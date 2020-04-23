Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Trump Signs 'Very Powerful' Order Curbing Immigration as Over 8 lakh Infected in US; Global Death Toll Crosses 1.8 Lakh-mark

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: President Donald Trump announced that he has partially suspended immigration to the United States, with the aim of keeping foreigners out of local jobs during the coronavirus crisis. "In order to protect our great American workers, I've just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States. This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens," he told a press conference.
The 60-day suspension hits some of the people applying for permanent residency, or green cards. Seasonal workers, such as immigrants vital to US farm labor, are still allowed to enter. The order also exempts several categories of green card applicants, including people working in health care and immediate relatives of US citizens.
Pastor Keeps Singapore's Migrant Workers Fed Amid Lockdown | Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of NGOs working with authorities and employers to deliver meals to dormitories where workers are either under government quarantine or ordered to stay home. (Image: Reuters/Edgar Su)
Germany Approves 1st Trial of Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate | Germany's vaccines regulator approved live human testing of a potential vaccine against Covid-19 developed by German biotech company BioNTech, Reuters reports.
Total World Coronavirus Cases | The coronavirus pandemic has now caused over 2.6 million infections and killed more than 1.8 lakh people across the globe, according to the John Hopkins University worldometer/ tracker.
Trump Signs Immigration Halt Order | President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered a temporary block on some foreigners from permanent residence in the United States, saying he wanted to protect American workers and jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.
I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight - including for human trafficking!
Teacher in West Bengal Sets-up Workspace in Tree | Subrato Pati, a teacher from a village in Bankura, West Bengal, has set up his workspace on a tree, so that he can take online classes without network disruptions amid the coronavirus lockdown. "We don't get network signals everywhere in our village.I take different classes from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm," he said, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
Greater Mumbai Expands Medics' Contract Period | The Municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai has authorised all Deans and Medical Superintendents of various hospitals to extend contract period of all their employees whose contracts are expiring in near future, Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika, ANI reports.
Kerala CM Announces Pay-cuts for Elected Representatives | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that all elected representatives in the state -- Ministers, MLAs, members of different Boards under the government and members of Local Self government bodies would take a 30% cut in their monthly salary & honorarium for one year due to the coronavirus crisis, ANI reports.
South Korea's Economy Has Biggest Fall Since 2008 | The coronavirus pandemic pushed South Korea's economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, as self-isolation measures hit consumption and global trade slumped. Finance minister Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting Asia's fourth-largest economy should brace for a bigger shock from the second quarter, Reuters reports.
At the 5th Emergency Economic Council Meeting, #Korean gov. announced support measures to help businesses retain jobs. It includes ▲ small business wage subsidies, programs for umeployed ▲ liquidity injection for cash-strapped companies ▶ read more https://t.co/7lXgSvfGkr
'Was Removed as Vaccine Head Due to Opposing Trump's HCQ' | The head of the US agency in charge of developing a vaccine against coronavirus said Wednesday he was removed from his job for opposing chloroquine treatment promoted by Donald Trump. Dr. Rick Bright said he was removed on Tuesday as director of BARDA and moved to a lesser position in the National Institutes of Health, AFP reports.
Here is Dr. Rick Bright's full statement, just emailed out by the law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks which will be representing him as he files a whistleblower complaint. (First reported by @maggieNYT) pic.twitter.com/oQ3j9Z17SK
India's Crude Oil Refineries Suffer | India's crude processing in March fell 5.7% from a year earlier, its biggest drop since September, as coronavirus and travel restrictions to curb spread dented fuel demand and forced refineries to cut output. Refiners processed about 21.20 million tonnes, or 5.01 million barrels per day (bpd), of oil last month, provisional government data showed on Wednesday. That was lower than the 5.32 million bpd processed in February and in March 2019.
Lockdown in India Has Impacted 40 Million Migrants: World Bank | The nationwide lockdown in India which started about a month ago has impacted nearly 40 million internal migrants, the World Bank said.The lockdown has impacted the livelihoods of a large proportion of the nearly 40 million internal migrants. Around 50,000 to 60,000 moved from urban centers to rural areas of origin in a few days, the bank said in a report on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)
US Sees 1,738 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | The United States on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a lower toll than the day before, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus cases in US now surpass 815,000, with 45,107 deaths.
Highest reported state case totals:
• New York: 257,216 • New Jersey: 92,387 • Massachusetts: 41,199 • California: 35,817 • Pennsylvania: 35,684 • Illinois: 33,059
2 Cats in NY Test Positive for Coronavirus | Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said. US authorities say that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there's no indication the animals are transmitting it to human beings, AP reports..
Blood Thickening Due to Coronavirus: US Doctors | As the novel coronavirus spread through New York City in late March, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital noticed something strange happening to patients' blood. "It's very striking how much this disease causes clots to form," Dr. J Mocco, a Mount Sinai neurosurgeon, said, describing how some doctors think Covid-19 is more than a lung disease.
Trump said he is seeking to shield the job market for US citizens at a time when the previously booming economy has gone off a cliff, with 22 million joining the unemployment ranks due to the coronavirus-related shutdown.
"Without intervention, the United States faces a potentially protracted economic recovery with persistently high unemployment," the presidential order read.
Trump has already made restrictions on immigration -- both legal and illegal -- a cornerstone of his nationalist "America first" presidency. The dramatic-sounding but ultimately limited new ban is expected to fuel his bid for a second term in November.
Reopening, but how fast?
With more than 45,000 deaths and 825,000 coronavirus infections, the United States is the world's hardest-hit country, and healthcare workers in hotspots such as New York have struggled to cope.
As the worst-hit areas report a decline in new cases and some states look to reopen their economies, Trump's reelection campaign is also gradually attempting to recover momentum.
A key for Trump will be either getting the economy fired up or at least persuading voters that he has done everything to protect them.
Trump insisted again that he is optimistic. "I feel much different today than I did two or three days ago," he said. "I'll not rest until that prosperity has been fully restored."
However, he is walking a political minefield on whether to encourage a quick end to social distancing -- in hopes of businesses coming back -- or to remain cautious in case the virus rebounds.
Trump said he has told the governor of Georgia, who is aggressively reopening the state economy, that he "strongly" disagrees with those measures -- a rare rebuke from the president to a Republican ally.
At the same time, he played down the risks of a second wave of coronavirus hitting the United States this autumn, right when the election season is peaking. "We may not even have (coronavirus) coming back," he said.
This was bluntly contradicted by Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases specialist and a key White House advisor. "There will be coronavirus in the fall," he stated.
'Freedom over fear'
As state governors interpret the risks differently, the debate over how fast to reopen has taken on sharply political tones in the last few days.
Demonstrators, some of them brandishing rifles and other weapons in city centers where firearms can be legally displayed, argue that the economic shutdown is akin to removing their civil rights. Trump has on several occasions given support to the protesters.
In the latest demonstration, in Virginia's capital Richmond, drivers honking their horns -- many of them bearing US flags and Trump banners -- brought traffic to a halt as dozens rallied on foot.
"We need jobs. People can't pay rent, they can't afford food," protester Jason Roberge told AFP. "Freedom over fear," read one man's sign.
While Georgia and Florida are leading the way on widescale reopenings of businesses, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, continues to argue for patience.
Cuomo said death rates in his state were on a "gentle decline." But he cautioned in his daily coronavirus briefing against recklessly getting ahead of the science.
"I get the pressure, I get the politics," Cuomo said, adding: "We can't be stupid."