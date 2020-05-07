Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 52,952, Death Toll at 1,783; Standing With the World in Time of Need, Says PM Modi

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in virtual Vesak global celebrations on Buddha Purnima today where he will pay tribute to the frontline warriors of Covid-19 as well as the victims of the pandemic which has infected about 50,000 people in India.
The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a global Buddhist umbrella organization, is holding a virtual prayer event with the participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world, an official statement said.
May 7, 2020 9:12 am (IST)
India continue to serve with any bias amid crisis | India has been standing with everyone amid such moment of crisis. We will continue to reach our hands out despite all circumstances, says PM Modi.
May 7, 2020 9:09 am (IST)
Buddha's teachings of serving humanity amid the coronavirus crisis through various workers whether is it health care workers, sanitation workers, working 24x7 is important to acknowledge, says PM Modi.
May 7, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
PM Modi Begins Keynote Address on Buddha Purnima | Gautam Buddha's teachings are a holy thinking that gives survives in all humanity.
May 7, 2020 9:03 am (IST)
Colombian President Duque Declares New State of Emergency | Colombia has declared a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Ivan Duque said. The state of economic emergency allows the president to issue decrees without prior authorization from the Andean country's congress during times of crisis or a threat to Colombia's security.
May 7, 2020 8:55 am (IST)
India's Coronavirus Cases Reaches 52,952 | Latest data released by the Ministry of health and family welfare shows the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 52,952 and 1783 deaths. This included 35,902 active cases, 15266 people cured/discharged and one migrated patient.
May 7, 2020 8:48 am (IST)
US Sees First Detained Immigrant Death from Coronavirus | A 57-year-old man in immigration custody died Wednesday from complications related to the coronavirus, authorities said, marking the first reported death from the virus among about 30,000 people in US immigration custody. The detainee had been held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and hospitalised since late April, Craig Sturak, a spokesman for the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency told the Associated Press. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement would neither confirm nor deny the death.
May 7, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
Most New Covid-19 Patients in New York Not Working, Elder: Survey | The great majority of people newly hospitalised with the coronavirus in New York are either retired or unemployed and were avoiding public transit, according to a new state survey. The survey of 1,269 patients admitted to 113 hospitals over three recent days confounded expectations that new cases would be dominated by essential workers, especially those regularly traveling on subways and buses. Retirees accounted for 37 per cent of the people hospitalized. Another 46 per cent were unemployed. Almost three-quarters were 51 years or older. Only 17 per cent were working.
May 7, 2020 8:43 am (IST)
At Least 50 Coronavirus Cases Reported at Mexican Retirement Home | At least 47 residents and three workers have been infected with coronavirus at a retirement home in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, authorities said on Wednesday, in one of the biggest outbreaks yet reported in the country. Nuevo Leon's health minister, Manuel de la O, said the infections were registered among the 98 residents and 48 workers at the Casa de Retiro Luis Elizondo in the municipality of Guadalupe, east of the state capital, Monterrey.
May 7, 2020 8:41 am (IST)
April Jobs Data to Show Epic Losses, Soaring Unemployment | The economic catastrophe caused by the viral outbreak likely sent the U.S. unemployment rate in April to its highest level since the Great Depression and caused a record-shattering loss of jobs. With the economy paralyzed by business closures, the unemployment rate likely jumped to at least 16% from just 4.4% in March and employers cut a stunning 21 million or more jobs in April, economists have forecast, according to data provider FactSet.
May 7, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
PM Modi Thanks Nation for Serving Humanity Amid Crisis | "I thank all who are working during these tough times. I salute you and I hope you are keeping yourself safe. I hope youre family is safe. I hope you keep serving humanity," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The keynote adress has now ended.
May 7, 2020 8:23 am (IST)
PM Modi's LIVE Address on Covid-19 Fight | "We will continue to serve everyone with perseverance and gain goodwill that will help us overcome the pandemic," says PM Modi in IBC World Live Stream-Virtual Vesak.
May 7, 2020 8:21 am (IST)
India Using Buddha's Teachings to Help the World: Modi | "India will continue to help developments in the world using Buddha' teachings amid the corona crisis," says PM Modi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
May 7, 2020 8:20 am (IST)
India Will Continue to Serve All Those Who Sought Our Help: Modi | "India has helped and will be continue to serve all nations amid the coronavirus pandemic while folloowing our restrictions and keeping in mind our national interests," says PM Modi.
May 7, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
PM Modi Goes Live on Bhuddha Purnima on Covid-19 Response | "People who are always helping humanity are the true disciples of Buddha", says PM Modi on IBC World Live Stream-Virtual Vesak.
May 7, 2020 8:17 am (IST)
Chinese Researcher on 'Verge of Making Significant' Covid-19 Findings Shot Dead | Chinese medical researcher on the "verge of making very significant" coronavirus findings has been found shot dead in the US state of Pennsylvania, media reports said on Wednesday. University of Pittsburgh professor Bing Liu, 37, was found dead inside his home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross Police Department. Read More Here
May 7, 2020 8:13 am (IST)
Seized Liquor Bottles Go Missing from Madhya Pradesh Police Station | As many as 950 bottles of country liquor, kept in the strong room of a police station here following seizure, have gone missing amid the lockdown, prompting authorities to suspend two policemen and order a probe, an official said on Wednesday. Read More Here
Hundreds of police in India have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, raising alarm among an over-stretched force as it attempts to enforce the world's largest lockdown to contain the pandemic.
May 7, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Indonesia's Ramadan School Moves Online Amid Coronavirus | Known as "Pesantran Kilat", which loosely translates as "intensive Islamic boarding school", the course teaches students about Islam, as well as creative ways to recite the Koran, such as through hand gestures. Most residents of Jakarta have been staying home since March 20 as part of social distancing measures, which have seen schools and businesses close, and gatherings of more than five people banned until May 22.
May 7, 2020 8:08 am (IST)
What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image; News18 Creative)
May 7, 2020 8:04 am (IST)
Canada's British Columbia the latest Province to Unveil Restart Plan | The Canadian province of British Columbia will begin reopening its economy as early as mid-May, the premier said on Wednesday, as new coronavirus cases dwindle and other parts of the country, including Quebec and Manitoba, begin to loosen their restrictions, reports Reuters. The Pacific Coast province reported Canada's first death from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and its first case of community transmission, but reported only 23 new cases on Wednesday.
May 7, 2020 8:02 am (IST)
Air India to Operate Commercial Flights from US to India in May | Air India will be operating non-scheduled commercial flights from the US to various cities in India from May 9-15, in its first phase of helping people return to the country amid the lockdown. The travel costs from the designated airport in the US to airports in India will be borne by passengers, the Embassy of India in Washington DC,USA said in a statement.
A Russian woman and her Indian boyfriend were caught while trying to enter Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district in a truck during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and imposition of curfew here, the police said.
May 7, 2020 7:56 am (IST)
IMF Approves $214 Million to Nepal to Address Covid-19 Pandemic | The IMF on Wednesday approved a disbursement to Nepal of about USD 214 million to help the Himalayan nation cover the urgent balance of payments and fiscal needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said COVID-19 is having a severe impact on Nepal's remittances, tourism, and domestic activity. As such, it will substantially weaken the country's GDP growth, balance of payments and fiscal position.
May 7, 2020 7:55 am (IST)
WHO Warns Against Rushed End to Coronavirus Lockdowns | The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Wednesday that countries emerging from restrictions to halt the new coronavirus must proceed "extremely carefully" or risk a rapid rise in new cases. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries needed to ensure they had adequate measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 respiratory disease like tracking systems and quarantine provision.
May 7, 2020 7:53 am (IST)
White House Coronavirus Task Force to Stay for Now: Trump | The White House Coronavirus Task Force is going to stay for now and new members would be added to it, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, a day after he had said it would be closed down.
The White House CoronaVirus Task Force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a fantastic job of bringing together vast highly complex resources that have set a high standard for others to follow in the future. Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being....
Will Gilead Price its Coronavirus Drug for Public Good or Company Profit? | Gilead Sciences Inc faces a new dilemma in deciding how much it should profit from the only treatment so far proven to help patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The drugmaker earned notoriety less than a decade ago, when it introduced a treatment that essentially cured hepatitis C at a price of $1,000 per pill. Read More Here
May 7, 2020 7:49 am (IST)
Virus Lockdowns Pummel Global Gas Demand, Force LNG Output Cuts | Lockdowns to slow the coronavirus pandemic are pummelling gas demand in the world's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Asia's spot prices to record lows and forcing some suppliers to start cutting output. Asia's spot LNG prices dropped to $1.85 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) last week, the lowest ever, as cargoes have flooded the market, reports Reuters.
May 7, 2020 7:47 am (IST)
Rajasthan Govt Seals Interstate Boundaries | Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot decided on Wednesday to seal all interstate boundaries of Rajasthan to prevent any unauthorised entry of persons amid rise in coronavirus cases in the state. Holding a high-level meeting late on Wednesday night, Gehlot directed the officials to seal the border with immediate effect and regulate the interstate boundaries so that those who have permission from the state government could enter.
May 7, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
2 Lakh Liquor Bottles Stolen in Haryana Amid Lockdown | Haryana Government registered an FIR over 2 lakh alcohol bottles disappearance case. The theft had taken place from the recovered stock kept in a temporary warehouse of the godown in Sonipat district. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said it was a serious matter and such types of incidents are not possible without the connivance of staff on duty.
May 7, 2020 7:39 am (IST)
Odisha Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases | Health officials confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 205 including 142 active cases, 2 deaths and 61 cured/discharged.
A cop checks the temperature of a migrant worker in Kolkata.
Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.
Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed Day as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana, the statement pointed out.
The novel coronavirus has infected over 37 lakh people globally and led to the deaths of more than 2 lakh.
Amid a war of words over the origin of the virus, US Secretary Mike Pompeo today said the Trump administration knows enough to be confident that the deadly coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in China's Wuhan.
“I cannot say much about the intelligence we have collected with respect to this. But we know enough now to be confident of this," he said in an interview to Fox News.
Pompeo said he has seen evidence that this likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. "Happy to see other evidence that disproves that. We should get to the bottom of it. That is why we have been asking for months now to give Westerners access to this information," he added.