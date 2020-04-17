Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 13,000-Mark, Death Toll Surges to 437; Nearly 4,500 Deaths in US in 24 Hours Push Toll to Over 33,000

Health workers adjust their protective gear during a sanitisation drive. (Reuters)



This week, New York City announced it would add 3,778 "probable" coronavirus deaths to its toll. As of Thursday night, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 31,071 coronavirus deaths, including 4,141 "probable" virus deaths.



The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 22,170 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.



Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,920. More than 667,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.



New York, the epicenter of the country's COVID-19 epidemic, has suffered more than 12,000 deaths across the state alone.



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump unveiled plans Thursday evening to reopen the US economy, allowing each state's governor "to take a phased deliberate approach to reopening their individual states."