Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India’s Covid-19 Cases Cross 2,000-Mark; US Virus Deaths Hit New Daily High of 1,169 in 24 Hours

Women Jan Dhan Account Holders to Receive Rs 500 per Month from Today | Meanwhile, the deposit of Rs 500 per month in the accounts held by women under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) begins today after the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) yesterday directed banks to do the same. The remittance under the recently announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana will be credited between April 3 and April 9, IBA said in a statement. The directive is based on the recent announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ease the stress of the sections worst hit by the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic in India.
Volunteers pack potatoes to be distributed to needy during coronavirus lockdown. (Reuters)
The novel coronavirus has infected over a million people globally and led to more than 53,000 deaths.
The United States recorded 1,169 Covid-19 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tracker showed Thursday, the highest one-day death toll recorded in any country since the global pandemic began.
The grim record was previously held by Italy, where 969 people died on March 27.
The US has now recorded 5,926 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Globally, Italy still has the highest total death toll, with 13,915 dying of the disease there, followed by Spain at 10,003.
The US also recorded more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of officially reported cases in the country to more than 243,000, according to Johns Hopkins.
That is roughly a quarter of the more than a million cases reported globally.
New York City is at the epicenter of the American outbreak, recording more than 1,500 deaths and nearing 50,000 positive cases, according to figures released late Thursday by city health authorities.
More than 1.3 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the US, Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday at a daily White House press conference on the virus.
