Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 2,000-Mark; US Virus Deaths Hit New Daily High of 1,169 in 24 Hours

Event Highlights US Records 1,169 Deaths in 24 Hours

Trump Tests Negative for Second Time

India to Receive $1 Billion from World Bank

PM Modi to Address Nation at 9am Today

Global Coronavirus Cases Touch Millionth Mark



In its updated data, the ministry reported three fresh deaths, one from Gujarat and two from Delhi. Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) so far, followed by Gujarat (seven), Madhya Pradesh (six), Punjab and Delhi (four each), Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal (three each), and Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala two each.

Read More Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: With 235 more people being confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,069 and the death toll to 53 in India, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active cases in the country is 1,860, while 155 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, it said.In its updated data, the ministry reported three fresh deaths, one from Gujarat and two from Delhi. Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) so far, followed by Gujarat (seven), Madhya Pradesh (six), Punjab and Delhi (four each), Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal (three each), and Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala two each. Apr 3, 2020 8:24 am (IST) Women Jan Dhan Account Holders to Receive Rs 500 per Month from Today | Meanwhile, the deposit of Rs 500 per month in the accounts held by women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) begins today after the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) yesterday directed banks to do the same. The remittance under the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be credited between April 3 and April 9, IBA said in a statement. The directive is based on the recent announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ease the stress of the sections worst hit by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic in India. Apr 3, 2020 8:07 am (IST) US Records 1,169 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours | The United States recorded 1,169 COVID-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed today, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began. The toll reflected figures reported by the university between 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT) and the same time Thursday. Apr 3, 2020 7:57 am (IST) Trump Tests COVID-19 Negative for Second Time | Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus for a second time and is "healthy" and not displaying any symptoms for the deadly disease, the White House physician has said. Sean Conley, Trump's physician, did not provide any context for the second test. The doctor, however, said the president had been tested by a new rapid-point-of-care test that delivered results in 15 minutes. "The President tested negative for COVID-19," Conley, said on Thursday in a memorandum to the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. Apr 3, 2020 7:53 am (IST) In South Asia, the World Bank approved $200 million for Pakistan, $100 million for Afghanistan, $7.3 million for Maldives and $128.6 million for Sri Lanka. The World Bank said it is now working to grant up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to support measures to tackle the pandemic which will focus on the immediate health consequences and bolster economic recovery. Apr 3, 2020 7:48 am (IST) Himachal Pradesh Reports 3 More Cases, Tally Rises to 6 | Based on latest reports, the number of corona-infected patients in Himachal Pradesh rises to six with three out of 190 participants of the Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin, traced and quarantined in the state, testing positive for COVID-19. Amid the ongoing state-wide manhunt for Tablighi Jamaat meet participants, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked state officials to keep a close watch on the people from the state who attended the Islamic congregation in New Delhi last month, an official spokesperson said. Apr 3, 2020 7:45 am (IST) In its statement, the World Bank said, "In India, $1 billion emergency financing will support better screening, contact tracing, and laboratory diagnostics; procure personal protective equipment; and set up new isolation wards." The announcement came after its Board of Executive Directors approved the first set of emergency support operations for developing countries around the world, using a dedicated, fast-track facility for COVID-19 response. Apr 3, 2020 7:44 am (IST) India to Receive $1 Billion as Emergency Financial Assistance from World Bank | Last night, the World Bank approved $1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 53 lives and infected over 2,000 people in the country. The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to $1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said. The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India -- $1 billion. Apr 3, 2020 7:40 am (IST) PM Modi to Address Nation at 9am Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9am today, where he is expected to discuss the 21-day nationwide lockdown, which will end on April 14. Yesterday, PM Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of all states to discuss ways to check the spread of coronavirus. He told the chief ministers it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends on April 14, an official statement said. Apr 3, 2020 7:37 am (IST) trong> Global Coronavirus Cases Touch Millionth Mark | The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jump to 1,014,673 globally today, while the death toll rises to 52,973, according to John Hopkins University. The over a million infections have been recorded across 188 countries. Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry's last updates, coronavirus cases in India stand at 2,069 with 53 deaths, so far. At 416, Maharashtra has seen the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (309) in India.

Volunteers pack potatoes to be distributed to needy during coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)



The novel coronavirus has infected over a million people globally and led to more than 53,000 deaths.

The United States recorded 1,169 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed Thursday, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.



The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27.



The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.



Globally, Italy still has the highest total death toll, with 13,915 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 10,003.



The US also recorded more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of officially reported cases in the country to more than 243,000, according to Johns Hopkins.



That is roughly a quarter of the more than a million cases reported globally.



New York City is at the epicenter of the American outbreak, recording more than 1,500 deaths and nearing 50,000 positive cases, according to figures released late Thursday by city health authorities.



More than 1.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the US, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday at a daily White House press conference on the virus.