Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 11,000-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 377; Meghalaya's Lone Covid-19 Patient Dies

Event Highlights Covid-19 Cases in India Cross 11,000

Trump Says US Will Stop WHO Funding

NYC Death Toll Jumps After Revised Count



The novel coronavirus has also upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread, undoubtedly reducing the death toll, but also sending the global economy into a tailspin.

Read More Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has cut off funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis as governments grapple with how and when to get their struggling economies back to work. The deadly pandemic has already killed more than 125,000 people and infected nearly two million worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.The novel coronavirus has also upended the lives of billions of people as nations imposed lockdown measures to curb its spread, undoubtedly reducing the death toll, but also sending the global economy into a tailspin. Apr 15, 2020 8:52 am (IST) Ten More Medics Test Positive in Mumbai Hospital | Ten quarantined staff of a Mumbai hospital tested positive for coronavirus today. The staff were put under restrictions after they came in contact with 3 patients who later tested positive for the virus. A total of 35 staff members have tested positive till now and are being treated at the hospital itself, reported ANI. Mumbai: 10 more staff of a hospital have tested positive for #COVID19. They were in quarantine after 3 patients admitted there had tested positive. A total of 35 staff of the hospital have tested positive for the Coronavirus till now. They are being treated at the hospital itself — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 Apr 15, 2020 8:51 am (IST) Nagpur Identifies New Containment Zones | The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has listed Mominpura, Gitanjali Square and Hasanbagh as new containment zones, to curb the spread of coronavirus in the region. According to ANI reports, the areas have been barricaded and police personnel are deployed to restrict the people's movement. Apr 15, 2020 8:42 am (IST) Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 11,000-mark | The Ministry of Health and family Welfare in its latest update revealed India has 11,439 coronavirus cases and 377 deaths. The total count includes 1,305 recoveries and 9,756 active cases. Reports revealed that India confirmed 8 deaths and 1,076 new cases in last 24 hours. Apr 15, 2020 8:36 am (IST) UK to Remain in Lockdown as Virus Deaths Rise Above 11,000 | The death toll from coronavirus in Britain rose to 11,329 as the government signalled that there would be no easing of lockdown measures this week. The British death toll is the fifth-highest globally and a senior scientific adviser to the government, according to Reuters, said the country risks becoming the worst-hit in Europe. Apr 15, 2020 8:32 am (IST) What You Need to Know | The novel coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, the disease can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. Apr 15, 2020 8:27 am (IST) Mumbai Police Arrests 'Labour Leader' for Migrants Protests in Bandra | ​Vinay Dubey has been arrested by Mumbai Police for staging a protest by migrant labourers in Kurla, Mumbai yesterday against the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus. #UPDATE Vinay Dubey has been formally arrested by Mumbai police now, under IPC sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270, 505 (2) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act. He will be produced before a local court later today. #Maharashtra https://t.co/t5gMIfCQvJ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 Apr 15, 2020 8:18 am (IST) Bengal Governor Slams Mamata Banerjee Regarding Virus Response | West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration of failing to handle the coronavirus crisis. Taking to Twitter, he said the police and administration in Bengal are failing to implement the required social distancing norms and curbing of religious congregations, which according to him, should "be shown (the) door." Lockdown protocol has to be thoroughly implemented to ward off #coronavirus.



Police and administration @MamataOfficial failing to effect 100% #SocialDistancing or curbing religious congregations be shown door.



Lockdown must succeed-examine central para forces requisitioning! — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 15, 2020 Apr 15, 2020 8:09 am (IST) Delhi Lists 55 Containment Zones | The Delhi government has listed 55 coronavirus containment zones today including Jain Mohalla in Chirag Delhi, reported ANI. Delhi: A total of 55 areas have been identified as containment zones by the Delhi govt. Visuals from Jain Mohalla in Chirag Delhi which is also one of those containment zones. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iwn4doBUFP — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020 Apr 15, 2020 8:05 am (IST) Detailed Set of Lockdown Guidelines to be Released Today | The government will be releasing a detailed set of guidelines regarding lockdown restrictions today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a national address yesterday said the lockdown will be extended till May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus. Apr 15, 2020 7:55 am (IST) Four Cities Account for 60% of Covid-19 Deaths in India: Report | Out of the 382 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in India, about 232 or 60 per cent took place in four cities, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, and Delhi followed by Ahmedabad, with 13 deaths, and Hyderabad, with 12, together accounted for another 25 virus deaths, reported The Indian Express. Apr 15, 2020 7:49 am (IST) IMF Says World Economy to Shrink by 3% Due to Pandemic | The International Monetary Fund said it expects the global economy to shrink 3% this year, far worse than its 0.1% dip in the Great Recession year of 2009, before rebounding in 2021 with 5.8% growth. Apr 15, 2020 7:40 am (IST) End of the Handshake? | (Image: News18 Creative) Apr 15, 2020 7:37 am (IST) Health Care Workers are 10%-20% of US Coronavirus Cases | Between 10% and 20% of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported. The data is important new information but not necessarily surprising, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, who is running the federal agency's response to the outbreak. Medical staff have also been hit hard in other countries with media reports indicating that about 10% of cases in Italy and Spain were health care workers. (Image: Reuters) Apr 15, 2020 7:30 am (IST) 'Not the Time to Reduce the Resources' of WHO: UN Chief | It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. "It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," he said, after US President Donald Trump announced earlier that his country would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic. Apr 15, 2020 7:28 am (IST) New York City to Manufacture Thousands of Virus Test Kits | City Mayor Bill de Blasio said manufacturers in the Big Apple would start producing 50,000 tests per week beginning next month because they are not receiving enough kits from federal agencies. The city will also start buying another 50,000 kits from a company in Indiana beginning Monday, he added, meaning New York will soon have 100,000 new tests a week. Apr 15, 2020 7:26 am (IST) France Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Virus Remarks | The French foreign ministry said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador to protest a string of controversial comments by Beijing's embassy in Paris on the coronavirus outbreak. "I made clear my disapproval of certain recent comments when the ambassador... was summoned this morning," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a ministry statement, adding that the remarks were not in line with the "quality of the bilateral relationship" between the two countries. Apr 15, 2020 7:24 am (IST) Rio de Janeiro Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus | Rio de Janeiro Governor Wilson Witzel, a leading opponent of President Jair Bolsonaro's calls to relax COVID-19 containment measures, said he had tested positive for the new coronavirus. In a video posted to Twitter, Witzel said he had started feeling unwell Friday, with a fever, sore throat and loss of smell, a key symptom of the virus. "Today, the test result came back positive... Now, thank God, I'm feeling better, and will continue working while following my doctors' advice," said Witzel, 52. Apr 15, 2020 7:18 am (IST) Trump Says US Will Stop WHO Funding | President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a suspension of US funding to the World Health Organization because he said it had covered up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread around the world. Trump told a press conference he was instructing his administration to halt funding while "a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus." According to Trump, the WHO prevented transparency over the outbreak and the United States — the UN body's biggest funder which provided USD 400 million last year — will now "discuss what to do with all that money that goes to the WHO." Apr 15, 2020 7:07 am (IST) 99-Year-Old WWII Vet Beats Coronavirus in Brazil | A 99-year-old World War II veteran Second Lieutenant Ermando Piveta in Brazil was released from hospital with military honours Tuesday after recovering from COVID-19. "He won another battle, this time against the new coronavirus. He was released from hospital the same day Brazil is commemorating the 75th anniversary of its troops' successful campaign in the Battle of Montese in Italy during World War II," the army said in a statement. Apr 15, 2020 7:05 am (IST) New York City's Death Toll Jumps by Almost 4,000 in Revised Count | The number of coronavirus-linked deaths in New York City soared past 10,000 after officials said almost 4,000 people who never tested positive were presumed to have died from COVID-19. The city's health department announced that 3,778 people had probably succumbed to the illness -- on top of the 6,589 confirmed fatalities."While these data reflect the tragic impact that the virus has had on our city, they will also help us to determine the scale and scope of the epidemic and guide us in our decisions," the city's health commissioner, Oxiris Barbot, said.

Image for representation (Reuters)