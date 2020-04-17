Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India Cases Cross 13,000-Mark, Death Toll Surges to 437; Nearly 4,500 Deaths in US in 24 Hours Push Toll to Over 33,000

Read More

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: India today breached the 13,000-mark with 13,387 Covid-19 cases while the death toll surged to 437. Of these, 11,201 are active cases and 1,748 are cured. The numbers come amid an extended lockdown in the country till May 3 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sought the cooperation of Indians to defeat the pandemic.The novel coronavirus has infected ove 2 million people globally and led to more than 1, 40,000 deaths. The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States reached 32,917 on Thursday, marking an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far.