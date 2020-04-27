Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Lockdown Exit Strategy on Agenda as PM Modi Speaks to CMs Today; US Records 1,330 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference today on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown. This will be the third video conference of the prime minister with the chief ministers after the spread of the Covid-19 in the country.
Sources in the government indicated that besides discussing the way forward in dealing with the pandemic, the discussion could also focus on a "graded" exit from the lockdown which is in place till May 3. The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people. But some states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.
Read More
Apr 27, 2020 8:46 am (IST)
China's Wuhan City to Resume Dine-in Service in Restraunts With Utmost Caution | Wuhan city in China to gradually resume dine-in service in restaurants with utmost caution and proper disinfection measures. The deadly coronavirus has emerged in Wuhan city and was later spread to the world.
After the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients reduced to zero, #Wuhan to gradually resume dine-in service in restaurants with utmost caution and proper disinfection measures. pic.twitter.com/Ic77G6kBOI
32 New Covid-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh | Madhya Pradesh has reported 32 new coronavirus positive cases, out of which 31 are from Indore while remaining one was reported from Dewas. The state has so far reported 2,131 cases of which 352 recovered from the infection. At least 109 patients have succumbed to the infection
Apr 27, 2020 8:35 am (IST)
391 Children Who Were Stranded in Kota Due to Lockdown Return to Assam | Around 391 children, who were stuck in Rajasthan's Kota due to lockdown, were brought back to Assam. "To ensure they and their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine," said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
After a long journey from Kota, 391 children are back with smiles & cheers. To ensure they & their families remain safe, we are putting them into 14-day quarantine: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma https://t.co/OCZSm6WGZIpic.twitter.com/qVJkAIAMnA
Indians Stranded in Gulf Countries to be Evacuated First: Sources | The central government is putting in place a plan to bring back stranded Indians from abroad post lockdown. The stranded citizens in Gulf nations to be brought back first, according to sources.
Apr 27, 2020 8:24 am (IST)
Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi to Partially Open Today After Nurse Tested Covid-19 Positive | "Hindu Rao Hospital will resume services of casualty and emergency wards including the Flu Clinic and the three OPDs (Gynae, Pediatrics, Medicine) with restricted entry of patients and attendants from today," ANI reports quoting NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi.
Apr 27, 2020 8:18 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi to Speak to Chief Ministers on Covid-19 Situation Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with all Chief Ministers via video conference today to discuss situation in states/union territories due to novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown. The nationwide lockdown to curb the further spread of coronavirus will end on May 3. This will be the third video conference of Prime Minister Modi with the Chief Ministers after Covid-19 crisis in the country.
Apr 27, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
Israel Reopens Some Businesses and Considers Resuming School Year | Israel allowed some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it was considering letting children return to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the country's struggling economy. After weeks of closures, shops with street access reopened though malls and markets stayed off-limits to prevent large gatherings. Restaurants were allowed to offer take-away food, in addition to delivery services already operating, reports Reuters.
Apr 27, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
Iran Plans to Reopen Mosques in Areas Free of Coronavirus | Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said. Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, will be divided up into white, yellow and red regions based on the number of infections and deaths, Rouhani said, according to the presidency's website.
Apr 27, 2020 7:54 am (IST)
Chinese Mainland Reports New Covid-19 Cases | Chinese mainland reported three new confirmed Covid-19 cases, with two imported cases, and 25 new asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, reports Global Times.
Apr 27, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
Five More People Test Covid-19 Positive in Odisha | With five more people tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, the total tally has jumped to 108 in the state. So far, 35 people have been cured, while one succumbed to the infection. There are 72 active cases in Odisha, according to state health department.
Apr 27, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Shanghai Reports No New Imported, Local Covid-19 Case in Last One Day | Shanghai in China reported no new imported and local coronavirus case in the past 24 hours. Global Times reported that 237 of 303 imported cases have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.
Apr 27, 2020 7:34 am (IST)
US Records 1,330 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins | United States has recorded 1,330 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. The US now has an overall death toll of 54,841, with 964,937 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University.
Apr 27, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
Saudi Govt Signs Agreement With Chinese Firm to Build Labs for Covid-19 Testings | The Saudi Arabian government signed a cooperation agreement with a Chinese firm in Riyadh to build six major labs and a mobile lab, increasing daily local coronavirus testing capacity to 50,000 and providing 9 million test kits.
The Saudi Arabian government signed a cooperation agreement with a Chinese firm in Riyadh on Sunday (local time) to build six major labs and a mobile lab, increasing daily local #coronavirus testing capacity to 50,000 and providing 9 million test kits. (File Photos) pic.twitter.com/f0sjgBua5M
Mexico Coronavirus Infections Rise to 14,677 Cases and 1,351 Deaths | Mexico's health ministry yesterday reported 835 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 46 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 14,677 cases and 1,351 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases, reports Reuters.
Apr 27, 2020 7:24 am (IST)
Gujarat Congress Leader Badruddin Sheikh Succumbs to Covid-19 | Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Sheikh passed away last night due to complications that arose due to Covid-19. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the state.
Animals in 2 Mink Farms of Netherlands Test Positive for Covid-19 | Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the disease "so it is assumed that these are human-to-animal infections." As a precaution, authorities are closing roads within 400 meters (yards) of the affected farms in North Brabant, which is the Dutch region the hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Apr 27, 2020 7:13 am (IST)
Security Guard Posted at Union Health Minister's OSD Office, Nurse Test Positive for Covid-19 in AIIMS | A security guard deployed at the office of OSD to the Union health minister at AIIMS and a nurse working in Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19, sources said. The security guard, posted at the office of officer on special duty (OSD) to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan located in the teaching block of AIIMS, was tested positive on Saturday, they said. According to the sources, the entire wing where the OSD office is located is being sanitised and several staffers, including the OSD, is learnt to have been advised self-quarantine. Their samples are also likely to be taken for testing. Two children of the nurse, who was deployed at the daycare facility of the cancer centre, have also tested positive for Covid-19.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address on Sunday, the prime minister said the country is in the middle of a 'yudh' (war) and asserted that people have to continue being careful and take precautions. His note of caution comes against the backdrop of the Union government and states relaxing lockdown norms to revive economic activities.
"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said.
Modi referred to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (accident happens when caution is lowered) to make his point.
The Centre has now allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the lockdown. But those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3.
In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open. In a late night order on Friday, the Home Ministry also said malls continue to remain shut but markets in rural areas can open.
However, opening of shops located in COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms and sale of liquor continue to be prohibited.
In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier. On April 14, the prime minister had announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.
Before the lockdown was announced on March 24, the prime minister had interacted with the chief ministers on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.