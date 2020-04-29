Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: US Covid-19 Deaths Surpass Vietnam War Toll, Cases Cross 1 Million-mark; 5 Held for Attacking Cops in Vadodara Test Positive

Event Highlights Odisha's Covid-19 Tally Climbs to 119

5 Held for Attacking Cops in Vadodara Test Positive

70 Dead in US Veterans' Home Outbreak



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is weighing whether to join other states moving to relax workplace restrictions and stay-at-home orders that have battered the U.S. economy even though health experts credit the measures with slowing the contagion.

Read More Coronavirus Pandemic LIVE Updates: The US coronavirus death toll reached a grim milestone on Tuesday, surpassing the number of American lives lost in the Vietnam War, as Florida's governor met with President Donald Trump to discuss easing shutdowns aimed at curbing the pandemic.Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is weighing whether to join other states moving to relax workplace restrictions and stay-at-home orders that have battered the U.S. economy even though health experts credit the measures with slowing the contagion. Apr 29, 2020 8:12 am (IST) Japan Confirms 273 New Coronavirus Cases | Japan reported 273 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths nationwide on Tuesday, the country's health ministry said. That brings the total number of infections to 14,564, including 402 deaths. The total includes 712 cases and 13 deaths linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Apr 29, 2020 8:09 am (IST) Trump Orders Meat Processing Plants to Remain Open | President Donald Trump took executive action to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation's food supply, reports the Associated Press. The order uses the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to try to prevent a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on supermarket shelves. Unions fired back, saying the White House was jeopardizing lives and prioritizing cold cuts over workers' health. (Image: AP) Apr 29, 2020 8:04 am (IST) Spain to Phase Out Coronavirus Lockdown | Spain announced a four-phase plan to lift one of the toughest coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and return to normality by the end of June as the daily death toll fell to 301, less than a third of a record high of 950 in early April, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the lifting of the restrictions that have halted public life since March 14 and nearly paralysed the economy, will begin on May 4 and vary from province to province. Apr 29, 2020 7:58 am (IST) West Bengal Reports Two More Covid-19 Deaths | West Bengal reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, raising the death toll due to the deadly virus in the state to 22, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said. The top state bureaucrat said 28 new cases of COVID-19 have emerged from Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 and South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts. Till Tuesday, 663 people in West Bengal were infected with coronavirus, he said. The Union health ministry, however, put the figure at 697. Apr 29, 2020 7:56 am (IST) Australia to Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing With Millions of New Kits | Australia has secured 10 million COVID-19 test kits, Health Minister Greg Hunt said today, as Canberra begins widespread testing that it hopes will sustain a decline in new coronavirus cases and allow social restrictions to be lifted, reports Reuters. The country has confirmed about 6,700 cases of the novel coronavirus and just 88 deaths, way below figures reported in the United States and other hotspots, a result the government attributes to social distancing restrictions and testing. Apr 29, 2020 7:51 am (IST) What You Need to Know | The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. However, the vast majority of people recover. (Image: News18 Creative) Apr 29, 2020 7:43 am (IST) Covid-19 Cases in Odisha Goes Up to 119 | Coronavirus cases in Odisha climbed to 119, according to official tally by the state's department of health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the state is now 80, recovered/cured cases at 38 and one death due to the disease. Apr 29, 2020 7:38 am (IST) Five People Who Were Held for Attacking Police in Vadodara Test Positive | Officials said five people who were arrested were arrested for attacking police in Nagarwada in Vadodara on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. Bharat Rathod, ACP Vadodara told ANI, "Four police personnel who came in their contact have been home-quarantined". Apr 29, 2020 7:31 am (IST) Faridabad Bans Vehicular Movement at Border | Faridabad district authorities have banned all travel including those concerning government authorities from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad due to the coronavirus outbreak. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today, Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad, Haryana told ANI. Vehicles engaged in the movement of essential goods and banking services to be exempted. The order is to remain in effect till 3rd May 2020. Travel of govt employees & common people from neighbouring states & districts to Faridabad prohibited. Doctors, paramedical staff, police & bank employees to be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today: Yash Pal, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad #Haryana pic.twitter.com/gfZIyXwQ3P — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020 Apr 29, 2020 7:30 am (IST) US Considering Covid-19 Scanning for International Air Travellers: Trump | The United States is considering coronavirus scanning of air travellers from countries hit hard by the virus to stop its spread in the country, President Donald Trump said. Trump told reporters that this could be done in coordination with either the airlines or government. "We're working with the airlines. Maybe it's a combination of both," he said. "We're looking at doing it on the international flights coming out of areas that are heavily infected," he said. Apr 29, 2020 7:26 am (IST) Mumbai's APMC Market Closed Over Covid-19 Concerns | Authorities ordered a partial closure of the market for 14 days after officials confirmed a coronavirus patient from the area.​ Since the APMC market provides vegetables, fruits, foodgrains to Mumbai Metropolitan region, the authorities have not ordered a complete shutdown. Apr 29, 2020 7:20 am (IST) Delhi's Covid-19 Tally Stands at 3,314, Sees 201 Recoveries, Highest in a Day | The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 3,314 on Tuesday, even as 201 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease, the highest so far in a day with no fatalities, authorities said. No death was reported for the third consecutive day in the national capital. Among the 3,314 cases includes a Delhi Police constable attached to the crime branch. The constable had visited the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Nizamuddin, which had last month become the epicentre of the COVID-19 spread. Apr 29, 2020 7:19 am (IST) US Coronavirus Deaths Surpass Vietnam War Toll | Death toll recorded in US due to the coronavirus outbreak surpassed the 58,220 who died during the Vietnam War that lasted almost 20 years, according to the National Archives. In a 24-hour period to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), the US recorded 2,207 additional deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. The rise came after the daily deaths had fallen to around 1,300 on Sunday and Monday, reports AFP. Apr 29, 2020 7:15 am (IST) Sailors Head Back to Aircraft Carrier Hit by Virus Outbreak | Navy sailors who have been quarantined on Guam for weeks will begin moving back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt Tuesday night (local time), US officials said. A coronavirus outbreak sidelined the aircraft carrier in late March. Hundreds of sailors are expected to reboard the ship over the next several days, after spending about a month in gyms, hotels and other facilities while the ship was cleaned, officials said. Their move back to the ship marks a critical turning point in a drama that has rocked the Navy leadership, forced the firing of the Roosevelt's captain, and impacted the fleet across the Pacific, a region critical to America's national security interests. And it signals that the carrier is inching its way back into service, reports the Associated Press. Apr 29, 2020 7:13 am (IST) China Rebuffed US Efforts to Contain Coronavirus, Says Mike Pompeo | China "rebuffed" US efforts to get experts on the ground at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak to help contain its spread, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged. "This president and this administration worked diligently to get Americans on the ground there in China, to help the World Health Organisation try to get in there as well. We were rebuffed," Pompeo said in a statement. Apr 29, 2020 7:12 am (IST) US Repatriates 71,000 Americans, Now Largest Request from India, Pakistan | The US has repatriated more than 71,000 Americans from 127 countries and now the largest number of pending requests in this regard is from India and Pakistan, an official said. "Upcoming worldwide, we have another 63 flights planned with about 4,000 people on the passenger schedule, and we're going to try to bring all those folks home sometime over the next week or so," said Ian Brownlee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs. At the same time, the State Department official said that list of those to be repatriated from India is now not very clear as a number of them say no at the last minute. Apr 29, 2020 7:09 am (IST) 184 Countries 'Going Through Hell' Because of China's Inaction: Trump | US President Donald Trump doubled down on China for failing to tame the coronavirus at its very origin, saying it has led to 184 countries "going through hell", as several American lawmakers demanded steps to reduce dependence on Beijing for manufacturing and minerals, reports PTI. Trump has been publicly blaming China for the global spread of the "invisible enemy" and launched an investigation against it. He has also indicated that the US may be looking at "a lot more money" in damages from China than the $140 billion being sought by Germany from Beijing for the pandemic. Apr 29, 2020 7:06 am (IST) Nearly 70 Dead in 'Horrific' Outbreak at Veterans' Home in US | Nearly 70 residents sickened with the coronavirus have died at a Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the US, reports the Associated Press. While the death toll at the state-run Holyoke Soldiers' Home continues to climb, federal officials are investigating whether residents were denied proper medical care while the state's top prosecutor is deciding whether to bring legal action. Apr 29, 2020 7:04 am (IST) Coronavirus Cases in US Crosses 1 Million, Fatalities 58,000 | The number of people infected by the coronavirus in the United States crossed one million and the fatalities jumped to nearly 59,000, but several states initiated the process to reopen their economies amidst signs of decline in both new cases and deaths. "We continue to pray for the victims as well as for those Americans who are grieving their lost ones and their loved ones. There's never been anything like this. We suffer with one heart but we will prevail. We are coming back, and we're coming back strong," US President Donald Trump said at the White House during his remarks on the Paycheck Protection Program.

Patients being tested in Detroit. (Reuters)