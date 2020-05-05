Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Sees Biggest Spike With 3,900 Cases, 195 Deaths in 24 Hrs; Need to Give Temporary Ration Cards to All, Abhijit Banerjee Tells Rahul Gandhi

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours today. INS Jalashwa deployed off Mumbai coast, along with INS Magar, diverted for Maldives on Monday night, he said, while INS Shardul diverted to Dubai to evacuate the expatriates. The three ships will return to Kochi, he said. INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.
The evacuation of lakhs of Indian citizens stranded abroad because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown will begin from May 7 in a phased manner, the central government said on Monday in what is touted to be one of the biggest such operations.
May 5, 2020 9:23 am (IST)
Being Brave is the Only Way amid Caste Problems | Nobel laurate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee says the quest to widen the PDA. But since a large number of people are not part of central schemes, we have to take a chance of going wrong by giving money to community structures. being brave is the only option.
May 5, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
A Centralised Approach is Important Amid the Crisis | Checking of migrants before the large scale movements amid the country is a concern and needs to be undertaken by the Federal government. But decentralisation of initiatives is needed at the time of hour due to its focused approach, tells Nobel laurate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee in conversation with Rahul Gandhi.
May 5, 2020 9:16 am (IST)
Direct Cash Transfer is Required | We have to be willing to give money directly to state governments and not sit out hands fearing mismanagement of funds, says Abhijit Banerjee.
May 5, 2020 9:14 am (IST)
Temporary Ration Card for Everyone | We have enough stock to go on for a while. We can give wheat and rice because of our reserves and give them to everyone through temporary ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee.
May 5, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
'The Sooner Lockdown is Lifter, Better' | We have to be aware of the coronavirus pandemic when taking the decision, says Abhijit Banerjee.
May 5, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Spending is the Biggest Step for Economic Revival | "We need a stimulus package, That's what US, Europe, Japan did but we are still talking about 1% of GDP which is a huge concern. While a monitor body for debt payments is a good step. However, targeting MSME's sector is not the correct approach because the idea is to raise demand," says Abhijit Banerjee.
May 5, 2020 9:06 am (IST)
Nobel Laurate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee | AADHAR-based PDA would have been really helpful during the current crisis. The lack of a massive system leaves a large number of migrants behind which is a huge concern, he says.
May 5, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi's LIVE conversation with Nobel laurate Prof. Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis begins.
May 5, 2020 8:59 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 46,433| Data released by the union health ministry today shows 46,433 total cases of cortonavirus including 32,138 active cases, 12,726 cured/discharges, 1568 deaths and 1 migrated case in India.
May 5, 2020 8:56 am (IST)
Migrant Workers Come Out on Roads Amid Lokdown in Haryana | Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar and Jind districts. Read more here
This genetic detective work is tracing the family tree of the coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands in its relentless spread across the planet.
May 5, 2020 8:47 am (IST)
WHO Cautions Against Untested Covid-19 Traditional Remedies | The World Health Organization (WHO) said that medicinal plants such as Artemisia annua, touted as possible treatments for COVID-19, should be tested for efficacy and side effects. The WHO said it supported scientifically proven traditional medicine, adding that complementary and alternative medicine had many benefits. The race to find a cure for COVID-19 has sparked renewed interest in plants such as Artemisia annua, also known as sweet wormwood, reports Reuters.
May 5, 2020 8:45 am (IST)
China Reports One New Virus Case, No Deaths | China reported one new case of coronavirus today and no deaths, marking three weeks since it recorded a COVID-19 fatality. The National Health Commission said 395 people remained under treatment in the hospital, while 949 were under isolation and observation for suspected cases or after testing positive despite showing no symptoms.
May 5, 2020 8:44 am (IST)
Canada's Quebec Begins Gradual Reopening, Montreal Remains Shut | The province of Quebec, worst-hit in Canada by the coronavirus, began gradually reopening its economy but pushed back plans for a restart in the city of Montreal, citing health concerns, reports Reuters. Quebec is allowing stores with an outside entrance for customers to serve shoppers, but that excludes Montreal, Canada's second-largest city. It is joining some other provinces, like Manitoba, in taking steps to reopen the economy.
As per the data on the website, the number of workers employed under the scheme rose from 62,000 on April 17 to 10 lakh within 10 days; of these, one lakh are first-time job card holders.
May 5, 2020 8:37 am (IST)
South Korea Reports 3 New Imported Cases | South Korea has recorded three new cases of coronavirus, all imported, bringing the country's total to 10,804, according to a news released today from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
May 5, 2020 8:33 am (IST)
Long-Awaited | People lined up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar today a day after the Delhi government announced an extra 70% tax on MRP of liquor as part of its "Special Corona Fee".
#WATCH People line up outside a liquor shop in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. Delhi Government has imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% tax on Maximum Retail Price of the liquor. pic.twitter.com/rRnk1cuPCr
Bus En Route to Odisha Carrying 40 Migrants Meets With Accident, Driver Dead | A bus driver carrying 40 migrant workers from Hyderabad in Khurdha district of Odisha died today after the bus struck a truck from behind. The driver, K Srikanth has been reported dead. All migrant workers have been rescued safely and have been sent to respective quarantine centres.
More than a quarter of a million people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide, with over 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures.
May 5, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
National Hawkers Federation Write to Hardeep Singh Puri for Relief Package for Street Vendors | The National Hawkers Federation wrote to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs for Low Circuit Economy Revival package fro the street vendors and their producers amid the coronavirus crisis.
May 5, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Train Carrying 1,208 Stranded Migrants From Ahmedabad Reach Muzaffarpur | A train carrying 1,208 migrant workers arrived at Muzaffarpur railway station today morning from Ahmedabad, Gujarat amid the coronavirus lockdown, reports ANI.
Section 144 Imposed in Mumbai till May 17 | Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Mumbai till May 17 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the Maharashtra capital. Movement of one or more persons for all non-essential services, except for medical reasons, will be prohibited between 8 pm & 7 am, Mumbai Police told ANI.
May 5, 2020 8:01 am (IST)
Nepal Reports Seven More Coronavirus Cases | Nepal Health officials reported seven more coronavirus cases taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 82.
May 5, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to Talk About Virus-hit Economy with Abhijit Banerjee Today | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be talking to Nobel laurate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the coronavirus crisis today at 9 am.
Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis.
World leaders on Monday pledged billions of euros for research to find a vaccine against the new coronavirus, but warned that it is just the start of an effort that must be sustained over time to beat the disease.
May 5, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 2.5 Lakh | Data released by the John Hopkins University tally reports 3,582,469 coronavirus cases and 251,510 across the globe.
May 5, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Turkey Announces Plan to Ease Virus Restrictions | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Monday what he called a 'normalization plan' to gradually ease restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic as the death rate falls, but warned of tougher measures to come should the number of infections rebound. In a televised address following a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said shopping malls would be allowed to open starting on May 11, as would barber shops, hairdressers and beauty parlours as long as they work on a system of appointment and accept customers at half-capacity, reports the Associated Press.
May 5, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative)
Updated: May 5, 2020, 7:31 AM IST Doctors greet patients who have recovered from COVID-19 during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at JLNM Ranawari hospital in Srinagar.
May 5, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
Bengal Announces Lockdown Relaxations, Liquor Shops Reopen | The West Bengal government announced series of relaxations on Monday in various coronavirus zones, even as reopening of liquors shops witnessed tipplers giving a thumbs down to the social distancing. The state reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 61 and number of cases climbed to 1,259, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. Sinha announced a host of relaxations for standalone shops in various zones - red, green and orange. He added that these concessions might dilute the lockdown for combating the COVID-19 pandemic, reports PTI.
A municipal worker gear sprays disinfectant in a market in Kolkata on Monday. (Reuters)
A statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the return of Indian nationals would be arranged by both aircraft and naval ships and a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been prepared. The government had banned all international flights to India on March 22 to control the spread of the coronavirus infection.
For air travel, non-scheduled commercial flights will be arranged and this facility would be made available on a payment basis, said the government. This is a change from the earlier procedure as the government had paid for the evacuation of Indian nationals abroad before the lockdown.
This comes after a major controversy over migrant workers being made to pay the train fare for their return to rural homes.
The government’s official guidelines say all passengers will be screened before they are allowed to board flights for their return, and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel. During the journey, they will have to follow the protocols such as those issued by the Health Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry.
Upon reaching their destination, the passengers would also have to download the government's contract tracing Aarogya Setu app.
“Everyone would be medically screened. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment basis, by the concerned state government,” the government said.
After the 14-day institutional quarantine is over, everyone would also have to undergo a COVID-19 test and further action would be taken according to health protocols, it added.
Sources have said priority will be to evacuate Indians from the Gulf nations following which the government will try to bring back those stranded in Europe and other countries. Around eight million Indians live in the Gulf countries.
According to the government, Indian Embassies and High Commissions abroad are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens who are to be brought back.