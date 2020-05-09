Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Only Severe Covid-19 Patients to be Tested Before Hospital Discharge as Govt Changes Policy

May 9, 2020 7:55 am (IST)

Centre Changes Policy for Moderate Covid-19 Cases | The Ministry of health and family welfare, in its revised COVID hospital policy for patients admitted to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (Oxygen beds) whose symptoms resolve within 3 days and maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days will be clinically classified as “moderate cases”. They will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. If the fever resolve within 3 days and the patient maintain saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:

1. Absence of fever without antipyretics

2. Resolution of breathlessness

3. No oxygen requirement

There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.