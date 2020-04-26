Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Centre Planning to Bring Back Indians Stranded Abroad Post Lockdown; Global Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 2 Lakh

Event Highlights No New Covid-19 Deaths in China Since April 15

Govt to Bring Back Indians Stranded Abroad

Global Covid-19 Death Toll Hits 2 Lakh

US Records 2,494 More Deaths in 24 Hours



The Centre will reportedly tell states to arrange quarantine facilities for the citizens so that they don’t mix with the locals. Authorities will map citizens to their respective states and flights will directly land there. Officials in the PMO have already spoken to some chief ministers for the arrangements and they have promised all help.

Read More Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The Centre is planning to bring back Indian nationals stranded abroad once the May 3 lockdown ends, top government sources have said. The government is reportedly in touch with all states to seek details of their citizens abroad and is likely to announce the final plan soon.The Centre will reportedly tell states to arrange quarantine facilities for the citizens so that they don’t mix with the locals. Authorities will map citizens to their respective states and flights will directly land there. Officials in the PMO have already spoken to some chief ministers for the arrangements and they have promised all help. Apr 26, 2020 8:22 am (IST) No New Covid-19 Deaths Reported in China Since April 15 | No new deaths of Covid-19 was reported in Chinese mainland for 11 consecutive days since April 15, reports Global Times. Apr 26, 2020 8:18 am (IST) British PM Boris Johnson Will be Back at Work on Monday After Recovering from Covid-19 | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be back at work on Monday, a Downing Street spokeswoman confirmed, after having recovered from a case of coronavirus that sent him to intensive care for three nights in early April. Johnson, 55, will take back control of a government under pressure from the economic fallout of shutdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the highly infectious virus, as well as a rising death toll. As of Saturday, Britain has recorded more than 20,000 deaths from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, reports Reuters. Apr 26, 2020 8:13 am (IST) Three New Covid-19 Cases in Odisha, Total Rises to 103 | With three new cases of coronavirus reported in Odisha, the total tally has jumped to 103 in the state. According to Odisha Health Department, there are 68 active cases in the state. So far, 34 patients have been cured, while one succumbed to the infection. Apr 26, 2020 8:09 am (IST) Trump Says Briefings Not Worth His Time After Disinfectant Gaffe | US President Donald Trump tweeted that his daily coronavirus briefings were not worth his time, two days after sparking a furore by suggesting patients might be injected with disinfectant to kill an infection. Read Apr 26, 2020 8:05 am (IST) Mexico Coronavirus Infections Rise to 13,842 Cases and 1,305 Deaths | Mexico's health ministry yesterday reported 970 new cases of coronavirus infection and 84 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 13,842 cases and 1,305 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely considerably higher than the confirmed cases, reports Reuters. Apr 26, 2020 7:53 am (IST) 'No Evidence' That Recovered Covid-19 Patients Cannot be Reinfected: WHO | The World Health Organization (WHO) said that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection. In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" to people who have been infected as their accuracy could not be guaranteed. The practice could actually increase the risks of continued spread as people who have recovered may ignore advice about taking standard precautions against the virus, it said. Apr 26, 2020 7:51 am (IST) Centre Planning to Bring Back Indians Stranded Abroad After May 3: Govt Sources | According to top sources in government, India is planning to bring back its stranded citizens abroad. The final decision on the same will be announced soon. The government is in touch with all states for their citizens stranded abroad. "The government will ask the states to arrange their quarantine facilities in advance upon their arrival to India. The authorities will map citizens to their respective states and flights will directly to be landed there. Officials from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) have already spoken to some Chief Ministers for the arrangements and they have promised all help," sources said. Indian missions abroad are already working on the same and are in touch with the government and local authorities for help in movement after May 3. Apr 26, 2020 7:38 am (IST) Pakistan Denies Preparing Vaccine for Covid-19; Cases Cross 12,000 | Pakistan clarified that no vaccine was being prepared after reports emerged that the country was on the verge of developing it with the help of China even as the coronavirus cases climbed to 12,644. Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said that currently there was no coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan and no work of any kind was going on for its development. "Let me clarify that while there are several initiatives to develop vaccines across the world, there is no such initiative in Pakistan at the moment," he said. Apr 26, 2020 7:31 am (IST) Rajasthan HC Court Master Tests Positive for Covid-19, Court Closed Down Till May 3 | The Rajasthan High Court was yesterday declared closed till May 3 after one of its key officials, sitting close to judges during the judicial proceedings, was tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the high court said it shall remain closed till May 3 and no matters, except only immensely urgent matter, will heard. The concerned judge, to whose court the official was attached, however, tested negative for the infection. Apr 26, 2020 7:27 am (IST) Robots Become Part of Kerala's Fight Against Coronavirus | In Kerala, robots are playing a key role in the health workers' fight against Covid-19. The machine distributes food, water and medicine in each room to patients. It also helps Covid-19 patients to communicate with health personnel. The robot's main functions include delivering food, medicine, and water to patients, sterilizing and returning containers and other equipment, and facilitating doctor's video calls with patients. pic.twitter.com/XklGkrKGXg — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) April 25, 2020 Apr 26, 2020 7:16 am (IST) Global Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 200,000 | Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of Covid-19 is expected to hit 3 million in coming days, according to a Reuters tally. More than half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, Spain and Italy. The first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 100,000 and a further 16 days to reach 200,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments. Apr 26, 2020 7:12 am (IST) Naval Destroyer USS Kidd Reports Rise in Virus Cases to 33 | The US Navy reports that the number of sailors aboard the USS Kidd confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus has nearly doubled, rising from 18 to 33. The destroyer with its crew of 350 are off the Pacific coast of South America. Its current mission is related to US counter-drug activities. In a statement issued Saturday, the Navy said an embarked medical team continues testing of the Kidd's crew. Two sailors have been medically evacuated to the United States. Meanwhile, officials say those aboard the Kidd are wearing N95 masks and other personal protective equipment. Apr 26, 2020 7:08 am (IST) US Records 2,494 More Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins | The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University. The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday). The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths. The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths -- 1,258 -- in nearly three weeks.

Health workers in protective gear walk on a railway track for door-to-door verification of people in Kolkata on Friday. (Reuters)



In what is touted to be the biggest airlift, Indian missions abroad are already working on the plan and are in touch with local authorities for help in movement after May 3 when the lockdown ends.



India imposed one of the most stringent lockdowns in the world to arrest the spread of novel coronavirus, barring movement of flights and trains. There have been demands from various states to bring back their nationals stranded abroad and the government had indicated earlier that such movement would be given a relook once phase 2 of the lockdown ends.



The novel coronavirus has led to over 2 lakh deaths worldwide while infections are likely to cross 30 lakh in the coming days. More than half of the fatalities have been reported in the United States, Spain and Italy.



The first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 1,00,000 and a further 16 days to reach 2,00,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments.



By comparison, there are an estimated 4,00,000 deaths annually from malaria, one of the world's most deadly infectious diseases.



The United States had reported more than 52,400 deaths as of Saturday morning, while Italy, Spain and France have reported between 22,000-26,000 fatalities each.



Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, Belgium has reported the highest number of fatalities per capita, with six deaths per 10,000 people, compared to 4.9 in Spain and 1.6 in the United States.



Around 8% of all cases reported in the US have been fatal, while more than 10% of cases reported in Spain and Italy have resulted in deaths.