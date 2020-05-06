CHANGE LANGUAGE
Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Trump Says US Has Flattened Covid-19 Curve Even as Deaths Rise by 2,333 in 24 Hours; Italy Claims to Have Developed First Vaccine

News18.com | May 6, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Event Highlights

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump today said the country has flattened the Covid-19 curve “thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens”, even as US recorded 2,333 deaths in 24 hours. “We have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle - a very safe phased and gradual reopening, reopening our country.”

Trump on Tuesday made his first major foray out of the White House since the coronavirus lockdown began, pushing for the US economy to reopen as Britain became the country with the second most deaths.
May 6, 2020 8:35 am (IST)

30+ Coronavirus Vaccines in India in Stages of Development | Over 30 vaccines in India are in the stages of development to combat Covid-19. Some of these are advancing to the trial stages, News18 reports.

May 6, 2020 8:27 am (IST)

Beyond Meat Hits Stores Amid Lockdown | Beyond Meat Inc beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates on Tuesday, benefiting from rising demand for its plant-based products at supermarkets and grocery chains and amid weak sales from restaurants due to coronavirus lockdowns.

May 6, 2020 8:22 am (IST)

READ: Trump Tours New Face-mask Factory in Arizona But Refuses to Wear One Amid Pandemic

US President Donald Trump told reporters as he left the White House earlier on Tuesday that he would likely wear a mask at the facility.

May 6, 2020 8:13 am (IST)

Tips to Deal With Coronavirus | To prevent infection and to slow transmission of COVID-19, do the following:

1) Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or clean them with alcohol-based hand rub.
2) Maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.
3) Avoid touching your face.
4) Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
5) Stay home if you feel unwell.

May 6, 2020 8:05 am (IST)

People Queue Outside Liquor Shops Amid Covid-19 | People queued-up outside a liquor shop near Delhi-Kapashera border amid the coronavirus lockdown, ANI reports. (Image: ANI)

May 6, 2020 7:59 am (IST)

Revenge Porn Surges Across Europe Amid Lockdown | Revenge porn is surging across Europe under coronavirus lockdowns, with a doubling of cases reported in Britain on Tuesday, while a student campaigner in France has spent hours getting girls' naked photos removed from the internet.

May 6, 2020 7:57 am (IST)

People Prioritise Healths Over Economy: Survey | A substantial majority of people around the world want their governments to prioritise saving lives over moves to restart economies being hammered by measures aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus, a global survey found.

May 6, 2020 7:45 am (IST)

READ: 3 Lakh Register in Gulf Nations as India Readies for Vande Bharat Mission to Bring Back Nationals Stranded Abroad

Sixty-four flights will be operated from May 7 to May 13 to bring back 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad. Estimates say around 1.4 crore Indians are staying in different countries and a sizable number of those wants to return home.

May 6, 2020 7:39 am (IST)

Special Train Leaves Punjab Amid Covid-19 | A Shramik special train, carrying around 1,200 people, left from Jalandhar last night for Uttar Pradesh, last night amid the coronavirus lockdown.

May 6, 2020 7:36 am (IST)

Section 144 Imposed in Ghaziabad | Section 144 CrPC will remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till May 31. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation, stated District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, ANI reports.

May 6, 2020 7:34 am (IST)

Latest News on Coronavirus in India | The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha has risen to 177, while one more death has occurred. Total death toll due to Covid-19 at 2.

May 6, 2020 7:32 am (IST)

WATCH | Shadow Pandemic: Domestic Violence Cases Rise Amid Lockdown

May 6, 2020 7:30 am (IST)

'We Have Flattened the Curve': Donald Trump | US President Donald Trump says -- "Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the coronavirus curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle - a very safe phased and gradual reopening, reopening our country."

May 6, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

US Records 2,333 Coronavirus Deaths | United States records 2,333 deaths by the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 24 hours, reports AFP.

May 6, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

Global Cases Cross 3.6-million Mark | The number of global coronavirus cases crossed the 3.6-million mark, and 2.5+ lakh deaths were reported around the world, according to the John Hopkins University tracker. 

Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: Trump Says US Has Flattened Covid-19 Curve Even as Deaths Rise by 2,333 in 24 Hours; Italy Claims to Have Developed First Vaccine
US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

The growing US death toll is already more than 70,000 -- by far the highest globally -- while Britain's rose to 32,000, putting it above Italy in the grim ranking of national fatalities.

Elsewhere in Europe, hard-hit Italy, Spain and France have reported a levelling off of figures, offering hope that life could slowly start returning to normal.

With experts warning of a severe global recession, many governments have been easing stay-at-home measures in a bid to revive badly hammered economies. Financial markets hinted at some light at the end of the tunnel, with stocks and oil prices rallying Tuesday.

"We can't keep our country closed for the next five years," Trump said on a trip to a mask-making factory in Arizona, conceding that some people would be "badly affected."

He urged US states to ease restrictions as he attempts to fire up the world's biggest economy before the November presidential election, when the high death toll and millions of lost jobs could cost him dearly.

The US registered 2,333 more deaths over the 24-hours to Tuesday evening, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, with some scientific models suggesting the figure will rise to 3,000 a day by June.
