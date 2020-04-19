Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases in India Cross 15,000-mark, Death Toll Spikes to 507

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India crossed the 15,000-mark for Covid-19 cases today while the death toll jumped to 507. A total of 15,707 cases have been reported, of which 12,969 are active cases, while 2,230 are cured. The novel coronavirus has infected over 2 million people globally and led to the deaths of over 1,60,000 people.
US President Donald Trump has warned China of consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump, who as expressed his disappointment over handling of Covid-19 by China, alleged non-transparency and initial non-cooperation with the US on this issue.
Apr 19, 2020 9:32 am (IST)
China 'Number One' in Virus Deaths, Official Toll 'Unrealistic', Says Trump | President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the accuracy of China's official coronavirus death toll, terming it "unrealistic" and claiming that the actual number was "way ahead" of the US' which is not the world's "number one" country in terms of COVID-19 fatalities. Trump's comments have come two days after another 1,300 fatalities were added to the official count in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in November last year. The revision puts China's overall death toll to more than 4,600.
Apr 19, 2020 9:27 am (IST)
Trump Consults Faith Leaders on Phased-in Reopening | President Donald Trump held a call with faith leaders on Friday that included discussion about a phased-in return to broader in-person worship after weeks of religious services largely shifting online in response to the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Associated Press. Trump's call with faith leaders came a day after the White House included houses of worship among "large venues" that could be able to reopen while observing "strict physical distancing protocols" in the first stage of a three-part plan to reopen a US economy that's been frozen by the toll of the highly contagious virus.
Apr 19, 2020 9:25 am (IST)
One More Tests Positive for Covid-19 in UP's Shamli | One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, raising the district's virus tally to 17, officials told PTI. Reports of 65 persons were received from a medical college in Meerut on Saturday, District Magistrate, Shamli, Jasjit Kaur said. One among them has tested positive for COVID-19, while the reports of the rest 64 came negative, she said.
Apr 19, 2020 9:24 am (IST)
USADA Tries 'Virtual' Testing Amid Pandemic | The US Anti-Doping Agency has come up with a novel random testing program to cope with the unique circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic. With the United States, like much of the world, under lockdown as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus, USADA has launched a program in which athletes collect blood and urine samples from themselves at home, while being monitored remotely on Zoom or FaceTime by testing personnel.
Apr 19, 2020 9:22 am (IST)
Venezuela’s Maduro Calls for Election Postponement Due to Virus | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to the country’s top court to postpone the parliamentary elections scheduled for December this year until January 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Today it would be irresponsible on my part to say elections should be held everywhere," Maduro said in a radio interview.
Apr 19, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
Hispanic Americans Make Up a Third of New York's Deaths: Report | According to a report by CNN, African Americans are dying at two-and-a-half times the rate of Asian Americans, three times higher than Latinos, and 3.6 times higher than whites amid the coronavirus pandemic. For Hispanic Americans, the death rate is unusually high in the country’s coronavirus epicenter, New York City.
South Korea Reports Single-digit Rise in Infections | South Korea today reported eight more cases of the coronavirus, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional figures took the country's total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.
Apr 19, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
Recovered Covid-19 Patient Tests Positive Again in Himachal | A man, who had recovered from the novel coronavirus, was again found suffering from the infection in Himachal Pradesh, officials said. The man, a Tablighi Jamaat member, tested positive for the infection on Saturday within a week of his two reports coming out negative, they said.
Apr 19, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Reaches 15,000-Mark | Latest figures released by the health ministry states that 12,969 active cases, 2,230 cured/discharged and 507 deaths have taken place due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Apr 19, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Alcohol a Hindrance to Fight Against Covid-19: S African Prez | Alcohol is considered a hindrance to the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has told an industry group that was lobbying for the lifting of restrictions that prohibit the sale or transporting of liquor during the lockdown. Ramaphosa was responding to a request from the Gauteng Liquor Forum for its members to sell alcohol during the declared national state of disaster, which resulted in a 21-day lockdown and has been renewed on Friday for two weeks, reports PTI.
Apr 19, 2020 8:49 am (IST)
Landmark Lebanese Hotel Folds Amid Virus, Economic Crisis | One of Lebanon's landmark hotels that survived the country's bloody 15-year civil war and various other bouts of fighting is shutting down amid the country's economic crisis and coronavirus pandemic, a hotel executive has said. The prestigious, nearly 70-year-old Le Bristol was closed temporarily as part of national measures to combat the spread of the virus. But Pascale Selwan Tabet, executive assistant manager, said Saturday that the uncertainty gripping the world because of the virus coupled with the unprecedented economic crisis in Lebanon forced the owners to shut it down for good, reports AP.
Apr 19, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Over 3 Lakh Rapid Testing Kits to Reach Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu | Nearly 3 lakh rapid testing kits would be reaching Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu today, sources told News18. The medical supplies were airlifted last evening from Guangzhou, China.
Apr 19, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Self Quarantined | Ludhiana deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal self quarantines himself as precautionary measure today after he had attended the state ACP Anil Kohli's last rites yesterday. Kohli had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 13 and had been undergoing treatment in the Satguru Partap Singh (SPS) Hospital before he died of the disease yesterday.
Apr 19, 2020 8:36 am (IST)
AIIMS Nursing Officer & Her 20-Month-Old Baby Test Positive for Virus | A nursing officer of AIIMS Delhi and her 20-month-old baby tested positive for coronavirus last night. Health officials suspect that the nurse might have been exposed to her husband who is COVID-19 patient.He was being treated at Ram Manohar Lal hospital has now been shifted to healthcare facility in Jhajjar, reports ANI.
Apr 19, 2020 8:28 am (IST)
China Needs to be Accountable for Virus Spread: Pompeo | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview with Fox News on Saturday said that the Chinese President Xi Jinping-led government should let world scientists know how the spread came to being adding that there are "risks associated with the absence of transparency." He also accused the Chinese leadership of "concealing, destroying and fabricating information about the spread of coronavirus and suppressing data by silencing and criminalising dissent" amid the crisis.
Apr 19, 2020 8:25 am (IST)
Indore Police Personnel Dies of Coronavirus | An SHO of Juni police station in Indore, Devendra Chandravanshi, 48, has died of COVID-19 late last night, sources told News18.
Apr 19, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
US Pizza Maker Makes Face Shields to Help Crontline Workers | Using his pizza oven to make face shields, one American pizza maker has abandoned the debate over which style of pizza is best to turn out protective equipment for hospital staff and essential workers instead.
VIDEO: Using his pizza oven to make face shields, one American pizza maker has abandoned the debate over which style of pizza is best to turn out protective equipment for hospital staff and essential workers instead pic.twitter.com/5loOwWmRDY
Social Distancing Rules Should be Same for Ramzan, Easter: Trump | President Donald Trump has said he hopes US Muslims will be held to the same social distancing standards during Ramzan as Christians at Easter, when a number of faithful chafed against coronavirus-related restrictions on large gatherings. "I would say that there could be a difference," Trump said during his daily coronavirus press conference. "And we'll have to see what will happen. Because I've seen a great disparity in this country." "They go after Christian churches but they don't tend to go after mosques," he said on Saturday.
Bangladesh Garment Workers Demand Wages During Lockdown | Hundreds of workers poured onto the streets of Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong on Saturday, flouting social distancing rules to demand work and wages during the coronavirus shutdown, reports Reuters. The country, which is the world's second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose about $6 billion of export revenues this fiscal year as retailers and brands across the world cancel orders, two industry bodies have said.
Apr 19, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
Pakistan Lifts Limit on Mosque Congregations Ahead of Ramzan | Pakistan has lifted restrictions on congregational prayers at mosques, but put in place a host of safety conditions to avert the further spread of the coronavirus in the country, a statement said on Saturday. "Mosques are given permission conditional to taking due precautions," a statement following a meeting between Pakistani President Arif Alvi and religious leaders said, adding that it was mandatory for mosque visitors to wear masks. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 19, 2020 8:07 am (IST)
Republican Lawmakers Seek Wet-market Ban in China | Two Republican lawmakers have urged US President Donald Trump to call his counterpart Xi Jinping to immediately close wet markets in China. In a letter to Trump, Congressman Alcee Hastings and Vern Buchanan expressed grave concerns with China's lax regulation of live animal markets that have been directly connected to the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and other zoonotic diseases.
Hundreds of people demonstrated Saturday in cities across America against coronavirus-related stay-at-home rules -- with the explicit encouragement of President Donald Trump -- as resentment against prolonged confinement grew.
Apr 19, 2020 8:05 am (IST)
Kazakhstan Detains Critic for 'Spreading False Information' | Kazakhstan has detained political activist and government critic Arman Shorayev in connection with the alleged spreading of "false information" during a state of emergency, police said. The former television executive turned nationalist politician has often attacked members of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's cabinet, while avoiding criticism of the president himself.
Apr 19, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Canada, US Extend Border Restrictions by 30 Days | Canada and the United States have agreed to extend border restrictions for another 30 days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said. Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clamp down on nonessential travel while allowing trade to continue across their long shared frontier during the coronavirus outbreak, reports Reuters.
Apr 19, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
50-Year-Old Covid-19 Patient Dies in Gurugram | A 50-year-old patient who tested positive for coronavirus in Haryana's Gurugram passed away at around midnight, ANI quoted Gurugram District Administration as saying.
Apr 19, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
Agra Confirms 45 New Cases | Agra DM Prabhu N Singh told ANI that 45 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Agra, taking the total number of infections to 241.
Apr 19, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Apr 19, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Kazakhstan Prez Thanks PM Modi For Donating Medical Supplies | President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating medical supplies to help the country fight against the coronavirus outbreak. "This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad," he said.
Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister @NarendraModi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad. @MEAIndia
Manipur'sSecond Coronavirus Patient Tests Negative | Manipur's second COVID-19 patient has tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, said the director of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Prof Ahanthem Santa Singh. He told PTI that he 65-year-old patient, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS tested negative for COVID-19 in the third test. Manipur has two COVID-19 cases and the first patient has been discharged from hospital as she had recovered from coronavirus.
Apr 19, 2020 7:25 am (IST)
US Peace Envoy Discuss Afghan Peace & Virus Response With MEA | US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in a conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed peace relations in Afghanistan amid the coronavirus crisis. "We discussed the need for both the Afghan government and the Taliban to accelerate prisoner releases, support a prompt reduction in violence, and start intra-Afghan negotiations," he said adding that the long-term impact of the coronavirus was also discussed.
We also discussed the need for both the Afghan government and the Taliban to accelerate prisoner releases, support a prompt reduction in violence, and start intra-Afghan negotiations. We also spent some time covering the immediate and longer-term impact of the Coronavirus.
— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) April 18, 2020
A medical team conducts a swab test at an urban health centre during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)
"If they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," he told reporters at a White House news conference on Saturday. "You're talking about, you know, potentially lives like nobody's seen since 1917."
Trump said his relationship with China was very good till the time the deadly COVID-19 swept the world. "The relationship was good when we were signing that, but then, all of a sudden, you hear about this. So, it's a big difference. You know, the question was asked would you be angry at China. Well, the answer very well might be a very resounding yes, but it depends," Trump said.
The president underlined that there was a big difference between a mistake that got out of control or something done deliberately.
"In either event, they should have let us go in. You know, we asked to go in very early and they didn't want us in. I think they knew it was something bad and I think they were embarrassed," Trump said.
He claimed that China was pitching for former vice president Joe Biden, who is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic Party for the presidential election. "If sleepy Joe Biden wins, China will own the United States," Trump said, adding that his administration had gained billions of dollars from China due to his assertive trade policies.
The president said the coronavirus crisis had hurt everybody. "We had the greatest economy in the world by far. China isn't even close. Go back two months. And we're going to keep it that way," he said.
Trump asserted that Iran was now a much different country than it was before. "When I first came in, Iran was going to take over the entire Middle East," he said. "Right now, they just want to survive.”