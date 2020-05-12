Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 70,756, Death Toll at 2,293 With 87 Fatalities in 24 Hrs; Railways to Resume Passenger Services from Today

Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India today crossed the 70,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll jumped to 2,293 with 87 fatalities in 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 46,008, while those cured are 22,454. The numbers come on a day when the country takes the first steps towards normalising public activity with the Indian Railways resuming passenger services on restricted routes.The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter said, 51 days after the services were halted. Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.