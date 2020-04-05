INDIA

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Next 2 Weeks to be Deadly, Horrendous, Says Trump as US Sees Over 3 Lakh Cases; Air India Issues Advisory After Flyers Test Positive

News18.com | April 5, 2020, 9:07 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has warned Americans of the toughest next two weeks as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed the three lakh mark and the death toll stood over 8,000.

“Next two weeks are going to be very, very deadly. Unfortunately, but we are going to make it so that we lose as few lives as possible and I think we are going to be successful,” Trump told reporters during a press conference at the White House that was also attended by Vice President Mike Pence.
Apr 5, 2020 9:07 am (IST)

Mexican Tequila Makers to Continue Work Amid Virus | Mexican tequila makers have sought to dispel concerns that their exports to the United States will dry up, after two large brewers in the country suspended production to comply with government rules put in place due to the new coronavirus. (Reuters/Carlos Jasso)

Apr 5, 2020 9:00 am (IST)

16 People Test Positive for Coronavirus at Lucknow | Sixteen people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, ANI reports.

Apr 5, 2020 8:47 am (IST)

No Other CRPF Member Has Tested Positive | Except for the Chief Medical Officer of CRPF who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, no one in the chain ahead has shown any symptoms. However, the DG as a precautionary measure has advised all concerned to restrict their movements and strictly work from home, said CRPF, ANI reports.

Apr 5, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

'Help Us' Pleads Daily Wage Painter | In Panchkula, Pawan Kumar,a daily wage painter has put up a "Help Us" poster outside his house on Chandigarh-Panchkula road, says,"Due to lockdown,I've got no work now. It's difficult to even buy food as I don't have any money left. The government should help me so that I can feed my children".

Apr 5, 2020 8:16 am (IST)

Three More People Test Positive in Agra | Three more people (contacts of earlier positive cases) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, test positive for the novel coronavirus disease, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

Apr 5, 2020 8:09 am (IST)

Mainland China's Cases Rise | Mainland China reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 19 a day earlier as the number of cases involving travellers from abroad as well as local transmissions increased, highlighting the difficulty in stamping out the outbreak.

Apr 5, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

Sex Workers in Maharashtra Ask Govt for Help | Maharashtra sex workers residing in Nashik’s Bhadrakali are facing a financial crisis due to lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ANI reports. They say, "If all citizens of the country are getting help from govt why we should be left behind. Govt should help us too."

Apr 5, 2020 7:51 am (IST)

Some State Authorities Say Lockdown May be Extended | Authorities in some states warned on Saturday that lockdowns to rein in the coronavirus pandemic could be extended in parts of the nation as the number of domestic coronavirus cases rose above the 3,000 mark, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a three-week lockdown of India’s 1.3 billion people on March 24 to avert a massive outbreak of infections.

Apr 5, 2020 7:46 am (IST)

Trump Asks Modi to Release Malaria Drug Export | US President Donald Trump has said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the amount of Hydroxychloroquine ordered by the United States after India last month banned the drugs for exports. Trump said that he spoke to Prime Minister Modi on Saturday morning and made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US.

Apr 5, 2020 7:28 am (IST)

Queen Elizabeth II to Address Pandemic Situation | Queen Elizabeth II will urge people to rise to the challenge posed by the coronavirus outbreak, in a rare special address to Britain and Commonwealth nations on Sunday. In extracts released Saturday of what royal officials said was a "deeply personal" speech, the 93-year-old monarch will say she has faith that people will respond, despite the difficulties.

Apr 5, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

Assam Police Deploys Drones | Assam Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to coronavirus. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner, Guwahati, says, "we have arrested 75 people and seized around 2000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders," ANI reports.

Apr 5, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

Global Death Toll Crosses 64,000 | The number of global deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease has reached 64,703 and the number of infections are at 1,201,591, according to the John Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. John Hopkins is among the many worldometers providing global coronavirus updates and news.

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Next 2 Weeks to be Deadly, Horrendous, Says Trump as US Sees Over 3 Lakh Cases; Air India Issues Advisory After Flyers Test Positive
Health workers carry the bodies of patients who died of coronavirus in New York. (Reuters)

"We are really coming up into a time that's going to be very horrendous. Probably a time like we haven't seen in this country. I mean, I don't think we've seen a time like this in the country," Trump said.

Pence said there would be an increased number of testings.

"It's going to be a difficult week for the American people. You will see testing increased around the country and so cases are going to continue to rise across America," he said.

Members of the White House task force on coronavirus have projected deaths between 100,000 to 200,000 people in the US in the next two months.

Officials are hoping against hope to avoid such a scary scenario that could be avoided with strict enforcement of social mitigation measures, including stay-at-home and social distancing.

As of Saturday, nearly 90 per cent of America's 330 million were under stay-at-home order and major disaster declaration was notified for more than 40 of the 50 States.

New York City and its adjoining metropolitan area in the states of New Jersey and Connecticut has emerged as the epicenter of coronavirus in the US where several hundreds of deaths are being reported every day.

The peak in New York is likely to hit in next six-seven days, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters in New York after which the curve would start sliding down.

"We are getting to that point where it's going to really be some very bad numbers. We want to keep those numbers a lot lower than they would've been and we will do that. But unfortunately, we're getting to that time when the numbers are going to peek at it's not going to be a good-looking situation,” Trump said.

“I really believe we probably have never seen anything like these kind of numbers. Maybe during the war during a world war, a World War I or II or something, but this is a war all unto itself and it's a terrible thing”, he said in response to a question.

Pence urged people not to be discouraged by the surge in numbers.

"Even though we see the losses rising in the days ahead do not be discouraged. Because there is evidence across the country that Americans have been putting the social distancing and mitigation into practice and it is making a difference. We are seeing it in the new cases that are being reported,” he said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 300,915 confirmed virus cases in the US and there have been 8,162 deaths so far.

Globally, the virus has infected over 12 lakh people and killed more than 64,000.

In India, cases continued to spike, with the major chunk being linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Air India today issued an advisory to its flyers aboard four airlines to self isolate and check themselves for symptoms after their co-passengers tested positive for coronavirus.
