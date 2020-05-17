Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: More Curbs in 30 Zones, Focus on Migrants as India Gears Up for Lockdown 4.0; Global Cases Cross 4.6Mn, 3.1 Lakh Deaths

May 17, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

Tips to Deal With Coronavirus | To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, do the following:

1) Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.

2) Maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.

3) Avoid touching your face.

4) Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

5) Stay home if you feel unwell.