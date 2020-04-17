Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 13,000-Mark, Death Toll Surges to 437; Nearly 4,500 Deaths in US in 24 Hours Push Toll to Over 33,000

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 32,917 on Thursday, marking an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far.
But the figure likely includes "probable" deaths related to Covid-19, which were not previously included.
Apr 17, 2020 8:40 am (IST)
Apr 17, 2020 8:39 am (IST)
Indian-American Ro Khanna in White House Covid-19 Advisory Council | Ro Khanna is the only Indian-American lawmaker to be named to the White House's Opening Up America Again Congressional Group which comprises Congressmen and Senators from both the Republican and the Democratic parties. The first meeting of the group was held Thursday over a phone call and discussed the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, the international and domestic supply chains, ways to energize the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health, and relief for small businesses.
Apr 17, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
NBFC, Microfinance Can Operate Amid Lockdown: MHA| In the latest circular by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the government has allowed NBFCs and microfinance institutions to operate with bare minimum staff amid the coronavirus lockdown. (Image: CNBC-TV18)
Apr 17, 2020 8:29 am (IST)
Delhi Police Deployed at Shahdara Hotspot Area | Delhi police personnel are conducting surveillance in the city's Shahdara area which is reported to be a coronavirus hotspot. The national capital region has confirmed 1,640 virus cases till now.
Covid-19 Patients Respond to Gilead's Remdesivir: Report | Gilead Sciences Inc’s shares surged 16% in after hours trading today following a media report detailing encouraging partial data from trials of the US company’s experimental drug remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients. Gilead, in an emailed statement said, “the totality of the data need to be analyzed in order to draw any conclusions from the trial.”
Apr 17, 2020 8:19 am (IST)
Zoom Rolls out New Measures as Security Fears Mount | Videoconferencing platform Zoom is rolling out a number of measures meant to stem criticism over how it has handled security as users flock to the application during the coronavirus pandemic. Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan laid out steps Wednesday that the company is taking against problems such as data hacking and harassment by individuals who crash sessions in what is referred to as
Apr 17, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
China Sees First Economic Contraction in Decades | China’s economy recorded the first contraction in decades in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak shut down large parts of the world’s second-largest economy. Gross domestic product shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year ago, the worst performance since at least 1992 when official releases of quarterly GDP started, missing the consensus forecast of a 6% drop, reported Bloomberg. The country's factory output fell 1.1% in March, retail sales slid 15.8%, while investment decreased 16.1% in the first three months of the year. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 17, 2020 8:09 am (IST)
60 Discharged from Andhra Pradesh's Quarantine Facility | District administration of Andhra's Krishna district discharged 60 COVID-19 patients on Thursday after they tested negative twice. They were sent home from the quarantine facility at NT Rama Rao College of Veterinary Science, Gannavaram, reported ANI.
Apr 17, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
Legislation Introduced to Allow Americans to Sue China For Pandemic | Two US lawmakers announced to introduce a legislation in the Congress that would allow Americans to sue China in the federal court to recover damages for death, injury, and economic harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Introduced by Senator Tom Cotton in the Senate and Congressman Dan Crenshaw in House of Representatives, the legislation, if passed and signed into law, would amend the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act to create a narrow exception for damages caused by China's handling of the outbreak
Apr 17, 2020 7:52 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For others, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, the disease can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover.
Apr 17, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Republicans Urge Trump to Withhold Funds Unless WHO Chief Quits | Congressional Republicans urged President Donald Trump to condition US funding for the World Health Organization on the resignation of its chief over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The Republicans accused Tedros of being too willing to believe Beijing and of brushing off a Taiwanese warning on the ease of viral transmission.
Apr 17, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Bihar Minister Appeals for Delhi Mosque-attendees to Come Forward | Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar appealed to all those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month to come forward in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the state.
China Says No Plans to Limit Export of Anti-virus Supplies | China won't restrict exports of medical goods needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said, amid tension over scarce masks and ventilators. China, the biggest maker of surgical masks and other products, announced last week it would start inspecting exports following Western complaints that some Chinese virus test kits, masks and other products did not meet quality standards.
Apr 17, 2020 7:33 am (IST)
68 Medics at Delhi Hospital Quarantined After Patient Dies | Sixty-eight staff members including doctors and nurses of a city hospital have been sent to home quarantine after a 25-year-old pregnant woman admitted there died possibly due to coronavirus, officials said Thursday. The decision was taken by authorities at the government-run Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital (BMH), who claimed that the woman did not disclose her travel history and or her 'home-quarantine' status to the hospital authorities.
Apr 17, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Coronavirus Cases in MP Reaches 1,299 | With 361 persons testing positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,299, health officials said. Eight more deaths were reported in past 24 hours, taking the death toll of COVID-19 patients to 63 in MP, according to state health officials.
Apr 17, 2020 7:29 am (IST)
Putin, Xi Slam Attempts to Blame China for Late Virus Response | Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping rejected as counterproductive attempts to blame Beijing for delaying informing the world about the coronavirus, the Kremlin said. Putin and Xi spoke after US President Donald Trump's administration berated China for not sharing data more quickly.
Apr 17, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
US Covid-19 Death Toll Crosses 32,000 | The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 32,917 today, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The toll as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday) marked an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far. But the figure likely includes "probable" deaths related to COVID-19, which were not previously included.
Apr 17, 2020 7:17 am (IST)
Italy to Start Experimental Immunity Testing | Italy will begin administering experimental coronavirus immunity tests on an initial 150,000 people nationwide in early May as part of its efforts to reopen after a weekslong shutdown. Italy's commissioner for the pandemic, Domenico Arcuri, told state-run RAI news that the government hopes the first wave of tests will progressively grow in number and become the national standard.
Apr 17, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Brazil's Bolsonaro Fires Health Minister After Virus Dispute | Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro fired his health minister on Thursday after a series of disagreements over government efforts to contain the new coronavirus. "I just heard from the President Jair Bolsonaro the news of my dismissal from the health ministry," Luiz Henrique Mandetta posted on his verified Twitter profile, adding that he wished success to his replacement, who is yet to be named officially. (Image: Reuters)
Apr 17, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Bodies Linked to Coronavirus Found at US Nursing Home | US police found 17 bodies piled up in a nursing home morgue in New Jersey media reported, highlighting how the coronavirus outbreak is overwhelming long-term care facilities. Officers in the small locality of Andover, around 52 miles (80 kilometers) west of New York City, discovered the bodies following an anonymous tip-off, according to The New York Times.
Apr 17, 2020 7:11 am (IST)
Trump Gives Governors 3-phase Plan to Reopen Economy | President Donald Trump gave governors a road map Thursday for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases. "You're going to call your own shots," Trump told the governors. "We're going to be standing alongside of you."
US Gives $5.9 Million in Health Assistance to India on Covid-19 | The United States has provided nearly USD5.9 million in health assistance to India to slow the spread of COVID-19, the State Department. The amount is being used to help India hinder the spread of the disease by providing care for the affected, disseminating essential public health messages to communities and strengthen case-finding and surveillance, the State Department said.
Apr 17, 2020 7:04 am (IST)
IMF Approves $1.4 Billion in Coronavirus Aid to Pakistan: The IMF approved nearly $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan to help it weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. "While uncertainty remains high, the near-term economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be significant, giving rise to large fiscal and external financing needs," the international lender said in a statement.
This week, New York City announced it would add 3,778 "probable" coronavirus deaths to its toll. As of Thursday night, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 31,071 coronavirus deaths, including 4,141 "probable" virus deaths.
The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 22,170 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.
Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,920. More than 667,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.
New York, the epicenter of the country's COVID-19 epidemic, has suffered more than 12,000 deaths across the state alone.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump unveiled plans Thursday evening to reopen the US economy, allowing each state's governor "to take a phased deliberate approach to reopening their individual states."