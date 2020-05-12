Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 70,756, Death Toll at 2,293 With 87 Fatalities in 24 Hrs; Railways to Resume Passenger Services from Today

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India today crossed the 70,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll jumped to 2,293 with 87 fatalities in 24 hours. The active cases in the country stand at 46,008, while those cured are 22,454. The numbers come on a day when the country takes the first steps towards normalising public activity with the Indian Railways resuming passenger services on restricted routes.
The services will resume initially with 15 pair of trains, or a total of 30 journeys, the national transporter said, 51 days after the services were halted. Passenger trains will depart from New Delhi Railway Station and connect to Mumbai, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Madgaon.
According to the regulations issued by the Indian government last month and updated last week, visas of foreign nationals and OCI cards, that provide visa-free travel privileges to the people of Indian-origin, have been suspended as part of the new international travel restrictions.
May 12, 2020 9:13 am (IST)
23 New Coronavirus Cases in Odisha | Twenty-three new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been reported in Odisha. The total figure has gone up to 437 in the state. In Ganjam District, a total of 157 cases are reported till now.
May 12, 2020 9:11 am (IST)
Surveillance Testing in India | From each district, they are first starting the tests from 10 health facilities -- 6 public and 4 private.
May 12, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
India Starts Surveillance Coronavirus Testing Today | India has started surveillance Covid-19 testing today in districts. This will be on high and low risk groups in chosen districts, in order to monitor community transmission. The objective is to monitor the trend in prevalence of infection at district level.
May 12, 2020 9:04 am (IST)
State-wise List of Coronavirus Cases in India | This is News18's state-wise compilation of Covid-19 cases and casualties across India.
May 12, 2020 8:58 am (IST)
Latest: Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 70,000-mark | The total number of Covid-19 cases in India have reached 70,756. The active cases are at 46,008, recoveries at 22,454 and deaths at 2,293.
May 12, 2020 8:53 am (IST)
12 More Coronavirus Cases in Bihar | Twelve more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Bihar, taking the total number to 761, states Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Health Secretary.
The president has argued that state and municipal governments have gone overboard in social isolation measures to restrict the disease's spread and that it is overly damaging to the economy.
May 12, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
Coronavirus Update, Railways | Indian Railways to restart passenger train operations with special trains from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad,Bengaluru,Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi today, ANI reports.
May 12, 2020 8:26 am (IST)
10 New Coronavirus Cases in Lucknow | Ten more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Lucknow, UP. Out of the 1,019 samples tested yesterday for Covid-19, results of 10 are positive, states King George's Medical University (KGMU), ANI reports.
May 12, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
'Trump Death Clock' | A billboard on Times Square, New York City, displays a 'Trump Death Clock', which tallies the number of lives lost to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and it blames on 'POTUS inaction'. The United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352.
Train services in India have been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Ministry of Railways announced this Sunday that a small number of passenger trains will slowly resume services starting May 12.
May 12, 2020 8:12 am (IST)
'450 Special Trains Run, 5 Lakh Migrants Sent Home' | Indian Railways has run over 450 'shramik special trains' and brought over 5 lakh migrant labourers to their respective states, says RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director, ANI reports.
Tennessee-based Dr Indranill Basu Ray, in a letter to Mamata Banerjee, said India may be lucky because of a different viral strain not having such a severe infection.
May 12, 2020 7:51 am (IST)
Mike Pompoe Holds Video Conference With Counterparts | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday held a video conference with his counterparts from India, Australia, Brazil, Israel, Japan and South Korea on issues related to coronavirus pandemic.
Indians in US Face Repatriation Trouble | According to the regulations issued by the Indian government last month and updated last week, visas of foreign nationals and OCI cards, that provide visa-free travel privileges to the people of Indian-origin, have been suspended as part of the new international travel restrictions.
May 12, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Indians in US Face Repatriation Trouble | Several Indians in the US, either on the H-1B work visa or Green Card having children who are American citizens by birth, are being prevented from travelling to India aboard the special repatriation flights being run by Air India amidst the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions.
May 12, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
Textile Industry Incurs Losses in Surat | Textile industry in Surat, Gujarat, has incurred losses due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Jitubhai Vakharia, President, South Gujarat Textile Processors' Association says,"an estimated loss of Rs 1,000 crores may be incurred as the lockdown is expected to extend," reports ANI.
May 12, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
WATCH ↓ : What to Know About Post Lockdown Strategy
May 12, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
US Reports 830 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours | The United States has reported 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, according to Johns Hopkins University. The figure followed Sunday's toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March.
May 12, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
Nine-month-old Pregnant Nurse Attends to Patients | Roopa Parveen Roa, a nine-month pregnant nurse who hails from Gajanuru village travels to Thirthahalli taluk daily to attend to patients at Jayachamarajendra Government Hospital in Karnataka amid the coronavirus outbreak, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
May 12, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
Train Ferrying Migrants from Mumbai Arrives at Karnataka | A 'shramik special train' carrying 1,230 migrant workers from Mumbai arrived at Kalaburgi Railway station in Karnataka at 2.20 am, today, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)
May 12, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
US Coronavirus Cases Cross 80,000 | The number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the United States have surpassed 80,000, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.
May 12, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
US to Allocate $11 Billion for Coronavirus Testing | The United States will allocate $11 billion to its states to ramp up coronavirus testing, said a White House official, ANI reports.
Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 4.1 Mn-mark | The global cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have reached 4,174,651, and the death toll is now at 285,945, according to the John Hopkins University tracker/ worldometer.
People being screened in New Delhi. (Reuters)
The novel coronavirus has infected over 4.1 million people and led to the deaths of more than 2.8 lakh.
The United States recorded 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352. The figure followed Sunday's toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March, though major concerns remain over the number of deaths continuing to climb as some US states relax their lockdowns.
The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- has now confirmed a total of 1,346,723 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.