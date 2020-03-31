Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Kerala Reports 2nd Death; Queues for Testing at Nizamuddin After 6 Who Attended Religious Gathering Die of Covid-19

People who attended at religious congregation at south Delhi's Nizammudin leave for testing.



Two of the six died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each at two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, said the statement, without mentioning the time of their deaths.



The CMO said special teams under collectors have identified those individuals who came in contact with these persons and have shifted them to hospitals.



The government has directed all the citizens who had attended the event in Delhi to inform authorities, and has asked others to alert the administration if they have any information about the same.



“All those who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform authorities. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Anyone who has information about them should alert the government and authorities,” the CMO said.



More than 2,000 delegates, including those from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, said officials as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed by the Delhi Police following fears that some people may have contracted Covid-19.



The police said the religious congregation was organised without permission from authorities.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the registration of an FIR against a 'maulana' for leading the congregation in West Nizamuddin, sources said.



They said the Delhi government will launch a house-to-house mapping exercise in two nearby colonies on Tuesday to check for coronavirus cases.

