Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Rise to 52,952, Death Toll at 1,783; Standing With the World in Time of Need, Says PM Modi

A cop checks the temperature of a migrant worker in Kolkata. (Reuters)



Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini (Nepal), Mahabodhi Temple (Bodhgaya, India); Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath; Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar; Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka; Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa, Nepal, apart from other popular Buddhist sites.



Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed Day as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Birth, Enlightenment and Maha Parnirvana, the statement pointed out.



The novel coronavirus has infected over 37 lakh people globally and led to the deaths of more than 2 lakh.



Amid a war of words over the origin of the virus, US Secretary Mike Pompeo today said the Trump administration knows enough to be confident that the deadly coronavirus emerged from a laboratory in China's Wuhan.



“I cannot say much about the intelligence we have collected with respect to this. But we know enough now to be confident of this," he said in an interview to Fox News.



Pompeo said he has seen evidence that this likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. "Happy to see other evidence that disproves that. We should get to the bottom of it. That is why we have been asking for months now to give Westerners access to this information," he added.