gates Foundation in March said it was providing technical assistance for SCAN, which had been approved by regulators in Washington state, one of the first US states to be hit hard by the outbreak.
May 17, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Punjab CM's Lockdown Reccomendations | Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh - "In recommendations to the Centre on lockdown relaxations, Punjab government has suggested resumption of air, railways and inter-state bus services with reduced capacity."
May 17, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
FM's Virus Package's Last Tranche Today | The last tranche of the economic package announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be held at 11 am today.
May 17, 2020 7:59 am (IST)
May 17, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Migrants Going Home; Opportunity for Rural Economy Revival? There are experts with the know-how of the ground who are seeing an opportunity in the large-scale movement of the migrant working population back to villages from cities. The return of so many people to the villages may be an opportunity to revive the economy of the rural sector is the argument. Read more here.
May 17, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Officials told CNN-News18 that MHA guideline could mention opening up of more Shramik trains to ferry migrants home. Union home secretary wrote to states for a second time on Friday that migrants must
May 17, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
'NY Cases Coming from Those Leaving Homes, Not Workers' | New York's new confirmed Covid-19 cases are predominantly coming from people who left their homes to shop, exercise or socialize, rather than from essential workers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.
May 17, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Kolkata's Yellow Taxis Get Sanitised | The yellow taxis of Kolkata are being sanitised, and plastic shield covers placed between driver and passengers' seats to curb coronavirus spread. Taxi services are yet to resume in the city. (Credits: ANI)
May 17, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
HC Tells Delhi to Keep Helpline Numbers Active | The Delhi High Court has directed the AAP government to ensure uninterrupted working of their helpline numbers for migrant workers so that they can approach nodal officers who shall be easily available to labourers.
May 17, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
Aren't Even Pretending to be In-charge: Obama | Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge.
US Reports 1,237 Coronavirus Deaths | United States adds 1,237 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, reports AFP citing John Hopkins.
May 17, 2020 7:20 am (IST)
Maharashtra Govt Arranges Bus Service | The Maharashtra government has arranged buses for migrant labourers to drop them to Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh borders. BN Devra, Traffic Inspector said --"this service was started on May 11, every day 20 buses of state transport corporation are run. We don't take any payment from them," ANI reports.
May 17, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Toll | The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease, dubbed Covid-19 by the WHO has claimed more than 3.1 lakh lives till now, while 4.6 million+ cases have been reported around the world, according to the John Hopkins worldometer.
The guidelines for phase four of lockdown will be issued today and are expected to be focused on migrant labourers who have been hit the hardest due to the lockdown.
In a bid to regulate the exodus of migrants from cities, Ministry of Home Affairs and the National Disaster Management Authority have come up with a portal 'National Migrant Information system' to document the labourers and facilitate their transport.
In a fresh letter to states, the Union Home Secretary has asked states to use the portal for better inter-state coordination on the migrant movement issue. "The system will help in speedy communication between states without creating additional work for field officers. It has additional advantage like contact tracing, which may be useful in Covid response work," he said. The portal seeks Aadhaar and mobile details to help migrants travel in Shramik trains and keep a track on them.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Monday, had said that the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules. "No state wants complete withdrawal of lockdown but all want gradual resumption of economic activities," the official said