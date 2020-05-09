Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Only Severe Covid-19 Patients to be Tested Before Hospital Discharge as Govt Changes Policy

The central government has changed its policy on discharge of Covid-19 patients from care facilities, and only severe cases will now be tested before they are discharged. The new rules come into effect as India braces for a jump in cases, with modelling showing the peak of infections may come in June-July.
The health ministry has said that India's recovery rate stands at 29.36 per cent with 16,540 COVID-19 patients cured till now, including 1,273 who recovered till Friday out of the total 56,342. Until now, only patients who tested negative twice consecutively were classified as recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
May 9, 2020 8:34 am (IST)
UK to Place All Incoming Travellers Under 14-day Quarantine | British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on Sunday that all travellers coming to the United Kingdom will be quarantined for a fortnight, The Times reported "Passengers arriving at airports and ports including Britons returning from abroad, will have to self-isolate for 14 days," the newspaper said, adding that travellers will have to provide the address sat which they will self-isolate on arrival.
May 9, 2020 8:30 am (IST)
C'garh CM Demands Rs 30,000 Cr Economic Package from Modi | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday demanding Rs 30,000 crore package in coming 3 months for the state to curb economic crisis caused deu to the coronavirus outbreak. He has urged the PM to release Rs 10,000 crore immediately out of Rs 30,000 crore, reports ANI.
May 9, 2020 8:22 am (IST)
India's Fuel Demand Nearly Halves in April Amid Lockdown | India's fuel demand dipped 45.8% in April from a year earlier, as a nationwide lockdown and travel curbs to combat the spread of novel coronavirus eroded economic activity. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 9.93 million tonnes - its lowest since 2007, according to the latest government data released today.
May 9, 2020 8:16 am (IST)
Flights/Arrival Under Vande Bharat Mission Today | Eight flights carrying Indian nationals will be arriving today under the government's flagship repatriation exercise amid Covid-19 pandemic, Vande Bharat Mission:
1. Dhaka to Delhi
arrival at 15:00
2. Kuwait to Hyderabad
arrival at 18:30
3. Muscat to Cochin
arrival at 20:50
4. Sharjah to Lucknow
arrival at 20:50
5. Kuwait to Cochin
arrival at 21:15
6. Kaula Lampur to Trichy
arrival at 21:40
7. London to Mumbai
arrival at 01:30 of May 10
8. Doha to Cochin
arrival at 01:40 of May 10
May 9, 2020 8:11 am (IST)
Aide to US Vice President Mike Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus | An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week. The latest positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters. On Thursday, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump's valets tested positive for the coronavirus. Read More Here
May 9, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Centre's New Covid-19 Policy for Severe Cases | New guidelines issued by the ministry of health and family welfare stated that for coronavirus patients in severe condition including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy), the discharge criteria will be based on:
1. Clinical recovery
2. Patient tested negative once by RT-PCR (after resolution of symptoms)
May 9, 2020 8:00 am (IST)
MoHFW Revise Guidelines For Covid-19 Patients on Oxygen Support | For patient on Oxygenation whose fever does not resolve within 3 days and demand of oxygen therapy continues, the ministry of health and family welfare has instructed hospitals to discharge such patients only after:
1. resolution of clinical symptoms
2. ability to maintain oxygen saturation for 3 consecutive days
May 9, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
Centre Changes Policy for Moderate Covid-19 Cases | The Ministry of health and family welfare, in its revised COVID hospital policy for patients admitted to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (Oxygen beds) whose symptoms resolve within 3 days and maintains saturation above 95% for the next 4 days will be clinically classified as “moderate cases”. They will undergo monitoring of body temperature and oxygen saturation. If the fever resolve within 3 days and the patient maintain saturation above 95% for the next 4 days (without oxygen support), such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset in case of:
1. Absence of fever without antipyretics
2. Resolution of breathlessness
3. No oxygen requirement
There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.
May 9, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Discharge Policy Changed for Covid-19 Patients | As per revised Covid-19 policy issue by the Centre, at any point of time, prior to discharge from COVID Care Centre, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95%, the patient will be moved to Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). After discharge from the facility, if he/she again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty, patients are required to contact the CCC or State helpline or 1075. His/her health will again be followed up through tele-conference on the 14th day.
May 9, 2020 7:48 am (IST)
Covid-19 Guidelines Changed for Mild/Very mild/Pre-symptomatic Cases | According to revised guidelines for coronavirus patients issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, mild/very mild/pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a COVID Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring. The patient can be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and no fever for 3 days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge. At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further 7 days as per revised guidelines issued.
May 9, 2020 7:44 am (IST)
Centre Tweaks Hospital Discharge Criteria for Coronavirus Patients | The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revised its discharge policy from hospitals for coronavirus pandemic as the number of cases crossed 53,000 in the country. The revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3 tier COVID facilities and the categorization of the patients based on clinical severity.
May 9, 2020 7:40 am (IST)
Karnataka Allows Hotels, Bars & Clubs to Sell Liquor Amid Lockdown | Karnataka government has allowed standalone Clubs, boarding hotels and bars to sell existing stock of alcohol (IMFL & Beer) at MRP today from 9 am to 7 pm till May 17th. The establishments will be allowed to serve takeaways only.
May 9, 2020 7:35 am (IST)
Odisha Confirms 14 More Coronavirus Cases | Health officials confirmed 14 more coronavirus cases in Odisha today, taking the total number of infections in the state to 284.
May 9, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
AIIMS Director Rushes to Gujarat After Sharp Rise in Cases, Deaths | With Gujarat reporting a large number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities, medical experts from AIIMS, including its Director Dr Randeep Guleria, have rushed to Ahmedabad to provide expert guidance to doctors there on Covid-19 management. Following directions from the Centre, Dr Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, and Dr Manish Soneja from the AIIMS department of medicine left for Ahmedabad on special Indian Air Force flight on Friday evening, official sources said.
May 9, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
30 New Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Tripura, Mostly BSF Personnel | Thirty people, including 25 from BSF's 86th battalion, tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 118, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. Of the 118 cases, 116 are active while two persons have been discharged from hospital after recovery from the infection.
May 9, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Indian-American Grocery Shop Owner Arrested for Price Gauging in US | The owner of a popular Indian-American grocery story has been charged with price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, when the entire state is under stay-at-home orders. Following consumer complaints, an investigation office revealed that Rajvinder Singh, owner of the popular Apna Bazaar in California's Pleasanton, had allegedly increased the prices of grocery items following the emergency declaration by the governor on March 4.
May 9, 2020 7:23 am (IST)
US Records 1,635 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 hours: Tracker | he US recorded 1,635 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 77,178, with a confirmed total of 1,283,829 cases, according to the latest tally by Johns Hopkins University.
May 9, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
Trump Reaches Out to World Leaders on Coronavirus, Global Economy | US President Donald Trump reached out to several world leaders, including those from Germany and Saudi Arabia, to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the global economy on Friday, the White House said. Trump and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia discussed the latest positive developments in defeating the coronavirus pandemic and re-energising global economies, the White House said in a readout of the call.
May 9, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
No Imminent Lockdown Restrictions in Hard-hit UK | Britain's minister for the environment, food and rural affairs says Prime Minister Boris Johnson won't be announcing immediate changes to the country's coronavirus lockdown when he addresses the nation on Sunday. George Eustice said the UK is "not out of the woods" and that there "isn't going to be any dramatic overnight change" to the lockdown, adding that the government will be "very, very cautious" in loosening the restrictions.
May 9, 2020 7:16 am (IST)
Live Animal Markets Shouldn't be Closed Despite Virus, Says UN | The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said that although a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan selling live animals likely played a significant role in the emergence of the new coronavirus, it does not recommend that such markets be shut down globally. In a press briefing, WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said live animal markets are critical to providing food and livelihoods for millions of people globally and that authorities should focus on improving them rather than outlawing them -- even though they can sometimes spark epidemics in humans.
May 9, 2020 7:15 am (IST)
Covid-19 Deaths in Italy Exceed 30,000 | The number of people in Italy who've died with Covid-19 infections has topped 30,000. The Health Ministry registered 243 deaths on Friday, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201. Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of the coronavirus. Authorities say many more likely died with the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed. With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending Friday evening, Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections.
May 9, 2020 7:14 am (IST)
China Continues to Hide Covid-19 Data from the World: Pompeo | China continues to hide and obfuscate Covid-19 data from the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, asserting that he has seen a significant amount of evidence suggesting that a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan was underperforming and the virus could well have emanated from there. "I have seen a significant amount of evidence that suggests that the lab was underperforming, that there were security risks at the lab and that the virus could well have emanated from there," Pompeo told Ben Shapiro in an interview.
May 9, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Biden Slams Trump, Says Utterly Failed to Prepare for Covid-19 | Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee and former US vice president Joe Biden said that President Donald Trump utterly failed to prepare for the Covid-19 pandemic and said his entire economic strategy is focussed on helping the wealthy and big corporations. Referring to the record 2.05 crore jobs lost in April alone, resulting in an unprecedented unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent now -- the highest since the Great Depression -- Biden, in a major policy speech, said it is an economic disaster, worse than any in decades, and it was made all the more worse because it did not have to be this way.
Make no mistake: COVID-19 has caused a massive economic challenge. But this crisis hit us harder, and will last longer, because Donald Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of our economic strength. pic.twitter.com/4nkrpNDXgs
A total of 3,390 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths were reported till Friday, taking the total number of cases to 56,342 and death toll to 1,886, according to the ministry.
Giving a district-wise situation, the ministry said there are 216 districts in which no COVID-19 case has been reported till date. Forty-two districts have had no fresh cases in the last 28 days, there are 29 districts with no fresh cases in the last 21 days, 36 districts with no fresh cases in the last 14 days and 46 districts with no fresh cases in the last seven days, he said.
Asked about AIIMS Delhi Director, Dr Randeep Guleria's remarks citing data that the peak of the disease in India may be reached in June or July, ministry spokesperson Lav Agarwal said, "If we follow dos and don'ts, we may not reach the peak in number of COVID-19 cases and our curve may remain flat."